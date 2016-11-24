England have named George Kruis and Tom Wood in their pack for Saturday's penultimate autumn international against Argentina at Twickenham.

Kruis is restored to the second row after completing his recovery from ankle surgery and replaces Joe Launchbury, who is serving a two-match ban for kicking an opponent in last weekend's 58-15 victory over Fiji.

Wood ousts Teimana Harrison at openside flanker, a role he performed in the series opener against South Africa with his Northampton team-mate dropping to the bench in place of Nathan Hughes.

In total there are four changes to starting XV that routed Fiji, with Mike Brown preferred to Alex Goode at full-back and Jonny May displacing Semesa Rokoduguni on the right wing.

"Selection was interesting this week, but it shows how competitive and how much depth we are developing," head coach Eddie Jones said.

Kruis underwent surgery to correct a chronic ankle problem in mid-October and has made the quickest possible return, missing only the matches against South Africa and Fiji.

His comeback is well-timed given Launchbury's two-week ban and he packs down alongside Courtney Lawes and will resume with line-out calling duties.

It is the greater stopping power in defence that has sealed Wood's return because while Harrison's work-rate was high against Fiji, he was over-powered at times.

"George has worked really hard after his injury," Jones said.

"He has been a fine player for us and with Joe Launchbury's unfortunate but justified suspension, it's a great opportunity for George to find his feet again.

"Tom is a lively, committed player and that is what we are going to need against a big Argentinian pack."

(Getty)

England have explained the decision to drop Rokoduguni despite his two-try display against Fiji by highlighting flaws in his game that need addressing if he is to win a third cap.

"Roko has improved, we are really impressed with his progress, but there are areas of his game he needs to work on," Jones said.

"He needs to go back to Bath and work on those and if he does that he'll get another opportunity.

"We feel May and Brown are best against Argentina. Brown is a strong player in the air, he is strong defensively, carries the ball back hard and we are anticipating it is going to be a tough contest.

"Jonny May has got great finishing skills and we believe that is going to be important against Argentina."

England team to face Argentina:

M Brown (Harlequins); J May (Gloucester), J Joseph (Bath), O Farrell (Saracens), E Daly (Wasps); G Ford (Bath), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton, capt), D Cole (Leicester), C Lawes (Northampton), G Kruis (Saracens), C Robshaw (Harlequins), T Wood (Northampton), B Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: J George (Saracens), J Marler (Harlequins), K Sinckler (Harlequins), C Ewels (Bath), T Harrison (Northampton), D Care (Harlequins), B Te'o (Worcester), H Slade (Exeter).