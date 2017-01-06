Eddie Jones has revealed how he believes England can defeat the All Blacks, admitting that every game his team now plays is designed with that prospect in mind.

Discussing his plans in a conversation with World Cup winning coach Sir Clive Woodward, the Australian explained that in order to defeat the world's number one side England must "maximise the moments they enjoy least".

The coach has set his sights firmly on winning the 2019 World Cup and knows that working out how to beat the world's number one side is key in that plan.

"The great thing about the Kiwis is their simplicity," Jones told Woodward in an interview published by the Daily Mail.

"For the past 30 years they’ve played a very fast, passing game and they want ball generally in unstructured situations, they try and create unstructured situations. The only way you beat them is to minimise that, don’t give them any loose kicks or loose ball."

England have enjoyed a 100 per cent winning record since Jones took over after the disastrous World Cup in 2015, but are yet to face the All Blacks during his tenure.

His side will not face New Zealand until 2018 at the earliest, although some players will get a chance to face them if selected for the British and Irish Lions tour this summer.

One way Jones believes teams can go about beating the All Blacks is through their kicking game.

"You don’t necessarily have to play long phases against them and if you kick make sure you have got a good kick-chase so they have to kick the ball back to you," he told Woodward.

"You minimise the situations they enjoy most and maximise those they enjoy least."

Addressing the Lions tour, Jones explained that although it is frustrating he will lose so many of his key men for a long period of time, it will allow England to blood new players and improve squad depth.

"If we can sit down in the last week of November and say we have got 45 guys who can play Test rugby at the level that will be required at the 2019 World Cup, then this year will have been an enormous year for us," Jones said.

He also admitted that he will not mind too much if England lose their 100 per cent record under his leadership.

"If we lose a few battles on the way, it will help us win the war."