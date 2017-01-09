Chris Robshaw will miss the entire of England’s Six Nations campaign after it was confirmed the former captain would require shoulder surgery.

The operation to his left shoulder, which he injured playing for Harlequins at the start of January, will keep the flanker sidelined for 12 weeks, meaning he will not be available to play again until April at the earliest.

Robshaw, who captained England for four years between 2012 and 2016, will undergo the surgery on today.

The 30-year-old, who has 55 international caps, was removed as captain of the national side after England’s embarrassing World Cup exit at the Group Stage on home soil – a result which also cost head coach Stuart Lancaster his job.

New coach Eddie Jones moved Robshaw across the back row, from openside to blindside, as he formed a powerful partnership with James Haskell to guide England to the Grand Slam last year.

Jones referred to both men as ‘six-and-a-halves’, rather than a six or a seven, as England went the year unbeaten, which also included a series whitewash over Australia Down Under.

The injury layoff will mean that Robshaw will still be available for the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand this summer – although no international rugby between now and then will put his place in the squad under serious scrutiny.

Robshaw will likely only have three Premiership games to prove his fitness to Lions coach Warren Gatland, as well as any European fixtures the club have, depending on their success in the Champions Cup.

Robshaw was a key cog in England's 2016 unbeaten machine (Getty)



Robshaw joins Billy and Mako Vunipola in missing the tournament, with the brothers both suffering knee injuries, while Joe Launchbury will miss England’s curtain-raiser against France at Twickenham with a calf problem.

George Kruis is a doubt with a fractured cheekbone, while James Haskell lasted only 36 seconds on his return from six months out with a foot injury after getting concussed.

Dylan Hartley is serving a suspension until January 23rd and Jones has already said he will need to prove his fitness before the tournament starts.