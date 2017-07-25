  1. Sport
Adam Peaty powers to back-to-back world records in Budapest

The Briton set two world records in the 50m breaststroke on the same day

The Briton ended the day with a new 25.95secs world record to his name Getty

Adam Peaty shook his head in disbelief after clocking an astonishing second world record in the 50 metres breaststroke at the World Championships in Budapest on Tuesday.

Olympic champion Peaty won over 100m on Monday and predicted "something special" over 50m.

He returned on Tuesday morning and improved his own world record by 0.32 seconds to 26.10secs, 0.44 ahead of his nearest rival, Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa.

Peaty breaks his own championship record to win 100m breaststroke gold

But he was not finished there. The 22-year-old Uttoxeter swimmer went even quicker in the evening semi-final, clocking 25.95secs.

He was 0.73 clear of his nearest rival - a huge margin over two lengths of the pool, let alone one.

Duncan Scott and James Guy earlier missed out on adding to Britain's medal collection, which included Ben Proud's 50m butterfly gold on Monday.

Scott and Guy had to settle for fourth and fifth place respectively in the 200m freestyle as Olympic champion Sun Yang of China won gold.

