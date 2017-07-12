Mo Farah has shown he may not be the Oasis fan he is claiming to be after having a photo taken with “my boy Liam Gallagher”… only for it to actually be with his brother Noel.
The four-time Olympic gold medal winner was at Twickenham (the home of football, or is it rugby, Mo?) on Saturday night for U2’s gig with a host of other celebrities.
As a result he spotted the former Oasis musician Noel Gallagher and asked for a photo – before thanking his brother Liam for the snap.
He wrote: “Chilling with my boy Liam Gallagher [at] U2 concert in Twickenham..!!”
Given the Gallagher brothers’ poor relationship since the band’s split, it is a mistake that won’t go down too well.
Noel didn’t reply to the tweet but Liam did, joking: “Good to see you too Mo. As you were. LG x.”
It is the second high-profile mix-up this week, after an Irish newspaper put a picture of grime artist Stormzy on their front page, thinking it was Manchester United’s new £75m signing Romelu Lukaku.
