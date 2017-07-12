  1. Sport
Mo Farah thanks ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher for a picture... despite it being of brother Noel

The four time Olympic gold medal winner proved that music isn't really his thing

Farah's gaff was highlighted by people on Twitter Getty

Mo Farah has shown he may not be the Oasis fan he is claiming to be after having a photo taken with “my boy Liam Gallagher”… only for it to actually be with his brother Noel.

The four-time Olympic gold medal winner was at Twickenham (the home of football, or is it rugby, Mo?) on Saturday night for U2’s gig with a host of other celebrities.

As a result he spotted the former Oasis musician Noel Gallagher and asked for a photo – before thanking his brother Liam for the snap.

 

Chilling with my boy @themightyi U2 concert in Twickenham..!! #roadtolondon #mofarah #mudanegroup #mudaneteam #madmo #moknows #u2concert

A post shared by Sir Mo Farah🇬🇧🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@gomofarah) on

He wrote: “Chilling with my boy Liam Gallagher [at] U2 concert in Twickenham..!!”

Given the Gallagher brothers’ poor relationship since the band’s split, it is a mistake that won’t go down too well.

Noel didn’t reply to the tweet but Liam did, joking: “Good to see you too Mo. As you were. LG x.”

This newspaper just used a picture of Stormzy in a story about Lukaku

It is the second high-profile mix-up this week, after an Irish newspaper put a picture of grime artist Stormzy on their front page, thinking it was Manchester United’s new £75m signing Romelu Lukaku.

