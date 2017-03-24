The Rugby Football Union are in favour of reducing the Six Nations championship from seven to six weeks, despite concerns among the current playing squad of the effect that the tightened schedule would have on their bodies.

That was the assertion made by RFU chief executive, Ian Ritchie, after watching England claim a second Six Nations title in as many seasons over the last two months. A number of changes have been mentioned in terms of the Northern Hemisphere’s premier international competition, but while most of those have circulated around the possibility of adding promotion and relegation to get the likes of Georgia and Romania involved, the prospect of a shorter tournament has gone somewhat under the radar.

However, when Six Nations officials meet in the coming weeks, Ritchie made it clear that the RFU will back cutting a week off the duration of the tournament.

“That is a matter that will be discussed by the Six Nations,” Ritchie said. “We believe it is perfectly right to have a six-week competition as opposed to a seven-week one. We think it would improve it.

“It would narrow the off periods, help with the broader narrative. We think it is a good route. It may well be that others agree or disagree.”

Six Nations team of the tournament







15 show all Six Nations team of the tournament



























1/15 15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland) A delight to watch in attack, and give him space he can work a miracle. Also showed how handy he can be with his boot from long range. One of eight men to top the tryscorer table with three tries each. Getty Images

2/15 14. Liam Williams (Wales) Outshone George North, which is no easy feat, and displayed his talent both in attack with his tries against Italy, Scotland and England, and also his defence. Still debate over whether he is best deployed at wing or full-back, but he’s proven he’s magnificent at both. Getty Images

3/15 13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland) The find of the Six Nations. Jared Payne’s injury opened the door for Ringrose to stake his claim to the famous Irish No 13, and he did so in style. Saved his best performance until last as he led the way against England, and got among the tries in the rout of Italy. Getty Images

4/15 12. Owen Farrell (England) He endured blips against Italy and Ireland, but Farrell that shouldn’t take away from his brilliance in securing victories over France, Wales and Italy along with the Scotland walkover. He took the pressure off George Ford, was ultra-reliable with the boot and unlocked the bags of potential stationed outside him in the England attack. AFP/Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly (England) Will remember the try against Wales for the rest of his life, as he broke Welsh hearts in the dying minutes in Cardiff. Proved he is capable of showing his bets in the international stage after last November’s red-card setback, and he’s a joy to watch when in full flow. A useful kicking option that also comes in handy. AFP/Getty Images

6/15 10. Jonathan Sexton (Ireland) A measure of how important Sexton is to the Irish cause is to look at how they perform without him. His return inspired the victory over France, and his absence during the defeat by Wales cost Ireland a shot at the title. AFP/Getty Images

7/15 9. Rhys Webb (Wales) A tough choice between Webb and Conor Murray, but the Welshman takes the spoils due to his ability to provide the X-factor that very few players have. His pass for George North’s first try against Ireland was a thing of beauty, and he had more dazzling moments than daft, despite his needless desire to rub people up the wrong way. Getty Images

8/15 1. Joe Marler (England) Marler makes the squad as the surprise package of the Six Nations. The Harlequins prop recovered from a fractured leg in under four weeks to make the start of the tournament, and was one of England’s best players in their first two matches. Kept fit-again Mako Vunipola out of the starting line-up too, which is no easy feat. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 2. Ken Owens (Wales) It wasn’t really a tournament where the hookers blossomed, so Owens makes the cut as a best of a bad bunch option. Jamie George impressed off the bench for England but saw too little game time, while Rory Best was only able to deliver on the final weekend. Fraser Brown had a solid start, but his yellow card against England cost his side dear and he was dropped for the finale against Italy. Getty

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) The tighthead prop was one of Ireland’s most consistent performers and finally looks to have filled their problem position that has plagued them for so long since the retirement of John Hayes. Looks a shoe-in for the Lions now, and his performance in the scrum against Scotland was nothing short of destructive. AFP/Getty Images

11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England) Has taken his chance superbly in the absence of George Kruis, and the disappointing showing in Dublin should not detract from four wonderful performance that have given him a shot at the Lions tour. Regularly England’s top carrier or tackler – and sometimes both – which is all you need to see how influential he has been. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 5. Courtney Lawes (England) Like Launchbury, Lawes’s revival has been great to watch for England fans. Looks like his old self, carrying with vigour and tackling like the colossus he was known to be. He was also a useful outlet in the lineout. Getty Images

13/15 6. CJ Stander (Ireland) Proved what a rampaging runner he can be with his devastating hat-trick against Italy, while displayed his versatility too by moving to No 8 against England that will be cause for concern for Jamie Heaslip. A candidate for player of the tournament. Getty Images

14/15 7. Sam Warburton (Wales) He may have played at six, but Warburton has been too good to leave out and has put all openside flankers in the shade with some of his performances these last six weeks. Looks to be revelling without the pressure of the captaincy, and you wonder if a move back to the openside awaits. Harsh on Kevin Gourdon, but Warburton has simply been too good. Getty Images

15/15 8. Louis Picamoles (France) His rampaging performance against England wasn’t enough to get his side over the line, but he was hugely important to the wins over Scotland, Italy and Wales as France claimed a first top-three finish in seven years. AFP/Getty Images

One of those who disagrees is the England prop, Joe Marler, who claimed during this year’s tournament that restricting the championship to consecutive weeks would be to the detrimental effect of the players and their health, and he suggested that they are already close to the limit when it comes to the number of matches played each season.

“I get paid to play for my club and my country and they set how many games a year we play. I just get on with it,” Marler said in the week before England’s Grand Slam-dashing defeat by Ireland. “But to play all the Six Nations games in a row would be tough. Five Test matches would be a lot.

“As it is, with the breaks, it is good for the body. We are there or thereabouts the limit of fixtures for the season.

“It is well documented that boys are quicker, bigger strong and the impacts are bigger so it takes longer to recover.”

Marler does not want the Six Nations to be reduced ( Getty )

But Ritchie didn’t share those concerns, nor did he plan on speaking to the players about the situation, as he would liase with head coach Jones to discuss the matter.

“I don't know what you would expect me to say to that. I have spoken to Eddie and others. I don't speak about these things, nor would I expect to speak direct to the players,” Ritchie stated.

He added: “There are all sorts of opportunities as how to deal with player welfare, directors of rugby, all those sorts of things. There is every opportunity to have the discussions about with those involved. I have not sat down with any player to discuss it. You discuss it with the coaching team. That is the mechanism for the discussions.”

But he did stress that the increase in the length of the season – as will come with World Rugby’s new global calendar that is set to be introduced from 2020 – will not be to the detriment of player welfare, given that mandatory periods of rest will be enforced by clubs and the national team.

“There are still mandatory and obligatory rest periods,” he said. “If you look at Premiership Rugby and domestic rugby, 90 plus per cent of them are not playing international rugby so whatever happens with the international calendar does not affect the vast majority of players.

Ritchie favours shortening the Six Nations season ( Getty )

“Then you need to make sure that you have appropriate rest periods for those players and then that is back to how does it work and it becomes increasingly almost on an individual more than anything else.

“Some players who played in the game on Saturday for injury reasons actually haven’t played that much. If you look at the totality of the season – admittedly because they were out injured, Billy and Joe Launchbury were out – they have not played as a matter of fact a huge number of games.

“And there is a clear proviso in all the arrangements that we have to give them a rest so it is not just the way the season works that matters. It is where you give them a rest, how much do they get and when is it. And it doesn’t always need to be in one block.”