The Australian Rugby Union led the sporting world's tributes to the late Dan Vickerman, praising the former Wallabies lock as “an enforcer on the field and a much-loved character off the field.”

The ARU issued a statement on Sunday reacting to the news that Vickerman, who played 63 rugby tests for Australia and was involved in three World Cups, had died at his home in Sydney. He was 37.

"Dan was an uncompromising competitor who forged a wonderful international rugby career despite a number of injury setbacks along the way," ARU chief executive Bill Pulver said. "He was an enforcer on the field and a much-loved character off the field.

"He cared deeply about the game and the players, helping players transition into life after rugby in his role with Rugby Union Players' Association following his retirement."

Vickerman began his career at the Brumbies and then moved to Syndey to play for the Waratahs. He took a leave from the sport following the 2007 World Cup to spend three years studying at Cambridge University, playing in two Varsity matches against Oxford at Twickenham.

He also spent a season at Franklin's Gardens playing for Northampton Saints, before returning to Sydney.

All of his former clubs paid tribute to the lock on Twitter.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends, and all who knew Dan, at this difficult time. RIP Dan Vickerman. — Brumbies (@BrumbiesRugby) February 19, 2017

Rest In Peace, Dan Vickerman. 63 Tests, three Rugby World Cups, 53 Waratahs games. He will always be remembered https://t.co/uStsAc3uZc pic.twitter.com/WYRYdrEUbe — NSW Waratahs (@NSWWaratahs) February 19, 2017

CURUFC is devastated to learn of the death of former Captain Dan Vickerman (2008, 2009). https://t.co/8XaSlLgpmi pic.twitter.com/LQJQNhixkG — CURUFC (@Official_CURUFC) February 19, 2017

Our thoughts are with the family & friends of former Saint Dan Vickerman, who has passed away aged just 37 #RIP — Northampton Saints (@SaintsRugby) February 19, 2017

Rest in Peace, Dan Vickerman. 63 Tests, three Rugby World Cups, infinite respect. https://t.co/9Vl33SrQGN pic.twitter.com/mTfur3GeTi — Qantas Wallabies (@qantaswallabies) February 19, 2017

Jeremy Paul, a former Brumbies and Australia teammate, described Vickerman as a great character who emerged as a physical presence in the Wallabies scrum under the tutelage of Eddie Jones, who guided Australia to the 2003 World Cup final.

"He's going to be sorely missed, and at 37 years of age it's just really shocking and it's pretty hard to take in actually," Paul told Fox Sports. "I remember back in the early days, Eddie used to ride him ... he used to give it to Dan. Dan took it on and he turned into a Wallaby and a great Wallaby."

England Head Coach Jones, who handed Vickerman his Test debut, commented: "On behalf of the RFU and myself, I would like to send my condolences to Dan Vickerman's family, Sarah and the two kids. He was a wonderfully-committed team player and a good guy. He will be sorely missed by the rugby community."

“He was the young lad who wanted everything. He was a driven player who matured into an excellent player. [It is] so sad.

Jones: "Vickerman was the young lad who wanted everything" (Getty Images)

Former team-mate Phil Waugh joined those paying tribute, adding: “We all have huge admiration for the guy that he was. He was one of those players when you're standing next to him in the change room and he's running out next to you, you had so much confidence.

“He's a guy that necessarily wasn't the loudest in the team, but had the most respect from everyone playing with him. There's so many positive memories of him on and off the field.

"He was an uncompromising competitor. Nothing came easy to him and he worked hard for what he got out of the game. He was a very good friend of mine and we caught up frequently and it's a huge loss to all of us.

“Everyone's deeply shocked and saddened by it. It's just a terrible, terrible tragedy that has rocked everyone."

Another ex-team-mate Quade Cooper wrote on Twitter:

Shocked an old team mate Dan Vickerman has passed away..Grateful to have played along side you..Thoughts & prayers are with his wife & 2kids — Quade Cooper (@QuadeCooper) February 19, 2017

Tributes came from all corners of the rugby community, with a tweet from the New Zealand team's account reading: "The All Blacks join the rugby family in mourning the passing of former Wallabies lock Dan Vickerman. Rest in Peace."