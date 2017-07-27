An investigation has been launched after the 'wrong horse' won a race at odds of 50-1 at Great Yarmouth.

Mandarin Princess, trained by Charlie McBride, was named as the winner of the 1.40pm two-year-olds' contest, beating 4-6 favourite Fyre Cay.

However, the horse was later Millie's Kiss, a three-year-old stablemate of Mandarin Princess who was scheduled to run later in the day.

“I've not come across this before,” Tony McGlone, a steward at Yarmouth, told the Racing Post. “As with all horses they were taken across to the stables and scanned and then were allocated a box each.

“Mr McBride was over at the weighing room and was slightly delayed and the stable girl had taken the horse out of the stables and into the saddling boxes. As he was in a rush, he put the saddle on, the horse ran and won.”

The matter has been referred to the British Horseracing Authority. The stewards report into the race read: “The stewards held an inquiry to consider the circumstances surrounding the identification of the winner, Mandarin Princess, trained by McBride, which was presented at the Sampling Unit for routine testing.

“The scan identified the horse to be Millie’s Kiss, the trainer’s other runner in race four. They interviewed the trainer, the stable groom, the veterinary officer and the equine welfare integrity officer responsible for the Sampling Unit.

“Having heard their evidence they referred the matter to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority and ordered Millie’s Kiss to be withdrawn from race four.”