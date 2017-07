The treatment of concussion in rugby is taken more seriously than ever due to a combination of player welfare and a fear that a failure to try and prevent head injuries may come back to haunt the sport as it has done in American football, yet as the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand shows, issues can still “slip through the net”.

Both Leigh Halfpenny and Joe Marler have suffered from the after-effects of a concussion, yet failed to be taken off the field during matches for a head injury assessment [HIA]. The incidents raised concerns that despite the introduction of the HIA process, concussions are still not being picked up and properly dealt with.

Dr Eanna Falvey, the team doctor for both Ireland and the Lions, has stressed that while head injuries are being treated properly, there is still room for improvement in identifying and responding to concussions during matches, as the cases involving Halfpenny and Marler show, yet he revealed the measures that the Lions are taking on the tour of New Zealand to do all they can to try and limit the prospect of an injured player continuing in a match.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs All Blacks second Test







30 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs All Blacks second Test

























































1/30 Israel Dagg – 6 out of 10 Dropped the first high ball he had to field that was a sign of things to come. Struggled with the conditions and will not have expected to face so much coming his way. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 Waisake Naholo – 5 out of 10 Ran at times like a headless chicken as he followed the defenders rather than the ball. Did well to take an early cross-field kick, but suffered a head injury and didn’t return. Getty Images

3/30 Anton Lienert-Brown – 5 out of 10 Little impact on his return to the side. Had one good run in the second half but did little else of note. Getty Images

4/30 Sonny Bill Williams – 3 out of 10 Rightly sent-off for an intentional shoulder charge to the head of Watson that was meant to hurt him. First All Black to be sent-off since 1967. Getty Images

5/30 Rieko Ioane – 5 out of 10 Wasn’t given the chances to make an impact as he was in Auckland and didn’t come off his wing enough to find work. Getty Images for NZR

6/30 Beauden Barrett – 6 out of 10 Struggled with his goal kicking as he missed three penalties that ultimately cost the All Blacks the game. Passing was accurate and he swept back well when the ball was kicked in behind. Moved to full-back for the second weekend in a row. Getty Images

7/30 Aaron Smith – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t given the easy ride that he had at Eden Park, and the pressure affected his performance. His kicking was slightly off-target. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Moody – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good battle with Tadhg Furlong that left them both equal in the scrum. Didn’t carry as well as his opposite man, though his defending was good. Getty Images

9/30 Codie Taylor – 7 out of 10 Did incredibly well to soldier on after taking a knock midway through the first half and didn’t come off until the final minute. Lineout was much stronger this week and he should take credit for his throwing. Getty Images

10/30 Owen Franks – 7 out of 10 Probably edged his battle with Vunipola but his removal gave the Lions the edge in the pack. Wonder if Steve Hansen’s preference to replace both props at the same time has cost him. Getty Images for NZR

11/30 Brodie Retallick – 6 out of 10 Not as effective as the first Test as the Lions won that physicality battle. Penalised twice by Jerome Garces at the breakdown. Getty Images

12/30 Sam Whitelock – 6 out of 10 Came off second best in the battle of the second rows. Jumped well in the lineout. Getty Images

13/30 Jerome Kaino – 5 out of 10 The unfortunate casualty of Williams’ red card as he was removed to allow Ngani Laumape to fill the gap in the centres. Getty Images

14/30 Sam Cane – 7 out of 10 A presence again at the breakdown and won a penalty within 10 minutes when he got over Watson. Put in a big tackle on Farrell to make sure the centre knew he was watching him, and probably the All Blacks’ best performer. Getty Images

15/30 Kieran Read – 6 out of 10 Should take credit for running the lineout to a 90 per cent success ratio, but he was not as prominent in the loose as last weekend. Getty Images

16/30 Lions: Liam Williams – 7 out of 10 Knocked the first box-kick forwards but posed problems for the All Blacks with his strong chasing off restarts. Smart pass gave Faletau the chance to score the opening try. Getty Images

17/30 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Wore a heavy blow to the head in Sonny Bill Williams’ red-card tackle. Struggled for space as he had to cut-back on the switch twice, one of which saw him penalised when he met Sam Cane. Gaps just aren’t breaking in his favour, though made a good break late in the game. Getty Images

18/30 Jonathan Davies – 7 out of 10 Straightened the line usefully with the final play of the first half that led to a penalty. Kept his head late on to clear the ball immediately when in trouble. Getty Images

19/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Looked much happier with the extra time he was offered at 12. Will have been relieved to see Williams depart early, and grew into the game as it wore on. While Barrett felt the pressure, Farrell missed just one conversion and kicked the match-winning penalty. Getty Images

20/30 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Very quiet as the weather kept the ball away from his wing. Showed good awareness to retreat when All Blacks’ spotted space, but lengthy kick rolled dead to hurt the Lions. Getty Images

21/30 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Overcooked one kick that rolled dead but had a nice one into space that put Ioane under pressure. Began to get his trademark loop going with Farrell that brought some success, though dropped a high ball when he appeared to panic. Getty Images

22/30 Conor Murray – 7 out of 10 Given much more time on the ball though he took his time to come into the game. Took his moment brilliantly though to spot a gap and surge through to score. Getty Images

23/30 Mako Vunipola – 5 out of 10 Singled out for first penalty of the match when he collapsed the scrum, though Barrett’s poor kick let him off the hook. Lost his head when he conceded two penalties in three minutes for dangerous play. Guilty of being penalised four times. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 Jamie George – 8 out of 10 Saw two lineouts go astray but carried well, not least when his surge set Murray up for his try, and put in a huge 80 minute shift that should not be knocked at Test level. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Impactful run early in the match as he took two All Blacks defenders with him in to the 22. Came off equal with Franks in an intriguing scrum battle and replaced by Kyle Sinckler midway through the second half. Getty Images

26/30 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 The Test match animal that the Lions have been waiting for. Phenomenal in defence as he stole the ball and disrupted All Blacks’ possession. Started like a house on fire, and he would have scored a nine had he not started leaking penalties in the second half. Getty Images

27/30 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10 Much better start to the match and rewarded Gatland for his faith in him. Delivered what was expected of him and carried much stronger this week. Looked like the Lion he is famous for in past tours. Getty Images

28/30 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Good offload released Jones in the first half and dogged work at the breakdown slowed All Blacks’ ball that left opposite skipper Read frustrated. Getty Images

29/30 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Helped Sexton and Farrell by defending in-between them and carried brilliant as he took the fight to the All Blacks. Struggled to turn ball over but otherwise faultless. Getty Images

30/30 Taulupe Faletau – 8 out of 10 Popped up when it mattered most to score the first try and did exceptionally well to hold off Dagg and score. Carried well off the base. Getty Images

“The whole HIA management is a collaborative event now. I’m not there on my own making a decision about that anymore,” Dr Falvey said on Tuesday. “To fill you in on how that now works, we’ve raised the stakes on how we do this considerably. For all our games, one of our medical team sits in the coaches’ box as a spotter. He has a computerised system where has got the broadcast feed and he can rewind that. So if there’s a bang, or somebody gets a bang, he can look at that for me.

“At the same time I also have access to a system on the sideline, an EVF system from the NZRU, where they have an operator working the system, and I have 12 views where we can look at any impact and decide whether or not it meets the criteria for an HIA or permanent removal.

Lions tour video diary: Dream of winning tour a reality after Lions beat All Blacks

“Added to that, you have an independent match-day doctors’ team, which is usually three doctors, who basically are on the sideline reviewing that and watching the game themselves.

“We made a conscious decision before the tour that the independent doctor would do all the HIAs, so basically we removed any even implication in any way that we might be favouring getting guys back on or not.”

One incident of note came in the 34-6 victory over the Chiefs that involved both Marler and the second-row Courtney Lawes. As they attempted to tackle Chiefs prop Sigfried Fisiihoi, the two clashed heads and Lawes was taken from the field for an HIA – his second in the space of a week after being knocked out in the defeat by the Highlanders – yet Marler remained on the field.

Lawes returned to the field after passing the HIA, but Marler would go on to show signs of concussion after the match and was immediately put into the return-to-play protocols ahead of the first Test.

Leigh Halfpenny also suffered a head knock in the win over the Maori All Blacks ( Getty )

Dr Falvey admitted that there has been a difficulty in assessing players on this tour and informing them that they cannot continue in the match, given how important the warm-up games were to playing in the test matches against the All Blacks.

“I’ve had a couple of very tough conversations in this tour where players couldn’t go back on, and they were extraordinarily disappointed, particularly early in the tour, because they’re missing an opportunity to make their case for a test position,” he added. “We have to look after them, we have go to protect players from themselves.

“So we’ve used the independent match-day doctor to do the HIA for us. It is a truly independent process, but even with that, things get missed. In the Joe Marler case for example, he clashed heads with Courtney Lawes, and we removed Courtney for an HIA which he passed.

Lions team doctor Eanna Falvey is responsible for looking after the players throughout the tour ( Getty )

“Joe at the time was ok, and the video review doctor and the match-day doctor were quite happy with him staying on. However, that evening and the next day, when we reviewed our own video, we could see that Joe had actually gotten up and fallen to the ground again, and that is a permanent removal criteria.

“There are ten criteria on the HIA, which if you fulfil any one of those, you aren’t supposed to do an HIA. You are removed with a suspicion of concussion and you go through the graduated return to play.

“So then we moved Joe through a graduated return to play. Obviously that’s not ideal, but you’ve in a situation there where, using the best tools that you’ve got available, something slips through the net, but we still found it the next day and made sure we looked after him properly, he wasn’t in any contact situation until it was indicated by the graduated return to play.”

The problem is that in a game with the physicality levels of rugby, there will always be the potential for concussions no matter how good the team is that’s looking out for head injuries. While the incident with Marler is alarming, more often than not concussions do not slip through the net, and given how far treatment levels have come on since the last Lions tour, the players are in good hands to receive the best protection available.