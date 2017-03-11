Kay Wilson leads the way as England Women run 12 past lacklustre Scotland

Kay Wilson scored seven tries in England Women's 64-0 win over Scotland Women at the Twickenham Stoop on Saturday to maintain their 100 per cent record in this year’s Six Nations campaign.

Scotland claimed their first Women's Six Nations win since 2010 against Wales last month, but were blown away by England as the home side ran in 12 tries.

Amy Cokayne scored a hat-trick, Danielle Waterman touched down for her 25th try in 25 Six Nations Tests and Emily Scarratt crossed the whitewash and added two conversions.

England secured their bonus-point try in under 20 minutes as Wilson showed lightning pace and Cokayne twice crossed from a line-out drive as Scotland chose not to compete at the set-piece.

It was game to forget for the visitors (Getty)

England entered into the break with a 40-0 lead - the first time since 2002 that a team had ran in eight tries in the first half of a Women's Six Nations match.

Scotland managed to improve slightly after the break but were helpless to stop Wilson’s charging runs as her side surpassed the 11 tries scored against Wales earlier in the tournament.

Scotland came into the game having beaten Wales 15-14 last month, their first win in the tournament since 2010.

But they were comprehensively outplayed and even turned to the Italy men's team's tactic of not competing at the breakdown in an attempt to stop the rout.

Amber Reed attempts to break free of a Scottish tackle (G)

Such efforts fell short though, with England dominating in every aspect of the game. Indeed, Scotland entered the home side’s 22 for the first time on 53 minutes - and almost came away with seven points - but the television match official ruled Chloe Rollie had failed to ground the ball.

The bonus-point win meant England leapfrogged Ireland - 12-7 victors over Wales in Cardiff earlier in the day - to set up a title decider next Friday in Dublin.

Speaking after the game, Wilson said: "It was so much fun. As a team we wanted to build on last week's performance against Italy. We did our basics well and we're looking forward to Ireland next week."

England: 64 (40)

Tries: Wilson 7, Cokayne 3, Waterman, Scaratt Cons: Scarratt 2

Scotland: 0 (0)

