One For Arthur won the 2017 Grand National becoming just the second Scottish-trained winner in the famous old race's long history.

Jockey Derek Fox guided him home for trainer Lucinda Russell easing him over the last and racing clear to take the victory in the world's most famous steeplechase.

Cause of Causes came in second with Saint Are third in a thrilling finish at Aintree with long-time leader Blaklion coming home fourth.

Grand National 2017 The runners and riders await the start of the race

Grand National 2017 The runners get going at the start

Grand National 2017 One for Arthur jumps the last

Grand National 2017 One For Arthur wins the 2017 Grand National at Aintree

Grand National 2017 Derek Fox, the winning jockey, rode a memorable race

Despite jumping into Blaklion at the second-last fence, the 14-1 shot was spring-heeled at the final obstacle of the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile test.

Responding to everything asked of him by Fox, he galloped on resolutely to keep Cause Of Causes at bay and clinch the victory, emulating Rubstic in 1979.

Fox, who only returned to action from injury earlier in the week, said: "It's unbelievable. I can't believe it. He just jumped so well, even though he was a long way back. He never missed a fence, within reason. He was unbelievable.

"I was lucky to get back in time - I want to thank Jack Berry House. Without them I wouldn't have got back in time and I wouldn't have been as fit as I am."

One For Arthur stayed the course well before finishing strongest of all ( Getty )

A visibly elated Russell, whose partner and assistant is former champion jockey Peter Scudamore, said: "What a day! We have a fantastic team behind us and I'm just so pleased.

"He's amazing. He's improved very time. I kept thinking barring accidents, he would win the National and he has!

"Together (Peter and I) we have had good and bad times but the horses are all back in form now.

"It's brilliant for Scotland. I said it's for Scotland, but it's really for the team and the yard. It's out of this world."

One For Arthur raced clear of Cause of Causes to take the victory ( Getty )

2017 Randox Health Grand National - where they finished:

1st ONE FOR ARTHUR 14-1

2nd Cause Of Causes 16-1 4 1/2 lengths

3rd Saint Are 25-1 3 3/4 lengths

4th Blaklion 8-1 favourite 1/2 length

5th Gas Line Boy

6th Vieux Lion Rouge

7th Lord Windermere

8th Regal Encore

9th Pleasant Company

10th Houblon Des Obeaux

11th Ballynagour

12th Le Mercurey

13th Goodtoknow

14th Just A Par

15th La Vaticane

16th The Last Samuri

17th Tenor Nivernais

18th Roi Des Francs

19th Wonderful Charm