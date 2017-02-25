There are not many 25-year-olds who can claim to have 50 international caps in any sport, or hold the role of England rugby vice-captain before they’ve even reached that age, and also already have Premiership, European and Six Nations Grand Slam titles to their growing list of honours. But Owen Farrell is not like most other 25-year-olds.

As when he runs out against Italy on Sunday in front of 82,000 people, a nation will look to him for guidance once more and hope that the end result is an eighth consecutive Six Nations victory under head coach Eddie Jones, and the 16th straight win in all competitions under the Australian for that matter.

It doesn’t feel that long ago that Farrell, a fresh-faced rugby league convert that followed his father, Andy, down to Saracens in the pursuit of a rugby union career. Andy Farrell remains one of the greatest players to have graced the rugby league stage, but it’s fair to say that even though his rugby union career took him to the 2007 Rugby World Cup, it did not live up to its high billing. The same cannot be said of his son.

But like many young players, Farrell was prone to a rush of blood to the head. Perhaps stemming from his rugby league background, or his upbringing in the town of Wigan, Farrell would not be pushed around on the pitch. Now though, he appears far more calculated in his methods – take a big hit and get them back legally, or by putting points on the board, or by simply smiling at them

“That comes with age,” Jones explains. “Everyone when they are young is quite hot under the collar – you don’t have patience, you learn patience and you get patience with age.”

Given his Saracens debut by none other than Jones, the England head coach recalls what he saw in the youngster that immediately convinced him he will go right to the top. “You could tell when he was young that he would always be a driven player – driven to be his best. It was almost inevitable he would be a first team player at Saracens. If you've got that amount of desire and a reasonable amount of natural ability you are going to be a good player.”

Nine years after that debut, Farrell is now England’s most important player, their general on the pitch and an inspiration off it. That may sound a little bit over the top, but speak to those around him and you soon realise that it’s an accurate assessment.

“Owen would be one of the first that if he didn't see something that was right for the team he would address it,” lauds England captain Dylan Hartley. “We have addressing room that is strong enough to do that.

“He has been doing the job when I am not on the field and does it really well. He leads in a way and there are so many others that do. It probably just works that he is my roommate and has always been.”

Jonny May agrees. “He’s just an out and out leader. He’s so wise, wise beyond his years really. What is he 25? He speaks well, he carries respect with him and we all follow him. He is one of those guys you want to follow.

“He is an outright leader, great player and top guy. He’s a big part of this team in terms of his attitude and the way he leads by example. It hasn’t really been mentioned about his 50th yet. I’m sure we’ll touch on it. We normally have a team players meeting on the night of the game and we’ll touch on it then.

“But he wouldn’t want it to be about him. That’s the way he is. He’s an unbelievable player.”

Farrell will make his 50th appearance for England against Italy ( Getty )

Farrell was instrumental in England turning a deficit into a victory in the curtain-raiser against France at the start of the month, stepping in at fly-half late in the game and sending Ben Te’o over for the winning try. A week later, it was Farrell who fired the ball into the hands of Elliot Daly to go over the Principality Stadium try line and secure victory over Wales. Farrell has not had a bad performance during Jones’ tenure, but part of what makes him so impressive is his desire to get even better.

It echoes the approach taken by England’s greatest fly-half, Jonny Wilkinson, and his endless pursuit of perfection. Wikinson’s obsession with rugby sent him into a downward spiral of depression, yet it made him the best player that the nation has witnessed wearing the red rose. The similarities between Wilkinson and Farrell are clear to see, and whether that’s a good or bad thing, only time will tell. Right now though, it’s about the best thing possible for England.

The fly-half-cum-inside centre is responsible for England's defence as well as their goal kicking ( Getty )

But Jones will not let him rest on his laurels. “I don't think he's as good a player as he can be yet, and that's the great thing because his next 50 caps will be better than his first 50 – much better,” adds Jones.

“I don’t think he should be compared to other players. He is Owen Farrell and he is a different player. His first 50 Tests I think he will be disappointed that his winning record is less than Jonny Wilkinson. I am going to guarantee that in his next 50 his winning record will be better than Jonny Wilkinson.”

Ford and Farrell have controlled the England team during Eddie Jones's reign ( Getty )

But would Jones admit he is an England captain in waiting, as he has hinted at in the past?

“I don't think he needs to worry about that, or I need to worry about that at the moment. He's moving in the right direction. I look at him now and he's developing. He's faster now than he was in November, he's got better footwork than he had, and his catching and passing is more consistent. Being a great player is about being consistent, and that's what we'll see from him going forward.”

Farrell was instrumental in England's victories over France and Wales ( Getty )

Going forward is an interesting topic. Could he really be a candidate for the British and Irish Lions captaincy in the summer? Both Hartley and Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones are in the mix, along with Ireland’s Rory Best. But the opening rounds of the Six Nations have raised questions over Hartley’s form, doubts over Jones’s leadership and whether Best would make the starting XV given Jamie George’s unstoppable rise. Jones would not be drawn on the Lions, and neither would Farrell if he were to be asked now. That is not what has made him so successful so quickly, and if England can keep their general out of the firing line, a second Six Nations Grand Slam is firmly on the horizon.