Wales sit top of the Six Nations after the opening weekend as they scored three tries to beat Italy 33-7, but missed out on a potential bonus point with the final play of the game to ensure they remain level on points with Scotland and England.

A pointless first 20 minutes was ended when Leigh Halfpenny converted a penalty, having already missed one effort at goal, but Italy took a surprise lead soon after when fantastic forward play sent scrum-half Edoardo Gori over.

Wales trailed 7-3 at the break, but produced a much-improved performance in the second half to score 30 unanswered points. After three more Halfpenny penalties, Jonathan Davies, Liam Williams and George North all scored tries for the visitors, with Halfpenny converting them.

However, a try-scoring bonus point went begging when, with the final play of the match, Williams stretched out to score and lost control of the ball.

Teams

Italy: Edoardo Padovani (Zebre); Giulio Bisegni (Zebre), Tommaso Benvenuti (Treviso), Luke McLean (Treviso), Giovanbattista Venditti (Zebre); Carlo Canna (Zebre), Edoardo Gori (Treviso); Andrea Lovotti (Zebre), Ornel Gega (Treviso), Lorenzo Cittadini (Bayonne), Marco Fuser (Treviso), George Biagi (Zebre), Abraham Steyn (Treviso), Maxime Mbanda (Zebre), Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais, capt).

Replacements: Leonardo Ghiraldini (Toulouse), Sami Panico (Calvisano), Pietro Ceccarelli (Zebre), Josh Furno (Zebre), Francesco Minto (Treviso), Giorgio Bronzini (Treviso), Tommaso Allan (Treviso), Michele Campagnaro (Exeter).

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon); George North (Northampton), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets); Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Webb (Ospreys); Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, capt), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester).

Replacements: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Rob Evans (Scarlets), Tom Francis (Exeter), Cory Hill (Newport Gwent Dragons), James King (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Sam Davies (Ospreys), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins).

Referee: JP Doyle (England).

Full report to follow...