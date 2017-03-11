Jonathan Joseph’s hat-trick of tries helped a rampant England retain the Six Nations title with one match to spare, and Dylan Hartley’s men now go to Ireland next Saturday aiming to complete a first back-to-back Grand Slam since Will Carling’s side of 1991 and 1992

It is the first time England have captured the Championship in successive seasons since 2000 and 2001, and in doing so they equalled New Zealand’s world record of 18 winning Test matches on the spin, with 17 of them under Australian head coach Eddie Jones.

It may not yet be the sustained pomp of 1991 to 2003, when England held the Five/Six Nations title in seven years out of 13, but here at Twickenham, on the warmest day of 2017 so far, the crowd was more than happy to take it.

Joe Launchbury celebrates after driving over with Billy Vunipola ( Getty )

Delirious might be a better way to out it - and anyone without a ticket for Dublin in seven days’ time was frantically thinking up ways to get across the water and call in a few favours, as Scotland never remotely threatened to upset the English applecart.

Any hopes the Scots had of laying hands on the Triple Crown for the first time since 1990, and wresting the Calcutta Cup back after its nine years in England’s possession, were pretty much over by half-time, after a calamitous collection of Scottish mishaps and a scintillating series of scores by the home side.

England vs Scotland player ratings







30 show all England vs Scotland player ratings

























































1/30 Mike Brown – 6 out of 10 Exactly what you’ve come to expect – tough tacking, lots of running and never far away when the two sets of players began to square up to each other. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 Jack Nowell – 6 out of 10 A couple of dangerous darts down the wing and made some good tackles as Scotland tried to make headway down his flank. Getty Images

3/30 Jonathan Joseph – 10 out of 10 A wonderful hat-trick from the centre and an assist to boot. A complete display. Getty Images

4/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Impeccable kicking throughout – except from a 55 metre effort from inside his own half. Gave great short pass to free Joseph for the third try. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 Elliot Daly – 5 out of 10 Barely had a chance to make an impression. Was taken out in the second minute from a tip tackle and never recovered. Was replaced by Watson after 15 minutes. Getty Images

6/30 George Ford – 8 out of 10 Played a key role in the first two tries as England cut Scotland to pieces in the first half. Getty Images

7/30 Ben Youngs – 7 out of 10 Needed a big game to be talked about in the same sentence as Rhys Webb and Conor Murray and did well to provide fast ball to his backs. Should have scored at the start of the second half but made up for it with a short pass to set up Joseph’s hat-trick. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Marler – 7 out of 10 Strong in the scrum on his 50th cap as England took the initiative at the set piece. AFP/Getty Images

9/30 Dylan Hartley – 7 out of 10 Led his team well and had the fire you would expect on a day of this magnitude. Getty Images

10/30 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Like Marler, impressed at the scrum and the breakdown. Will be disappointed with the ease in which Scotland scored their first-half try. Getty Images

11/30 Joe Launchbury – 7 out of 10 It was like men against boys at the breakdown at times and Launchbury was a key part of that. Getty Images

12/30 Courtney Lawes – 8 out of 10 Worked well in the lineout and won the lineout ball for two of the three of England’s first-half tries. AFP/Getty Images

13/30 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Went on a thunderous run early in the first half and made a couple of great catches under the high ball. Getty Images

14/30 James Haskell – 7 out of 10 Worked well throughout as England bossed Scotland physically. Getty Images

15/30 Nathan Hughes – 7 out of 10 Did himself no harm and made sure England weren’t ruing the decision to play him ahead of Billy Vunipola. One storming break at the start of the first half should have seen Youngs score. Getty Images

16/30 Stuart Hogg – 5 out of 10 Disaster struck as Hogg was forced off for a HIA and the full-back never returned. Getty Images

17/30 Tommy Seymour – 5 out of 10 Was left isolated as Joseph cut through the Scottish defence and was helpless in an injury-hit back line. Getty Images

18/30 Huw Jones – 7 out of 10 Joseph went through too easily for the first try and the constant changing of personnel around him can’t have helped. Was clinical from close range for his try though and scored a good second towards the end. Got better as the game went on. Getty Images

19/30 Alex Dunbar – 6 out of 10 Lost the midfield battle convincingly after being so impressive in the championship so far but did well for Reid’s try. Getty Images

20/30 Tim Visser – 5 out of 10 Stepped too easily for Joseph’s second and should have got a lot closer to him. Getty Images

21/30 Finn Russell – 6 out of 10 A couple of moments to be proud of but had to drop back to full back after Hogg’s injury. Getty Images

22/30 Ali Price – 5 out of 10 Moved out to the wing after a number of first-half injuries and didn’t have much of an impact in an attacking capacity. Getty Images

23/30 Gordon Reid – 6 out of 10 Got a vital try in the first half as England threatened to run away with the game early on. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 Fraser Brown – 4 out of 10 Early yellow card which could have been red and set the tone for Scotland’s terrible day at Twickenham. Getty Images

25/30 Zander Fagerson – 5 out of 10 Struggled at the scrum as England dominated the set-piece. Getty Images

26/30 Jonny Gray – 6 out of 10 Did what he could but was far from his impressive self as Scotland struggled at the breakdown. Getty Images

27/30 Richie Gray – 5 out of 10 England were the more impressive at the lineout with all three first-half tries coming from there. Getty Images

28/30 John Barclay – 5 out of 10 Had trouble at the breakdown and was warned by Romain Poite on a number of occasions. AFP/Getty Images

29/30 Hamish Watson – 5 out of 10 Struggled at the breakdown as Scotland were bullied a bit by the more physical England. Getty Images

30/30 Ryan Wilson – 6 out of 10 Was needed to throw in a lineout in the first 10 minutes after Brown’s yellow but not much of note after that. Getty Images

The first savage wound to Scotland was self-inflicted when their hooker Fraser Brown went to the sin bin in the second minute for a tip tackle on England wing Elliot Daly.

Daly landed on his back, but he needed a head injury assessment and would only be able to resume for another six minutes before being replaced by Anthony Watson.

Ben Youngs in action for England ( Getty )

Scotland were much more heavily hit as star full-back Stuart Hogg was withdrawn after a head knock and his replacement Mark Bennett lasted only four minutes before injuring a leg trying to run out of his 22.

It left Scotland’s starting scrum-half Ali Price on the wing and fly-half Finn Russell – and later substitute Duncan Weir – at the back to cover for Hogg.

They had already been obliged to start without the injured scrum-half Greig Laidlaw, and Brown’s absence meant No.8 Ryan Wilson had to throw into one line-out in a good position that came to nothing.

And while there had been little in the early exchanges anyway to suggest England’s big pack were going to be derailed by Scotland’s more mobile back row, the disarray among the visitors’ double-digit jersey numbers certainly contributed to three blistering tries by England for a 30-7 lead at the interval.

Jonathan Joseph looks for the offload after being tackled by Ryan Wilson ( Getty )

England had started slowly in their previous wins over France, Wales and Italy in this Six Nations but their attacking moves off line-outs led by Courtney Lawes were super-smooth in execution and easily splintered the shellshocked Scots.

Jonathan Joseph had his 14th and 15th Test tries, in his 32nd Test for England, after two and 24 minutes, with his Bath club-mate George Ford pulling the midfield strings.

And Joseph turned creator in the 35th minute as another Bath man, Anthony Watson (on for the stricken Daly) cantered over.

Owen Farrell was just as prominent in the midfield skewering of the Scots, having recovered sufficiently from a midweek training injury, although the Saracens centre played with his left leg heavily strapped.

Farrell converted all three tries as well as two penalties, although he proved himself marginally fallible with an attempt from the halfway line that flew millimetres wide just before the half-time whistle.

Scotland and England's forwards compete for a line-out ( Getty )

Scotland’s plight was so bad they were forced to kick a penalty in the England 22 into touch with 27 minutes gone but it produced their first points. A clever line-out ploy with backs stepping in and out of the line-out, followed by several sharp pick-and-goes, were finished by Gordon Reid for the loosehead prop’s first Test try.

Joseph’s hat-trick score came two minutes into the second half, with a strolling finish after some battering by No.8 Nathan Hughes.

Farrell’s conversion and subsequent penalty nudged England’s lead up to 33 points before centre Huw Jones nicked a try back for Scotland, from short range taking Henry Pyrgos’s pass off a ruck.

Sadly there had only been brief glimpses of the galloping Jonny Gray and Tim Visser as the staggeringly athletic Lawes and Maro Itoje dominated the physical exchanges – whether in open play or in the occasional scuffles as Scottish forwards lost their composure.

Jonathan Joseph opened the scoring with an early try ( Getty )

Itoje’s line-out take paved the way for a popular try by Billy Vunipola within five minutes of the Saracens No.8 coming on for his first Test since November after a knee injury.

An accidental clash of heads removed Wilson for Scotland, and Jamie George of England, which brought the substituted captain Hartley back onto the field.

But the notion of “finishers” popularised by Jones the coach was barely relevant as the Twickenham crowd had long settled into a contented hum of assured victory before the final quarter played out.

England already had their record score in the Calcutta Cup, and were on the way to their second-highest in any Championship match, so a second try for Jones the centre converted by Russell was hardly going to cause much consternation.

It was a heated affair at Twickenham but England emerged on top ( Getty )

And the white-jerseyed barrage quickly resumed with yet another try from a line-out nabbed by the jinking Danny Care - and the substitute scrum-half had another in the fourth minute of added time, with Farrell popping over his sixth and seventh conversions for 26 points on his own.

Another record that had fallen was England winning 11 Championship matches in a row but you can bet all the players are thinking about now is finishing the job in style against the Irish.

Scorers:

England: tries: Joseph 3, Watson, B Vunipola, Care 2; conversions: Farrell 7; penalties: Farrell 4.

Scotland: tries: Reid, Jones 2; conversions: Russell 3.

England: M Brown; J Nowell , J Joseph (rep B Te’o 58th min), O Farrell, E Daly (A Watson 2-10, 16); G Ford, B Youngs (D Care 61); J Marler (M Vunipola 58), D Hartley (capt; J George 52-62, 70), D Cole (K Sinckler 61), J Launchbury, C Lawes (T Wood 67), M Itoje, J Haskell, N Hughes (B Vunipola 52).

Scotland: S Hogg (M Bennett 18, H Pyrgos 22); T Seymour (D Weir 45), H Jones, A Dunbar, T Visser; F Russell, A Price; G Reid (A Dell 44), F Brown (sin bin 2-13; R Ford 44), Z Ferguson (S Berghan 61), R Gray, J Gray (T Swinson 75), J Barclay (capt), H Watson, R Wilson (C du Preez 62).

Referee: M Raynal (France).