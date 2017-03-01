Forwards coach Steve Borthwick insists England will be a better team for the experience of facing Italy's controversial tactics at Twickenham on Sunday.

The RBS 6 Nations champions posted a bonus-point 36-15 victory that keeps their Grand Slam defence intact, but they have been criticised for struggling to adapt to the Azzurri's strategy of not engaging in rucks.

The ploy prevented any offside line from being formed and meant Italy could disrupt play by swarming around the edges of the tackle.

Jones has called for the breakdown laws to be revised, prompting World Rugby to consider whether to undertake a review, and Borthwick admits England's slow reaction has been analysed.

“We've reviewed the game. It was a good learning experience for us. Italy brought certain tactics, our players adapted,” the forwards coach said.

“We scored the tries that we wanted to and we came away with five points. We're always looking for an 80-minute performance and this is another experience for us to learn from and we'll be better in the future.”

England vs Italy player ratings







1/15 England: Mike Brown – 5 out of 10 Left on his heels when Michele Campagnaro broke through the line, but started to show signs of his running best in the second half that he hasn’t shown for quite some time. Getty Images

2/15 Jonny May – 4 out of 10 Failed to take a Ben Te’o offload in the first half when through on the try line, and faded from that point on as England struggled to figure out how to get the ball out wide. Getty Images

3/15 Ben Te'o – 7 out of 10 When he got the chance to run with the ball he was impressive, taking a crash ball through the line and bagging his second try as the game began to unravel. Showed some nice offloads and also effective in the tackle. Getty Images

4/15 Owen Farrell – 4 out of 10 In what was supposed to be a celebration of his 50th cap, Farrell put in possibly his worst performance in an England shirt. Twice he committed the cardinal sin of missing touch from a penalty and kicking the ball dead, and he also struggled with the swirling wind inside Twickenham as he missed a penalty and three conversions. He also got away with a questionable hit on Edoardo Gori to put him out of the game. Getty Images

5/15 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Displayed his pace once again to bag his second try in as many matches and was unlikely not to double up after impressive defending from Carlo Canna saw the replacement fly-half kick the ball out from under Daly’s hand. He also did his defensive work well, helping to force a knock-on in a maul on the England try line. Getty Images

6/15 George Ford – 5 out of 10 He will rarely see less of the ball thanks to the Italian defenders. His kick down the line nearly produced a try for Daly, but he fell short defensively when Campagnaro ran over him on his way to scoring. Getty Images

7/15 Danny Care – 6 out of 10 Sparked the England fightback into life with his quick tap and go to score in the corner after catching the Italian defence asleep. He was also the first to counter the Italian defence by running through the middle of the ruck. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 The English front-row struggled early on but that wasn’t any of Marler’s doing as he stood firm. Went through the motions a bit when it came to carrying, and was withdrawn in the 55th minute for the returning Mako Vunipola who made a notable impact in the scrum and the loose. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 Dylan Hartley – 5 out of 10 Asking referee Romain Poite what England need to do to ruck wasn’t a high point, but his lineout was exemplary. Questions about whether Jamie George should come into the side won’t go away yet though. Getty Images

10/15 Dan Cole – 5 out of 10 A game of mixed fortunes for the tighthead, and he conceded two penalties inside a minute in the first half before scoring England’s opening try. He also struggled early in the scrum, with Lovotti managing to turn him in twice to win penalties. Getty Images

11/15 Joe Launchbury – 7 out of 10 One of those who led Plan B in the second half as he took on the carrying duty from the base to try force Italy into retreat. Appears to be excelling with each game that goes by. Getty Images

12/15 Courtney Lawes – 6 out of 10 Carried well once again and put in a big hit on Allan to shake up the fly-half, but as England struggled to find ways of securing clean ball, his impact faded. Getty Images

13/15 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Two steals in the lineout helped disrupt the Italian set-piece and he also imposed in defence, with one big hit on Venditti setting the tone early in the second half as England got back on the gas. Getty Images

14/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Given it’s his first international start for eight months, it’s hard to over-analyse the flanker. One knock-on wasn’t his fault given it was a poor pass from Care, but his conversation about the laws of the game will not be one for the highlight reel. Getty Images

15/15 Nathan Hughes – 7 out of 10 Another to endure a mixed game as he combined powerful running and tackling with conceding two penalties at the breakdown and also dropped the ball in an early counter attack. Getty Images

England have relocated to Oxford for this week's training camp in preparation for their next assignment of the Championship, a clash with resurgent Scotland at Twickenham on March 11.

“One thing's for sure and that's our players have come into camp a lot fresher,” Borthwick said. “Courtney Lawes after the Wales game had ice from head to toe because he was so battered.

“We had one third of the amount of rucks that we normally do in terms of comparison. The players are full of energy, which is a good thing for us.

“Scotland are a strong side playing very good rugby. They have a very tall pack and some very athletic forwards with pace.”