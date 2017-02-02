After each Six Nations weekend, our team of rugby writers will put their heads together and come up with our British and Irish Lions XV from the particular round, giving you a handy guide to who is playing their way into Warren Gatland’s thoughts across the final auditions for inclusion in what is one the blue ribbon events of sport.

With the squad beginning to come together and Gatland taking the Six Nations to assess his options – handing the Wales reins over to Rob Howley once again – Lions watch will become one of the biggest talking points over the next seven weeks.

The first instalment of our Lions XV shows who, in our eyes, currently has the starting shirt and who joins them on the plane. But with plenty of time for that to change, the squad is certain to be shook-up as the next five rounds of rugby takes its toll.

1. Mako Vunipola

The Saracens prop looked assured of the loosehead shirt, but with knee ligament damage set to rule him out of the entire tournament, he won’t hold onto his place beyond the opening weekend. Luckily for him, a return in late March gives him time to regain fitness, but look to Jack McGrath and Cian Healy to press their case.

Mako Vunipola won't play in the Six Nations ( Getty )

2. Dylan Hartley

Will he be captain? Probably not, but another Grand Slam success would certainly press his claims and give Gatland a nudge. Hartley’s biggest threat to the No 2 shirt comes from his Irish counterpart, Rory Best, and while Scott Baldwin and Ken Owens are still battling for the Welsh spot, let alone Lions inclusion. Keep an eye open for England’s Jamie George, too.

Dylan Hartley faces a big test of his captaincy credentials ( Getty )

3. Tadhg Furlong

With WP Nel ruled out for the entire Six Nations already, Irish tighthead Furlong gets the nod after a fantastic 2016. If Nell can recover from his neck injury in time to get a few games under his belt, he could still make the tour, while Dan Cole shoulder complete a strong trio.

Tadhg Furlong will benefit from WP Nel's injury problems ( Getty )

4. Maro Itoje

Blindside flanker for England, second-row for the Lions. That’s the likely scenario for Itoje, with Gatland already having a plethora of back-rows to choose from. Gatland could choose to take five locks to New Zealand, but Itoje is currently ahead of his Saracens colleague George Kruis whose injury troubles continue to trouble him massively.

Maro Itoje could play in the second or back-row ( Getty )

5. Alun Wyn Jones

Captain-elect and already a two-time tour veteran, Jones is a shoo-in for the squad as long as he remains fit. He should be joined in the squad by the in-form Jonny Gray, who will still have a say on the starting XV if he maintains his form, as well as Ireland’s versatile Iain Henderson, giving Gatland two locks capable of playing in the back-row.

Alun Wyn Jones is the captain-elect for the tour ( Getty )

6. Sean O’Brien

The Irish powerhouse is back to full fitness and is a must for any team in the world. Injuries have prevented him from displaying his world class talent regularly, but if he can survive the Six Nations he could beat Sam Warburton to the shirt. Chris Robshaw could still make the cut, but his Six Nations-ending shoulder injury will not help his case one bit. Ireland’s CJ Stander is also in the mix.

O'Brien would walk into most sides across the globe ( Getty )

7. Justin Tipuric

The Wales openside just ousts England’s James Haskell, though if the Wasps flanker can rekindle his form of 2016 then there’s no reason why he can’t start for the Lions. Haskell can also cover at six, which Gatland will favour, and with Warburton also in the squad he could choose to take just two current opensides.

Tipuric is currently outplaying compatriot Sam Warburton ( Getty )

8. Billy Vunipola

Like his brother, Billy Vunipola currently has the shirt but won’t get a chance to press his claim further as he’s out until April with knee cartilage damage. Taulupe Faletau would be the logical replacement, but he’s also been ruled out of the opening Six Nations match against Italy and could even miss the visit of England in week two. Jamie Heaslip would be the next in line, but Gatland may stick with two No 8s.

Billy Vunipola thunders over against Australia in Sydney ( Getty )

9. Conor Murray

A tricky selection given Ben Youngs’s form over the last year and the electric Rhys Webb coming back to fitness. That makes the squad selection easy as all three travel, but Murray currently has the starting jersey.

Murray is leading a close-fought race to start at scrum-half ( Getty )

10. Jonathan Sexton

With Murray at 9, Sexton becomes the logical choice at 10 to keep the Irish understanding in place. He’ll miss the opening trip to Scotland, but should be in place to return next weekend. On current form, George Ford pips Dan Biggar, and with extra fly-half options available elsewhere, two looks the likely number here.

Jonathan Sexton has been ruled out of Ireland's opening Six Nations clash with Scotland ( Getty )

11. George North

The giant Wales wing proved his game-changing ability in Australia four years ago, and remains a dangerous finisher that should get the nod from national team boss Gatland. In reserve lies England’s Jack Nowell and Ireland’s Simon Zebo, but only one will go.

North was the star of the 2013 Lions series ( Getty )

12. Owen Farrell

Here’s the fly-half cover, with Farrell excelling in 2016 in his role at inside centre. The extra playmaker will take pressure of Sexton or Ford, whoever plays, but now Gatland has big decisions to make.

Farrell has flourished since moving to inside centre ( Getty )

13. Robbie Henshaw

Jonathan Davies is an astute option at 13, but Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw is the form man in the centres and could edge his Welsh opponent. Then there’s Jonathan Joseph and Elliot Daly thrown into the mix, both outstanding attacking players in their own right.

Henshaw could start at outside centre ( Getty )

14. Anthony Watson

Again, injuries have not helped Watson’s cause as he’ll miss England first two matches of the tournament. In his favour though is a try record of 12 in 24 games and the ball-handling skills to make any wideman jealous. Liam Williams should also go along in a four-wing contingent.

Watson is another England player currently sidelined with injury ( Getty )

15. Stuart Hogg

The electric Scot was voted player of the tournament in last year’s Six Nations and could well retain that accolade this year. He’s the closest thing the Northern Hemisphere has to New Zealand’s Ben Smith, and as such should get the nod. Leigh Halfpenny will also go providing he is fit, and with Williams and Watson able to cover 15, it spells bad news again for Mike Brown.

Hogg remains one of the most exciting players in world rugby (PA)

Come back on Monday to find out how our Lions team has been changed after round one of the Six Nations.