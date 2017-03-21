All 181 players who featured in the Six Nations have been ranked according to their performances during the championship, with not a single England player making the top 10 despite their second consecutive title triumph.

Eddie Jones’s side retained their Six Nations crown with a round to spare thanks to victories over France, Wales, Italy and Scotland, the last of which came in a 61-21 thumping at Twickenham. The Grand Slam went begging though as England suffered a 13-9 defeat by Ireland in the final match of the tournament.

The success ensured England remained the dominant side in European rugby since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but that has not been enough for the individual players to be recognised following the conclusion of this year’s tournament.

The rankings, compiled by the Six Nations’ official data supplier Accenture, are compiled using a formula that takes into account ball-carrying, tackling, points scored, kicking, set-piece success and errors.

It makes good reading for scrum-halves, with Rhys Webb, Conor Murray and Baptiste Serin all featuring in the top four, with France No 8 Louis Picamoles also a leading performer. Webb tops the list, delivering a blow to British and Irish Lions rival Murray who sits in third, one place behind Picamoles, with Serin just missing out on the top three.

But the surprise comes in that not one English player makes the top 10, despite Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Joe Launchbury all making the shortlist for the Player of the Championship award. None of that trio feature as the highest ranked Englishman either, as fly-half George Ford takes that honour in 12th place, with Itoje and Ben Youngs close behind in 14th and 15th respectively.

France offers the most players inside the top 10, with Picamoles and Serin joined by openside flanker Kevin Gourdon and fly-half Camille Lopez – who scored the most points in the tournament – squeezing in at nine and 10 on the list. Ireland’s CJ Stander ranks fifth, with Welsh duo Ken Owens and Dan Biggar following, just ahead of Scotland stand-off Finn Russell.