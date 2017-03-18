What’s the Irish for déjà vu? England have trodden this painful path twice before in Dublin, beaten on the Six Nations Championship’s final day in 2001 and 2011 when they had a Grand Slam at stake - but this magnificent, focussed, clever effort by Ireland surely topped both of those much-recalled days of recent rugby history.

England had mitigating circumstances to point to on those previous occasions, based around delays and disruptive injuries – whereas this time they looked well set to round off a campaign, that had already delivered them a second successive Championship title, by completing their world-record 19th straight win, and a first back-to-back Slam since 1991 and 1992.

Instead at the end of a clattering, entertaining, occasionally controversial match it was left to the visiting captain Dylan Hartley to reprise the glum role of Matt Dawson in 2001 here, and Nick Easter 10 years later, by receiving the champions’ trophy in the aftermath of a morale-shredding defeat.

1/29 Jared Payne – 7 out of 10 One brilliant break in the second half that put England in retreat, taking a double tackle from Brown and Watson to stop him. Dind’t have too much beyond the high ball to deal with defensively. AFP/Getty Images

2/29 Keith Earls – 6 out of 10 Should have had a try, only to knock on after a last-ditch double tackle from Brown and Youngs. Outshone by Daly and replaced by debutant Andrew Conway late on. AFP/Getty Images

3/29 Garry Ringrose – 8 out of 10 Left his impression on England as he repeatedly broke out of tackles to put his side on the front foot. Took a brilliant catch from a restart to capitalise on England sloppiness, and unlucky to miss out on the man of the match award. Getty Images

4/29 Robbie Henshaw – 7 out of 10 A defensive rock, just ask Ben Te’o once he’s recovered from the head knock he picked up within minutes of coming on. Carried strongly, but it was his work without the ball that really stood out. Getty Images

5/29 Simon Zebo – 6 out of 10 Given little chance in the first half as he and Watson negated each other’s impact. Weather conditions meant that it just wasn’t a day for the wings. Getty Images

6/29 Jonathan Sexton – 8 out of 10 Had to wear big hits early from Haskell and Itoje, but he answered any questions about his durability with flying colours. 100 per cent record with the boot and once again displayed his brilliant passing talent. A Lions shoe-in if fit. Getty Images

7/29 Kieran Marmion – 7 out of 10 Coped well in his first Six Nations start, with his box-kicking by-and-by on target. You wouldn’t know his inexperience by his performance, and it meant that Ireland didn’t really miss Conor Murray. Getty Images

8/29 Jack McGrath – 7 out of 10 Strong work in the scrum and looked to have the edge on Cole early on. He faded in the second half and was quickly replaced, but that’s no surprise given his extensive carrying in the loose. Getty Images

9/29 Rory Best – 8 out of 10 An early HIA didn’t impact his game as he was very impressive in the lineout. One memorable break in the first half stabbed through the English defence, and he won the battle against Hartley. Getty Images

10/29 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Saw off Joe Marler by half-time but Mako Vunipola proved a much more troublesome opponent in the scrum. Still, he’s put himself in position for a Lions starting spot, should WP Nel fail to recover. Getty Images

11/29 Donnacha Ryan – 7 out of 10 Took a bucket-load of work with the ball as Ireland tried to batter the England wall down. Taken off in the second half as Devin Toner was introduced. Getty Images

12/29 Iain Henderson – 8 out of 10 Rampaged through the defensive line to score, his long limbs helping him out to dot the ball down and give Ireland the lead. Disrupted the England lineout that ruined their platform to play off, and was part of a dominant Irish set-piece that paved the way for victory. Getty Images

13/29 Sean O'Brien – 7 out of 10 Brutal in defence as he led the Irish choke tackle, which proved a wealthy option for the home side that England couldn’t negotiate. Electric off the line to disrupt the Ford-Farrell axis. Getty Images

14/29 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Despite doing more carrying due to the positional switch, he was less prominent as O’mahony took the plaudits. Won the battle against Billy Vunipola though. Getty Images

15/29 Mike Brown – 6 out of 10 Very reliable under the high ball, given he was tested twice inside the first 80 seconds. Two knock-ons defined England’s game though, as the early won robbed England of their best chance and the last one ended England’s Grand Slam hopes as the full-time whistle went. AFP/Getty Images

16/29 Anthony Watson – 5 out of 10 Looked like a man who had made just two appearance in two months. Off the pace and certainly wasn’t any faster than when he got injured, as has been claimed. Looked a threat in the air, but nothing came of it. Getty Images

17/29 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Poor passing to both Brown and Watson, and his attacking threat of last week was snaffled out due to the starvation of possession for the away side. Getty Images

18/29 Owen Farrell – 6 out of 10 Reliable as always with the boot as he made all his kicks, the most impressive being a long-range effort in excess of 40m. Struggled with the rush defence though. Getty Images

19/29 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Had England’s best moment in the first half as he caught Farrell’s chip over the defence for a solid gain. Defensively, he was very good beyond one mis-timed interception that came off a loose ball, which is not really his fault. AFP/Getty Images

20/29 George Ford – 6 out of 10 Overkicked a clearance to put England under pressure right before half-time as he put it straight into touch. His up-and-unders were average at best, but he did show nice footwork to evade three tackles in one move in the second half. Came back on after being replaced for the injured Te’o. Getty Images

21/29 Ben Youngs – 6 Had more defensive work to do than attacking, but did well when required against Earls and Zebo. Will not have seen as little of the ball as he did today for quite some time. Getty Images

22/29 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Possibly his worse performance of the tournament, but that says more about how he’s upped his game than what he did today. Held his own in the scrum, but departed at half-time. Getty Images

23/29 Dylan Hartley – 6 out of 10 Struggled in the lineout and bar one penetrating run, did little of note in the loose. Had to do plenty of tackling to stop the crash ball. Getty Images

24/29 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Coped well against McGrath and enjoyed success against his replacement, Cian Healy. Unlucky to be penalised for a ball steal in the first half. Getty Images

25/29 Joe Launchbury – 6 out of 10 His brilliant tournament came crashing to a halt as he struggled to get through as much carrying as he’s been doing in recent weeks. Getty Images

26/29 Courtney Lawes – 6 out of 10 Guilty of getting caught in the breakdown to concede a penalty which gave Sexton three points.Like Launchbury, his carrying was not as prominent as in the other four matches. Getty Images

27/29 Maro Itoje – 5 out of 10 Something went wrong massively in the English lineout and, for that, he has questions to answers as the leader of the set-piece. Perhaps lucky not to see yellow when he steamrolled Marmion seconds after leaving a late one on Sexton. Led the English physicality, though that did border on the illegal at times. Getty Images

28/29 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Was quick off the line as he tried to keep Ireland’s width narrow. Tackled well, but being bashed by O’Mahony and Stander all game took its toll. AFP/Getty Images

29/29 Billy Vunipola – 6 out of 10 Impact was largely neutralised in the first half as Sexton kicked away from him when deep and his runs from the scrum were limited. Rarely did he see clean ball to attack with. AFP/Getty Images

The England players did their best to raise smiles for the photographers as they climbed onto the champions' podium and were announced over the public-address system one by one, as fireworks lit up the night sky, but the true feelings that lay inside can be easily guessed at.

While England had been rightly feted for winning their last 18 matches, Ireland had won only half of theirs - but one of those was the famous victory in Chicago last November that stopped the All Blacks’ world-record sequence at 18, so the men in green had “form”.

They also had an excellent record at this stadium to protect, with only two losses in their previous 17 matches here, and none in the Six Nations Championship under head coach Joe Schmidt.

The future is exciting for both teams as they will be Europe’s vanguard alongside New Zealand and Australia as the top four seeds for the 2019 World Cup draw in Japan in May.

But Ireland knew they could only finish second-best in this competition after their losses away to Scotland and Wales – and maybe the overriding lesson of another Slam gone west is just how difficult it is to win away from home in this claustrophobic competition.

Iain Henderson scored the try for Ireland ( Getty )

Peter O’Mahony was a surprise starter in the Ireland pack after the late withdrawal of No.8 Jamie Heaslip but the experienced Munster flanker’s familiarity with the plays and ploys was such that he was the main line-out target in the first half.

And it was a set-piece based around O’Mahony at the tail of the line-out which brought the only try of the match with 23 minutes gone. The scores were locked at 3-3 after a penalty goal by Johnny Sexton replied to by Owen Farrell – the pair of kickers also had an off-the-ball scuffle with Farrell pushing his opponent in the face as Sexton held onto his legs – when England’s returning No.8 Billy Vunipola transgressed by diving over a ruck.

The offence was in the England 22 but Ireland kicked for touch, their captain and hooker Rory Best picked out a soaring O’Mahony with the line-out throw and Iain Henderson peeled off a dynamic maul to dot down a dramatic try, which Sexton converted.

It was Henderson’s fifth try for Ireland in his 32nd Test, and reward for his selection over the demoted Devin Toner.

It was a bruising encounter in Dublin ( Getty )

The atmosphere around Lansdowne Road before kick-off had appeared muted, almost in expectation of an English win, but the majority in the crowd loved what they eventually saw as a first half that was delayed while the France vs Wales game was completed finally got going.

Successful Irish choke tackles to create turnovers, a penalty against Maro Itoje for a late charge on Sexton, a desperate chase-down of Keith Earls by Elliot Daly and a crucial intervention in tackle by Mike Brown on Earls to force a fumble were all examples of the odds-on favourites England being put under tremendous pressure.

Collisions with English forwards had removed a handful of Italian and Scottish players from the field in the past two rounds of Six Nations matches but Ireland appeared to have the will and the wherewithal to stand up to the challenge.

The interval gave the chance for the respective head coaches Joe Schmidt and Eddie Jones to tweak tactics, and both men made changes, with Andrew Conway sent on for Earls to make his debut, and Mako Vunipola replacing England’s loosehead prop Joe Marler.

And Hartley made his now customary third-quarter exit, in favour of Jamie George.

Ireland have made a habit of ending winning runs ( Getty )

Where Jonathan Joseph had ripped through a disjointed, disrupted Scotland last week, Garry Ringrose of Ireland was looking the star No.13 this time, consistently making gains over the advantage line with the footwork that has earned the 22-year-old Leinster centre so many plaudits this season.

Jared Payne and Kieran Marmion covered capably for the injured Conor Murray and Rob Kearney respectively, and although Farrell’s 47-metre boomer of a penalty trimmed Ireland’s lead after 50 minutes, Payne’s thrilling break maintained the feeling Ireland were on the front foot, going into the final quarter.

Sexton matched Farrell again with an equally monstrous penalty in the 63rd minute for 13-6, then substitute Ben Te’o was tackled in the air by Conway.

It gave England – who had just replaced George Ford and Billy Vunipola – the much-needed fillip of an attacking base near the Ireland 22, and a penalty accrued when the Irish pulled down a maul.

Farrell, now at fly-half with Daly about to move into the centres, converted it coolly and the gap was back at four points with 13 minutes remaining.

Farrell kicked nine points for England ( Getty )

Ford was restored when Te’o suffered apparent concussion, and a reset scrum with an England put-in on halfway ratcheted up the tension – as if there was any need to.

England were unable to get far across the gainline but they kept possession and earned a penalty which – on a knife-edge decision with seven minutes still available on the clock – vice-captain Farrell chose to put to touch.

It misfired horribly for Farrell and England as O’Mahony made a tremendous leap at the front of the line-out to steal the ball from Itoje.

Care’s lunge to knock the ball out of Luke McGrath’s hands behind a scrum conceded a crass penalty at a crucial time, and Brown’s knock-on chasing the game was an agonising finish.

Scorers:

Ireland: try: Henderson; conversion: Sexton; penalties: Sexton 2

England: penalties: Farrell 3.

Teams:

Ireland: J Payne; K Earls (rep A Conway 41st min), G Ringrose, R Henshaw, S Zebo; J Sexton, K Marmion (L McGrath 69); J McGrath (C Healy 60), R Best (capt; N Scannell 10-18), T Furlong (J Ryan 76), D Ryan (D Toner 65), I Henderson, P O’Mahony, S O’Brien (D Leavy 68), CJ Stander.

England: M Brown; A Watson, J Joseph (J Nowell 68), O Farrell, E Daly; G Ford (B Te’o 63-70), B Youngs (D Care 65); J Marler (M Vunipola 41), D Hartley (capt; J George 56), D Cole (K Sinckler 78), J Launchbury, M Itoje, C Lawes, J Haskell (T Wood 60), B Vunipola (N Hughes 63).

Referee: J Garces (France).