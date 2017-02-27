Six Nations team of the weekend - round three

  1. Sport
Six Nations team of the weekend: Jonathan Sexton and Stuart Hogg star as title battle starts to take shape

Who makes our starting XV after round three of the Six Nations?

  • 1/15 15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

    Well on his way to cementing a second Player of the Tournament award, Hogg was again showed how dangerous he is with the ball in hand. Arcing run and chip behind the Welsh line triggered a brilliant counter for Scotland, and his quick hands released Tim Visser to score on the left wing.

  • 2/15 14. Keith Earls (Ireland)

    The quiet man of the Irish backline, Earls kept the French defence guessing with smart running lines and hard running after contact. Beat three defenders in one-on-one scenarios, and was a key reason why the Irish fightback succeeded.

  • 3/15 13. Huw Jones (Scotland)

    It was a brilliant week for No 13s, and Garry Ringrose, Michele Campagnaro and Remi Lamerat are all unlucky to miss out. Jones takes the place though thanks to his individual brilliance in breaking the Welsh line and giving Scotland the platform to attack. He made 44 metres from just four carries, and contributed massively to Scotland’s best win for great some time.

  • 4/15 12. Ben Te’o (England)

    With most of the inside centres going under the radar this weekend, Te’o’s versatility gets him into the side in the 12 shirt. The centre bagged his second international try on his first start and at times played as a crash-ball centre to put Italy on the back foot. He displayed his offloading talent on more than one occasion, and also snaffled out an Italian attack by rushing up in defence.

  • 5/15 11. Elliot Daly (England)

    Along with Hogg, he is the only player to feature in all three weeks so far. Scored his second try of the tournament with his electric pace – which nearly bagged him another try had it not been for the boot of Carlo Canna – and also pinned Italy back in the second half with a monstrous kick to touch. Also worked well defensively, forcing a knock-on in a maul on his own try line.

  • 6/15 10. Jonathan Sexton (Ireland)

    Announced his return from injury in style as he not only energised Ireland’s attack, but also contributed with the most tackles of any Irish back. His kicking from hand was also impressive, and he just did enough to oust Finn Russell from the shirt.

  • 7/15 9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

    Another assured performance from the scrum-half and the only try of the match to boot. Kept France on their toes as he sniped around the ruck, which ultimately led to the try, and also showed good finishing skills to ensure he grounded the ball under pressure from the French pack.

  • 8/15 1. Andrea Lovotti (Italy)

    Had Dan Cole in trouble in the scrum battle early on, and from the moment he went off the field, Italy’s pack went into retreat.

  • 9/15 2. Rory Best (Ireland)

    Hit an Irish jumper with all 17 of his lineout throws and it was the clean ball off the top of the set-piece that allowed Sexton to attack on the front foot.

  • 10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

    A big effort with the ball in hand as he repeatedly crashed into the French defensive wall. Beat three defenders to penetrate the line and offloaded twice out of contact to keep the ball moving. A great performance in the loose.

  • 11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England)

    England best carrier in terms of number of carries to metres made, and he was prominent in how England changed their game in the second half. Italy repeatedly kicked to him off the restarts, and were punished as a result.

  • 12/15 5. Dries van Schalkwyk (Italy)

    Italy’s most prominent forward with the ball in hand and he was unlucky not to have a try as he couldn’t round last man Jonny May. He made 56 metres from 11 carries and broke the line three times to generate go-forward ball for Italy in the first half.

  • 13/15 6. John Barclay (Scotland)

    Skippered Scotland in the absence of Grieg Laidlaw supremely well and while he carried well, it was his work off the ball and his disruption in the Welsh breakdown that really stymied their attack in the second half. He secured turnovers, slowed down the ball and along with Ryan Wilson he was the Scots’ top tackler.

  • 14/15 7. Simone Favaro (Italy)

    Along with Edoardo Gori, he was Italy’s chief ‘fox’ in disrupting the English backline and ensuring they could not attack due to the controversial no-ruck approach. Made an impressive 17 tackles, though some of those came when he was standing next to the English ball-carrier given the circumstances, but that’s why England went in at the break trailing.

  • 15/15 8. Ryan Wilson (Scotland)

    10 tackles and a match-leading 17 carries saw him return to the Scotland squad in style, and he also gave the side an extra option in the lineout.

With round three of the Six Nations in the bag, more talking points have arisen than anyone could have imagined following Scotland’s emergence as a serious contender, Jonathan Sexton’s virtuoso return for Ireland and Italy’s incredibly cunning tactics that nearly halted the England juggernaut.

What we’re left with is one team still unbeaten and heading towards the Grand Slam, with their two remaining challengers left standing in their way. England found a way to record a bonus point victory over Italy on Sunday, but they now face the tough ask of beating and in-form Scotland before travelling to Dublin to take on Ireland.

Scotland will be filled with belief ahead of the Calcutta Cup clash given they ended their 10-year wait for a win over Wales with a 29-13 victory at Murrayfield that saw them score 20 unanswered points in the second half.

Ireland meanwhile had to fight from behind to beat France 19-9 thanks to a Conor Murray try in wet conditions, but it was the return from injury – and very much to form – of Sexton that caught the eye, with the fly-half continuing Ireland’s brilliant attack that had dispatched Italy so easily in round two.

Finally, Italy threatened their first ever victory over England as they led their Twickenham encounter 10-5 at half-time, but five tries in the second half ensured Eddie Jones’s winning streak stretched to 16 matches as his side ran out 36-15 winners.

So who makes our team of the weekend? Click on the gallery to find out.

