Wales will face Georgia this autumn in their first ever meeting as part of a four-Test programme unveiled on Wednesday, with Australia, South Africa and world champions New Zealand also scheduled to play at the Principality Stadium.

Wales have never played Georgia in the 28 years since the Georgians first played international rugby, having avoided each other in the four Rugby World Cups that they have reached in that time, but they will finally meet on 18 November in the second of Wales’ four matches that will see Warren Gatland return to the national side, once he has completed his commitments with the British and Irish Lions.

There has been a large clamour for a pathway to be opened up for Georgia to compete in the Six Nations via either promotion and relegation from the second-tier Rugby Europe Championship, or a play-off between the competition’s champions and the side that finishes last in the Six Nations.

However, those calls were dampened somewhat when Georgia failed to win this year’s Rugby Europe Championship, losing their final match against Romania.

Gatland has relinquished his role with Wales for the year to focus on the summer tour of New Zealand, but he will resume his rivalry with the All Blacks just four months after completing his stint with the Lions when the world champions play Wales a week after the Georgia match on 25 November.

The two matches are sandwiched by Tests against Australia and South Africa, with Gatland’s side beginning their autumn internationals against the Wallabies before completing them against the Springboks.

The Welsh Rugby Union have also announced significant price reductions for the series, with adult fans able to buy tickets for the matches against Australia and South Africa from just £25, while tickets for the game against Georgia are available from £20 for adults and £10 for under-16s. Adult prices for the game against the All Blacks start from £40.