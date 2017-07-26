Older, wiser and raring to go: Ellie Simmonds ready to make waves again after year of soul-searching

“I think if Rio hadn't have happened… I probably would have retired.” Sat in a quiet side room at the London Aquatic Centre, home to her famous golden double at the 2012 Games, Ellie Simmonds’ admission hits hard. Had it not been for last summer’s morale-boosting gold medal, she explains, that would have been that.

It’s a frank confession from the Paralympian, still only 22, but one that is likely to resonate with a number of her kin who have struggled to readjust to reality once the ephemeral afterglow of sporting fame has faded.

Simmonds, who has achondroplasia, may have amassed a total of 26 gold medals over the past nine years but it’s been far from eternal sunshine and smiles. After the euphoria of victory has passed, the public’s interest diminished and the spotlight subsequently dimmed, it’s back to brutal basics and the demanding realities of a profession which, as Simmonds admits, can leave her longing for the mundane rituals of everyday life.

“I'm not a machine,” she tells The Independent. “I'm a human being. My body some days can't do things and it does get frustrating. And I think days where you're tired and you've to get up in the morning, then do a whole day of things, then swimming: those days are when you think 'why am I doing this, why can't I just be a normal person?’

“But it comes with the territory. Not everything is going to be plain-sailing. I didn't have a good World Championships in 2015 and I didn't swim the best, I wasn't in the right mental state either. I think if Rio hadn't have happened in the year after I probably would have retired. But I overcame that and had an incredible Rio and I'm as motivated as ever.

“So yes, there are days 'why can't I be a normal person' but if you look at the bigger picture, swimming has given me so many incredible things.”

Indeed, Simmonds’ career has been a picture of sweet success and one that has established her as the poster girl of British Paralympics ever since breaking onto the scene in 2008 as a 13-year-old. With five gold medals to her name across three separate Games, the youngster has achieved far more than most her age.

Simmonds in action during the Women's 100m Breaststroke SB6 Heats at Rio ( Getty )

After claiming two golds in Beijing, she made history as the youngest recipient of a MBE. It was her Grandma, though, who was more overwhelmed by the big occasion. “She's the same age as the Queen and was loving life… more than me!” she quips.

Then there’s that famous double from the 2012 Games. The London Aquatic Centre was brought to life with fervid patriotism for the Briton’s opening gold, when she overhauled America’s Victoria Arlen after trailing for three-quarters of the race. Channelling every last drop of her trademark tenacity, Simmonds struck on the 350m mark to pull ahead and send the 15,000-seat arena into frenzy. It was a moment that embodied the philosophy she has practised her entire life, both in and out of the pool: that in spite of her size, she would work twice as hard as everyone else to reach her goals.

It’s a memory, she says, that she’ll cherish for the rest of her life. “The 400m… it was just incredible, being here in the home games, with a home crowd, home Paralympics - it's a thing that any athlete would be incredible to have and to achieve what I did and get those two golds. It's a memory that I'll take forever and ever. I still get a buzz from it now… it was just incredible.”

The Briton with her medal haul from the 2012 Paralympic Games ( Getty )

Since then, Simmonds has been making the most of the opportunities that have come her way - and not just in the pool. After Rio’s gold, the youngster made the decision to take time off from competition to live the life any 22-year-old deserves. Camping in Australia’s Outback, swimming with dolphins, sight-seeing in America. But it's mention of her Great British Bake Off appearance in 2013 that draws the biggest smile. “That was the icing on top of the cake,” she laughs.

Now back in training, such experiences have strengthened Simmonds’ resolve and brought fresh focus to her career. For many athletes their greatest battles have been psychological, but after a year away from the pool the Paralympian has blossomed with a mental maturity that belies her youth. In taking a step back, she has come to appreciate the bigger picture - and is all the better for it.

“I've grown up hugely,” she says. “I was a girl in Beijing and now I’m a woman. I think it's life experience and the opportunities that I've been given [that] have definitely widened my perception on life and how I am as an individual.

Time away from the pool has brought new focus to Simmonds ' career ( Getty )

“I think I’ve learnt so much about myself this year… and how I can relate it into the pool, about how I work well, what's best for me, and it's definitely motivated me hugely and realised my passion for the sport and how I love swimming so much.

“It's got me ready and fired up to focus on the long-term goal which is Tokyo.”

And as has been the case throughout her career, she remains ever grateful for the support her family and friends have provided - especially during her formative years. With Dad and her four siblings at home in the West Midlands, Simmonds lived in Swansea with Mum, Val, to make the most of the city’s state-of-the art pool, and at weekends would be driven back home to be with the rest of her family. Without them, she concedes, she wouldn’t have come close to realising her dreams.

“It was very amazing they did that for me and all my family was supportive of me. I was very lucky. I think they just want the best from me, and they'd do it for my siblings as well. Without the support of my parents I wouldn't be here today.”

As an ambassador for health and life insurer Vitality, Ellie Simmonds uses her passion for healthy living to inspire people to be active and make positive changes to their lifestyle. Visit www.vitality.co.uk for more information.