David Weir's miserable Paralympics continued on Sunday's final day as he withdrew from the Rio marathon before saying: "Sometimes I feel like I've been stabbed in the back."

The 37-year-old wheelchair racer took to the start line in Paralympic competition for the final time - he says he will retire after April's London Marathon - but withdrew after the first time check at five kilometres following a clash of chairs which damaged his.

Six-time Paralympic champion Weir, who won four gold medals from four events, including the marathon, at London 2012, was third at the first time check in the T54 event, which Switzerland's Marcel Hug won ahead of Kurt Fearnley of Australia.

"It's been a tough week, maybe it was a Paralympics too far," Weir told the BBC.

"It's an individual sport and I realised that this time. I've always praised every athlete that's put on a British vest in wheelchair racing and sometimes I feel like I've been stabbed in the back.

"I've always praised people for the performance they've done. I'm never been jealous of anyone. If someone beats me then I'm happy as long there trying to fight for a medal.

"I'm not a jealous person. I just do my own thing and I want the team to do well and I want wheelchair racing to be successful. Not just in London, but all over the country."

Weir would not elaborate on his comments, but insisted he was not referring to Paula Dunn, the British Athletics Paralympic programme head coach.

She said: "It's been a huge privilege to work with Dave over the last four years. Obviously it's devastating that a crash ruled him out of his final race at a Games, but undoubtedly he will be forever remembered for his four gold medals in London in 2012."

Iranian cyclist dies at Rio 2016 Paralympic games

Weir on Friday made public his disappointment at a "terrible performance" at his fifth and final Paralympics.

He became a father for the fourth time as partner Emily gave birth to the couple's third child, Lenny, last Sunday. Speaking after his final individual event on the track on Thursday, the T54 800 metres, he was adamant that was not a reason for his poor form.

He had been hoping to claim a third straight 800m title after his wins at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, but finished sixth on Thursday in his final individual race on the track.

Weir finished fourth in the 1,500m and fifth in the 400m.

And he raced in Friday's heats of the T53/T54 4x400m relay, anchoring a team including Richard Chiassaro, Nathan Maguire and Mo Jomni.

Britain placed second in their heat, behind China. But only the top four teams on time advanced to Saturday's final.

And Britain finished fifth when the results from the two heats were combined as Weir's heralded track career came to an end.

Of the crash which brought a premature end to his Paralympic career, Weir said: "Everything felt good to be honest - I know they (the leading two) made a gap but I thought we would close it down.

"I just needed a breather at the back and then I was going to push on.

"I just clipped someone's glove and that throws your front wheel up and I just went over.

"Once I got up, I started pushing again, 'toe in, toe out', but my wheels had gone, so there was no point.

"It's just one of those things, what can I do? My shoulder is a bit sore where I fell on it, but that's just racing.

"I'm looking forward to getting back and seeing my family."

PA