Jamie George has vowed not to change his instinctive style to celebrate things like turnovers and penalties after defending teammate Maro Itoje following his reaction during the British and Irish Lions’ defeat by the Blues.

George will follow in the footsteps of England great Jason Robinson in starting a match for the Lions before doing so for his country when he starts Saturday’s encounter against the Crusaders, but his attentions will be on getting the touring side back to winning ways rather than any personal accolades he has achieved.

The hooker is one of six Saracens players in the squad – including the Premiership-bound Liam Williams – and he starts alongside Mako Vunipola and George Kruis on Saturday. However, it is another close friend in Itoje that George has had to defend in the wake of Wednesday’s loss at Eden Park, with television footage capturing both Itoje and Kyle Sinckler passionately celebrating a penalty in the 72nd minute.

1/14 Leigh Halfpenny – 6 out of 10 Super-reliable with the boot as he punished the Blues’ ill-discipline. Given a few chances to run with the ball in hand, and looked to come in to the line when on the attack, but beaten too easily for the match-winning try. Getty Images

2/14 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Out-gassed by the impressive Rieko Ioane for the opening try and wasn’t at his best. Caught out multiple times by Ioane, and his Test chances will have suffered as a result. Getty Images

3/14 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Unlucky not to score but his teammates cost him as they managed to spoil an overlap early in the match, which proved to be a match-defining moment. Suffered a recurrence of the calf injury that kept him out of the opener and replaced by Liam Williams shortly after half-time. Getty Images

4/14 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 The Ireland centre ran well and put in some delicate kicks to turn the defence. Linked the back line well with his passing, but his impact wasn’t too noticeable. Getty Images

5/14 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Showed his versatility to move to outside centre, but wasn’t given enough chances to run with the ball in hand. Used his kicking to get the Lions out of trouble. Getty Images

6/14 Dan Biggar – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t able to get the back line firing and chose not to kick possession, which meant that the Blues weren’t really under pressure too often. Suffered an injury when he was tackled by Ofa Tu’ungafasi and replaced by Jonathan Sexton before the break. PA

7/14 Rhys Webb – 7 out of 10 Brought pace and speed to the half-back role and looked a cut above Greig Laidlaw’s performance last weekend. One of the Lions’ better players and also kicked smartly. PA

8/14 Ken Owens – 7 out of 10 Strong in the scrum and very solid in a well-functioning lineout that only faulted moments before he was replaced by Rory Best. Seemed to lead the team well, and at least he can claim that the side were winning when he left the field. Getty Images

9/14 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Had Ofa Tu’ungafasi on toast in the scrum and won a number of penalties for his side. Replaced by Kyle Sinckler when the front-row was switched short by the hour. EPA

10/14 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Ran the lineout superbly until it suffered a meltdown at the crucial moment in the final minute that saw the game slip away. Looks like a Test second-row, although he will want to have more of an imposing presence on the opposition. Getty Images

11/14 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Really impressive start to the match and made a telling tackle that displayed all of his physicality in a bone-crunching hit on Stephen Perofeta. Performed well in the lineout and formed a strong partnership with Itoje. Getty Images

12/14 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 A very good break in the first half went without reward, and he did his fair share of defending before being replaced by Peter O’Mahony in the 54th minute. Did a good job of disrupting the Blues’ riving maul too. Getty Images

13/14 Justin Tipuric – 6 out of 10 Needed to be more prominent in defence as the Blues were able to impose at the breakdown. Nice offload to Webb brought a good chance in the first half. Getty

14/14 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 A strong first outing at No 8 and needs to be put in the back-row somewhere for the Tests. His try was relatively simple as he benefitted from the pack forming a strong driving maul, but carried well throughout. Getty

The Lions took the lead with the kick at goal, only to end up under their own posts three minutes later following Ihaia West’s match-winning try, but George has revealed that the player have been coached in a particular way to celebrate small victories like that since an early age, and that they have no plans of changing that.

“We're defending for a long time and it's an important part of the game,” reflected George, who was watching the game on the sidelines. “At Saracens especially, we're told to celebrate the small victories. We often celebrate if we get a turnover because we want to celebrate the effort of the players around us.

Lions Tour Video Diary: Day 9

“You're putting in a huge amount of effort to try and get the ball back, that's why you defend, isn't it? It was a refereeing decision but it was off the back of all the work our team-mates had done. [Maro] brings a huge amount of energy to people around him and him celebrating that shows he cares.

“It's a huge positive. I've been coached since I was 14 to celebrate stuff like that, so I don't think we're going to be changing anytime soon.”

We care for the jersey, we care for the people around us, we care for our families. Those are the people we're representing

The clip of the celebrations drew a mixed response, with some claiming the reaction was over the top and disrespectful to their opponents, while others claimed that it was warming to see such passion from players and had only been made to look bad by the fact the Lions then conceded a winning position to suffer defeat.

George does not believe for a second that Itoje’s reaction was in any way aimed to get in the faces of the Blues players, and explained that it is a feeling shared with a number of his English colleagues, if not the Lions squad on the whole.

Jamie George defended his Saracens and England teammate Maro Itoje ( Getty )

“Not at all, it's all intrinsic with him,” he added. “He just cares about the team a huge amount and when he reacts like that, it lifts everyone else around him. I think you look at a lot of the English guys I've played with, guys at Saracens, we're very similar in that respect.

“We care for the jersey, we care for the people around us, we care for our families. Those are the people we're representing whenever we go onto the field. Maro is a very proud person, I know that, and that's probably the reason he reacted the way he did and I don't see any issue with it.”