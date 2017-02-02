Italy looking to make the step up from Six Nations punching bag

The days of Italy being ungraciously dismissed as the Six Nations punching bag are long gone.

In one of the most competitive and closest championships in years, Italy are no longer a side to be trifled with. While the Azzurri remain a rung or two below their European counterparts in terms of quality and depth, no one will relish playing them as they have done on past occasions.

Indeed, this is an Italian side, under the guidance of former Harlequins coach Conor O’Shea, that pulled off a historic 20-18 victory over South Africa in the autumn internationals. The Springboks may have entered into that game out of form and out of shape, but it was a hugely momentous win nonetheless and one that bore testament to the spirit of resilience that underpins O’Shea’s men.

Perhaps most significantly, it was a game that demonstrated the Azzurri’s ability to pick off opponent’s repeated mistakes and weaknesses – something their Six Nations rivals will need to be wary off. Having taken the side back to basics, O’Shea understands that games of this scale can be lost or won on the small margins.

Speaking after victory against the Springboks last November, the Irishman said: “For us, this is just a start.” Never one to get ahead of himself, O’Shea recognises that his side are still going through the motions. Despite their never-say-die attitude and ability to capitalise on the faults of others, the Italians remain equally susceptible to sloppy errors and lapses in concentration.

Conor O'Shea is taking charge of Italy for the first time in the Six Nations ( Getty )

Just one week after the historic highs of their Springbok victory, the Azzurri were brought crashing back to earth after being humbled by Tonga in a 19-17 defeat. For all their progress in recent months, ill-disciplined defending and inconsistencies across the pitch continue to suggest that the Italians will never learn.

Still, the future remains bright. The side due to play Wales on Saturday bristles with promising youth, with the likes of Edoardo Padovani and Giulio Bisegni filling in at full-back and left wing respectively. Their relative inexperience is balanced by the seasoned Giovanbattista Venditti and as team-mates at Guinness Pro12 side Zebre, the Italian back three will be one to keep an eye on.

And of course, the ubiquitous Sergio Parisse returns once again to lead out his boys in blue. With 121 caps to his name, the 33-year-old eight is a true veteran of the sport. By the end of this championship no man will have led his country in more matches than the Italian. After admitting that O’Shea’s appointment as coach convinced him against retirement, Parisse has insisted that he is ready as ever for the challenges ahead. As in the past, the number 8 remains the Italians’ star attraction.

With the stakes as high as they’ve ever been, the Italians know they face a bruising two months of rugby ahead. Their own developments on the pitch may not be enough given the recent form enjoyed by Eddie Jones’ England or Joe Schmidt’s Ireland. Still, have no doubt that this is a side that will refuse to go down without a fight - for that reason alone, their rivals must tread carefully.