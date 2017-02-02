Glasgow Warriors' form makes Scotland Six Nations dark horses

Whisper it, but Scotland are the dark horses for this year’s Six Nations crown.

They impressed last year, despite only managing a fourth-placed finish yet again, but since then there has been plenty to get excited about.

Scottish rugby is making waves at the moment and you need look no further than how the likes of Glasgow Warriors are progressing domestically. The Scottish contingent in their squad – many of whom are expected to start this weekend’s curtain raiser – came within two points of Munster in the Champions Cup before handing Leicester Tigers their worst-ever home defeat.

They face Saracens in the quarter-finals and having generated some real momentum, you will expect the Scottish players to take that into the national fold.

That’s why they could really shock Ireland in the opening game. It’s at Murrayfield, where the Scots came within a point of beating Australia in the autumn and with the likes of Jonathan Sexton missing, it could really shake up the tournament.

After that, France away could prove tricky – they haven’t won there since 1999 – and Twickenham will be very tough. But with two other homes games against Wales and Italy will both be seen as winnable.

Wales are a team in transition and they could feasibly be facing them on the back of a defeat to England, meaning their tails would be at their all-time lowest. Italy, with no disrespect intended, will be a walkover if Scotland are still in the mix on the final day.

Johnny Gray and Stuart Hogg are two of Scotland's standout performers ( Getty Images)

As well as Lions selection, Scotland have the added motivation of saying thank you to Vern Cotter, who will be replaced by Gregor Townsend in the summer. Cotter has rejuvenated Scottish rugby recently and every player will be doing their upmost to send him off on a high.

In Jonny Gray, alongside brother Richie, they have arguably the in-form lock in the tournament, with Finn Russell and Greig Laidlaw forming a formidable half-back partnership.

Then there is the Scots’ electric backline, led by last year’s man of the tournament Stuart Hogg, who looks a shoo-in for the No 15 shirt in Warren Gatland’s Lions team.

This looks set to be the tightest Six Nations in years, and don’t be surprised if everyone beats everyone. The introduction of bonus points will be crucial, and with players like Hogg, Sean Maitland et al. there is always the threat of a breakaway try.

Cotter’s side will go in with a swagger and confidence that they can beat anyone, and will genuinely believe that. Realistically, three wins would be a successful tournament but a win against Ireland in the first game will leave them with loftier expectations, and rightly so.