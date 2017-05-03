Bath have confirmed that they will hold disciplinary hearings after a number of players were accused of running across the Recreation Ground pitch naked last week in broad daylight during a post-training social event.

It’s also been claimed that a fire extinguisher was let off in a hospitality suite.

A statement issued by the Premiership club read: "Bath Rugby is currently addressing the events at the Rec last week, which involved a small group of players from the club.

"The appropriate conduct of all players and staff is highly important to the club, and disciplinary hearings with those involved will take place in the coming days.

"The matter will be addressed appropriately as part of that process."

The alleged incident occurred before a kicking clinic for children was held at the ground, although the Bath Chronicle report that none had arrived at the ground when the naked run took place.

However, it is claimed that players involved in running the session were later heckled about the alleged streaking during the session while the kids were in attendance.

Bath won their Premiership encounter against Gloucester last weekend, a week after their narrow defeat by Stade Francais in the European Challenge Cup semi-finals, and Todd Blackadder’s side currently sit fifth in the table with one round remaining, with the West Country side needing to beat Sale Sharks to have any hope of overtaking Leicester Tigers in the battle for fourth and the final semi-final qualifying position.