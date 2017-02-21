Alex Dunbar believes Scotland need to group together if they are to deal with the loss of skipper Greig Laidlaw.

The Dark Blues scrum-half, leader and ace goal-kicker has been ruled out of Saturday's RBS Six Nations clash with Wales as well as next month's final two fixtures with England and Italy.

The Gloucester man picked up an ankle injury in last week's 22-16 defeat to France and the worry now is that Scotland will suffer without his level-headed decision making during the heat of battle.

But Dunbar reckons Vern Cotter's team - who will also have to do without number eight Josh Strauss for the remainder of the championship after a kidney injury ruled him out - can cope so long as they band together.

The Glasgow centre said: "I think everyone has got to step up a little bit.

"There's a lot of leaders in the group, and we've got to step up, do our jobs well, and let the new guys come in and settle in.

"It's tough for the two boys who are out injured.

"Greig was captain and leading us well, and I thought Josh played really well against France. It's a bit of a loss, but it gives other boys a chance to step up.

"We've lost a few boys, but we've got a good squad and it's a great opportunity for some of the younger guys to come through and really put a marker down and try and push to get a place."

Laidlaw's number nine jersey is now up for grabs, with the Glasgow pair of Ali Price and Henry Pyrgos the two leading candidates.

Price climbed off the bench at the Stade de France when Laidlaw limped off but that was just his second Test appearance.

Pyrgos has 18 caps under his belt and a wealth of experience skippering Warriors in domestic and European competition, but is only just back to full fitness after a troublesome knee injury.

Whoever gets the call to start this weekend, though, Dunbar insists his Warriors colleagues will not let Scotland down.

Greig Laidlaw left the Stade de France on crutches after Scotland's 22-16 defeat on Sunday ( Getty )

He said: "Henry is co-captain at Glasgow, he's very good at organising, and when we get front foot ball he's very good at sniping, and his delivery is good. He had a few niggles at the start of the season but he's playing well now.

"Ali has come through. He adds something different. He's quite nippy at the breakdown. So whoever gets the chance will do well."

PA