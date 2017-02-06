England are already preparing for the cauldron that will be the Principality Stadium when Wales host the defending Six Nations champions on Saturday, that much was clear from Eddie Jones’s words after his side squeezed past France at the weekend. With Jones somewhat concerned about how England started the match, he is already looking to turn around the poor record that the red rose holds in the Welsh capital, and will spend this week searching for the root cause of the trend that sees Wales win 60 per cent of their matches against the English on home soil.

So he will welcome the sight of his players trying to identify the issue for themselves, with fit-again flanker James Haskell calling on the squad to match the passion that will be on full display this weekend.

Regardless of whether Wales’s plan to have the roof on the Principality Stadium closed – at England’s discretion – the match will be played in darkness thanks to its 16:50 kick-off. Wales will happily turn down the lights, ramp up the noise and make England’s arrival in the minutes before kick-off as uncomfortable as possible. Haskell though has called on his teammates to fight fire with fire.

“Going to Wales, it is a huge rugby heartland with very passionate fans and a great stadium, players love going there and pitching themselves against the Welsh,” Haskell said after making his return to international rugby as a second-half replacement against France at the weekend to help secure the 19-16 comeback victory.

“It is important to play our own game, understand Wales will come at us a very fired up side and you need to match that passion and worry about your own preparation and what you will do and deal with the game in little sections. If anything goes right, realise why it is going right and keep doing it. If something goes wrong, how can we adjust it on the spot? That is what sides have done there when we have won.”

England’s last trip across the River Severn proved exactly that. Whether part of the mind games that surround these fixtures or simply a statement of intent, England – led by Chris Robshaw back in 2015 – refused to take to the pitch until Wales were ready to do so. Robshaw was fully aware that the last time England ventured west, they were left in the dark for minutes before Wales emerged, and promptly suffered a 30-3 defeat that cost them the championship as well as the Grand Slam.

Instead, Robshaw and Sam Warburton faced off in the tunnel until both teams were forced to go out onto the pitch. Wales struck first, but England rallied from first 10-0 down and later 16-8 to triumph 16-21, adapting as the Haskell – the blindside flanker that day – acknowledges.

England vs France player ratings







30 show all England vs France player ratings

























































1/30 England: Mike Brown – 6 out of 10 His usual solid self when the ball was coming towards him, but saw very little of it in his hands and didn’t look to get involved as much as he usually does. Getty Images

2/30 Jonny May – 6 out of 10 Yellow carded for lifting Fickou and dropping him on his shoulder which cost his side three points, with an additional three conceded while he was off the pitch. Nothing malicious though, and he returned to run hard and prove he is looking quicker these days. Getty Images

3/30 Jonathan Joseph – 6 out of 10 Disrupted the ball in the air well that meant France were unable to take anything cleanly. Kept quiet by England’s lack of ball. Getty Images

4/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Lovely spin unlocked the French defence but the attack fizzled out. When England were up against it, Farrell stepped up and grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. Looked the general were Ford faded, and drew in the French defence to release Ben Te’o for the match-winning try. Getty Images

5/30 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Stepped up and delivered with a long-range penalty to tie the scores at the break. Great tackle to stop Spedding on the break. His last appearance here ended in a four-minute red card, but this time he was brilliant and proved he belongs on this stage. Unlucky not to score a try in the corner late-on. Getty Images

6/30 George Ford – 6 out of 10 Poor kick ended a real chance on a turnover in the first half. He showed a few nice touches with the boot though, one well-weighted chip finding touch inside 5m. Disappointed though with the ball in hand. Getty Images

7/30 Ben Youngs – 6 out of 10 Missed a tackle early but smart break with Daly when spotting a blindside mismatch. Looked lively, passing got better after an early ankle dweller to Hughes, and replaced by Care with 15 minutes to go. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Marler – 7 out of 10 Coped well on his return from a broken leg, and against a man nearly 40kgs heavier, you couldn’t really ask much more from him. Getty Images

9/30 Dylan Hartley – 6 out of 10 The louder of the two captains as he and referee Angus Gardner engaged in a conference on the rules of rugby. His first lineout was terrible as England’s set-piece went to pieces, but it improved from thereon in. Getty Images

10/30 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Struggled in the front-row battle as France made their superior weight show. Good work in the loose though, especially in defence. Getty Images

11/30 Joe Launchbury – 6 out of 10 Kept fairly quiet of any standout moments, but did well to lead the line and tackled with vigour. Replaced by james Haskell as Itoje moved back to the second-row. Getty Images

12/30 Courtney Lawes – 6 out of 10 Not a great start as he dropped the ball early on. Struggled to get into the game, but improved considerably after the break and tackled extremely well in the second half, shaking up Baptiste Serin in true Lawes fashion. Getty Images

13/30 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Looks like England’s new enforcer, and is the first to confront the opposition in times of conflict. Not quite the same impact as Chris Robshaw defensively, but he was formidable in the air as he took apart the French lineout. Getty Images

14/30 Tom Wood – 5 out of 10 Contributed with a few nice carries, but wasn't able to impose on the French pack. Did he do enough to keep Haskell out of the side though? I’m not so sure. Getty Images

15/30 Nathan Hughes – 7 out of 10 Looked to step up and take on a lot of the running, but isn’t the same player as Billy Vunipola yet and that showed. Felt the full force of Atonio’s mammoth shoulder early on, but learnt from his ways and tackled him properly the next time. A real unit in defence though. Getty Images

16/30 France: Scott Spedding – 7 out of 10 A love early break from a loose ball nearly wrongfooted Brown, but unfortunately came to nothing. Looked a real threat from second-phase ball, and his towering frame meant he took some stopping. Getty Images

17/30 Noa Nakaitaci – 6 out of 10 Guilty of being drawn out of position for Te’o’s winning try, and stuck to his wing a bit too often that left him out of the game. AFP/Getty Images

18/30 Remi Lamerat – 6 out of 10 Probably the quietest among the France back line, although that was largely because France looked to attack through his centre partner Fickou. Getty Images

19/30 Gael Fickou – 7 out of 10 Not quite a Wesley Fofana, but he was strong with the ball in hand and kept probing away at the English defence. Made a bit of meal out of a high shot, but it wasn’t enough to detract from a goof performance. Getty Images

20/30 Virimi Vakatawa – 7 out of 10 Lovely break late in the first half came to an unfortunate end with a slip. Looked very dangerous and was willing to come into the centre to find ball. Swithced to 13 for the closing stages but didn’t have anything to work with by that point. Getty Images

21/30 Camille Lopez – 6 out of 10 Dangerous cross-field kick nearly led to a chance for Nakataici in the first-half. He kicked well, although anything beyond 40m looked to be out of his range. Missed just one kick, which was forgivable. AFP/Getty Images

22/30 Baptiste Serin – 6 out of 10 Looked to try and seize his chance after being handed his first start, and didn’t do himself a disservice. That said, he didn’t do anything to stand out and was outnumbered when Youngs and Daly ran down his channel. Getty Images

23/30 Cyril Baille – 7 out of 10 Got the better of opposite number Cole in a number of scrums but only lasted 45 minutes and the fitness of the French front-row has to be a cause for concern. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 Guilhem Guirado – 7 out of 10 His lineouts were sharp, with the English jumpers doing their best to disrupt him, and he departed looking like he left it all on the field. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 Uni Atonio – 7 out of 10 Brushed off Hughes like a fly, and displayed his brute strength on occasion in the first half. Given he possessed a near-40kg advantage over Marler that’s no surprise. But like Baille, he faded and had to be replaced. AFP/Getty Images

26/30 Sebastian Vahaamahina – 5 out of 10 Disappointing for a man who possesses his height, as Lawes and Itoje were able to impose on him. Faded late as he appeared to pick up an injury. Getty Images

27/30 Yoann Maestri – 6 out of 10 Had an early chance to score but was bundled into touch by the covering England defence. Bright start faded, and struggled in the lineout. Getty Images

28/30 Damien Chouly – 6 out of 10 Guilty of ill-discipline in the second half that helped give England the field position they needed to score. Strong work without the ball though. Getty Images

29/30 Kevin Gourdon – 7 out of 10 Looked very impressive and was a nuisance to the English back-row and half-backs as he sniped around their ankles. Could have had an interception in the second-half, only to concede a penalty, but he also won his fair share so he can be given some leeway. Getty Images

30/30 Louis Picamoles – 9 out of 10 Started like a house on fire, with two rampaging runs through the gut of England’s defence exposing the hosts. Took a whack when he ran into teammate Fickou that took the wind out of his sails, but returned in the second half determined not to be on the losing side. The best player on the pitch by far. AFP/Getty Images

The memories for many on that Friday night were of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ringing out within minutes of the start after Taulupe Faletau’s early try, but by the end it was those wearing white who were singing loudest.

“Everyone wants to beat England. Everyone is always hostile, especially to me,” Haskell adds. “The Millennium Stadium is up there. The Welsh are passionate fans. As a player it is a motivator. That is why we go through hell, we don't have time off and get beaten up to play in massive games at the Millennium Stadium, with passionate fans.

“English fans come down there and I will never forget we had Swing Low Sweet Chariot across the stadium. That is something you might never get again - but hopefully we will this weekend coming.”

The Wasps back-row as enjoyed something of a miraculous resurrection that could see him start this weekend’s fixture. Heading into the tournament, Haskell had one start for Wasps under his belt and one replacement appearance that ended 35 seconds later when he knocked himself out. Having suffered nasty toe injury last summer that ended his tour of Australia and ruled him out of the first half of the season, Haskell forced his way back into the squad for the Six Nations opener, and with an additional 16 minutes could very well start against Wales given that Tom Wood left Twickenham with his right arm in a sling.

“There was a long period of time where I thought I was never going to pull on a shirt, let alone get the chance to play for England again, so it was amazing to get the opportunity to come back in and play a small part in this result,” he explained.

Tom Wood left Twickenham with his arm in a sling ( Getty )

“I'm not a great watcher of rugby, full stop. I was champing at the bit to get on but I didn't want to get on too early as I wasn't sure I'd be able to last the course.

“If I'd had to come on after the first two minutes, I'd deal with it, I'm fit enough to do it, but it's so intense and so fast, you want to make sure you have the right impact. Having only played 60 minutes of rugby before, it would have been a big ask.”