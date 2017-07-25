Adam Peaty powers to back-to-back world records in Budapest

Adam Peaty shook his head in disbelief after clocking an astonishing second world record in the 50 metres breaststroke at the World Championships in Budapest on Tuesday.

Olympic champion Peaty won over 100m on Monday and predicted "something special" over 50m.

He returned on Tuesday morning and improved his own world record by 0.32 seconds to 26.10secs, 0.44 ahead of his nearest rival, Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa.

But he was not finished there. The 22-year-old Uttoxeter swimmer went even quicker in the evening semi-final, clocking 25.95secs.

He was 0.73 clear of his nearest rival - a huge margin over two lengths of the pool, let alone one.

Duncan Scott and James Guy earlier missed out on adding to Britain's medal collection, which included Ben Proud's 50m butterfly gold on Monday.

Scott and Guy had to settle for fourth and fifth place respectively in the 200m freestyle as Olympic champion Sun Yang of China won gold.



PA