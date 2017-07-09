The British and Irish Lions may have survived a third Test All Blacks onslaught to draw the series, but tour manager John Spencer believes that the failure to give Warren Gatland the preparation time that he wanted cost the side a first tour triumph in New Zealand since 1971.

Saturday’s third Test came to a nail-biting climax as a late Owen Farrell penalty levelled the scores at 15-15. The All Blacks appeared to have one late chance to win it, only for a penalty to be downgraded to a scrum by referee Romain Poite, who decided that replacement hooker Ken Owen was accidentally offside to safe the Lions from a certain series defeat.

Tour manager Spencer, a former England captain, caused a stir at the weekend when he confirmed that the Lions would be prepared to tour without English players if a new agreement to release players at the right time cannot be reached in the coming months, and he backed that up by stressing that an extra week’s preparation for the tour would have been enough for the Lions to see off the All Blacks for the first time in 46 years.

1/41 Joe Marler – 5 out of 10 Came into the series with a chance of being the first-choice loosehead, but got nowhere near the Test side and his yellow card against the Chiefs proved costly to his own chances. Solid in the scrum but could have done more. Getty

2/41 Jack McGrath – 6 out of 10 Utilised as the Test replacement but his impact on the tour as a whole could have been bigger. Did a reliable job though and will be pleased to have featured in all three Tests. Getty

3/41 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 An up and down series. Brilliant performances in the first and third Tests, but let himself down in the second with a yellow card and repeated penalty offences. On the whole though he has been one of the more impressive players and can be proud of his contribution. Getty

4/41 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Trusted by Warren Gatland to lead the midweek side and will have been delighted with the heavy victory over the Chiefs. His lineout throwing had a good consistency to it, which can sometimes be his weakness. Getty

5/41 Jamie George – 8 out of 10 A really impressive series from a man who is yet to start for his country. The hooker started all three Tests, played the entire second game and was brilliant both at the lineout and in the loose. Ran out of gas come the end of the tour, but he must surely be in line for his first England start now. Getty

6/41 Ken Owens – 6 out of 10 Like Marler, used for back-up in the Tests, although the fact that Jamie George stayed on for the entire second Test put him into the shade somewhat. Another leader whose skills shone through early in the tour as he captained the side in the second match. Getty

7/41 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Unfortunate not to feature in the Test series given he offered stability in the scrum and a good breakdown effort. His habit of giving away a penalty here and there probably cost him. Getty

8/41 Tadhg Furlong – 9 out of 10 A candidate for player of the series who has garnered so much adoration from the Lions fans that he now has his own song. His battle against Joe Moody was brilliant to watch, and he has done his reputation the world of good with his powerful carrying and ability to bump off attempted tacklers. Getty

9/41 Kyle Sinckler – 7 out of 10 His breakthrough moment in terms of his career, and the fans have taken to him like ducks to water. Still needs to work on his discipline as he nearly cost his side after winning the penalty that secured the second Test, but on the whole it’s been a good tour for him. Getty

10/41 Maro Itoje – 9 out of 10 The coming of age of someone who will undoubtedly go on to be a great of the game. Harshly overlooked for a starting spot in the first Test, and proved a point with standout performances in the last two matches. Showed his growing maturity as he took on lineout responsibilities, and this certainly won’t be his last Lions appearance. Getty

11/41 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10 Recovered from a nervy start to the Test series to put in two committed performances and prove why he will be remembered as a Lions great. Third Test came as his ninth consecutive Test start for the Lions, a professional era record, and the only downer was that what is likely to be his last Lions appearance ended with him being knocked out illegally by Jerome Kaino. Getty

12/41 George Kruis – 6 out of 10 Brilliant against the Crusaders and also had a good outing against the Maori All Blacks, but his off-performance in the first Test cost him and, barring a run-out in the Hurricanes draw, his tour was over. Probably hasn’t delivered on his true potential, which is a shame. Getty

13/41 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Had to cope with being knocked out in the game against the Highlanders, but the way that he bounced back to force his way into the Test fold caps what has been a brilliant season for the England international. Emphatic carrying and strong tackling set the tone for his eye-catching displays. Getty

14/41 Iain Henderson – 7 out of 10 Perhaps the unluckiest player not to feature in the Tests. He played brilliantly against the hurricanes, only for a yellow card for a dangerous clear-out to cost him, and he also put in stand-out shifts against the Maori and Chiefs. Getty

15/41 Sam Warburton – 8 out of 10 Will go down as one of the great Lions captains. Led by example and was honest enough to admit he was not ready for the first Test. Has carried himself impeccably well, and his performances against the All Blacks were as committed as is humanly possible. A credit to himself. Getty

16/41 Peter O’Mahony – 6 out of 10 From skippering the Lions in the first test, O’Mahony disappeared form the tour and paid the price for the defeat. That said, he was impressive in the wins over the Crusaders and Maori, and his selection was on merit. Getty

17/41 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 His best performance came against the Chiefs, though he started the tour looking a little bit tired, having featured in the Premiership final. His dream was to play on the Lions though, and he can return home with his head held high. Getty

18/41 Ross Moriarty – 5 out of 10 Tour was ended after 80 minutes after he failed to recover from the back injury he suffered in the very first match against the Provincial Barbarians. Unfortunate, but he is young enough to get another chance. Getty

19/41 Sean O’Brien – 8 out of 10 Brilliant in the first two Tests and a real nuisance for the All Blacks, both with the ball and without. O’Brien was able to carry well to get over the gainline, and slowed opposition possession down when it mattered. Unlucky to take a whack to his shoulder that ended his third Test at half-time. Getty

20/41 Justin Tipuric – 6 out of 10 He led the charts when it came to completing tackles and also proved a useful weapon in the lineout. However, he was a step off the pace at the breakdown and that cost him any chance of featuring in the Tests. Getty

21/41 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Minimised the absence of Billy Vunipola with great consistency and good control of the ball. His impact could have been greater at times, but he also did very little wrong and was able to produce quick ball in the scrum when the Lions were under pressure. Has enjoyed a strong tour. Getty

22/41 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 The work horse of the Lions. Backed up to play in three consecutive matches towards the start of the tour, and made a big impact during the midweek matches that gave the side momentum when they needed it. Getty

23/41 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 Came into the tour with a high billing and delivered with three strong showings. Good control at the ruck and produced good, clean ball. Wasn’t given too many chances around the edges but his box-kicking was on point throughout. Getty

24/41 Rhys Webb – 7 out of 10 A very useful replacement in the Test series, scoring a try in the first Test and smartly winning the penalty that earned the draw in the decisive third Test. Brought a lively energy to the team when he came on. Getty

25/41 Greig Laidlaw – 5 out of 10 Slowed the Lions possession down and simply wasn’t up to speed with pace of southern hemisphere rugby. His slow delivery of the ball meant that the Lions were put on the back foot. Getty

26/41 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 When he played, Biggar was impressive and had a very strong tour. The only problem was that he was playing behind two world class fly-halves, but he can be proud with his input on this tour. Getty

27/41 Owen Farrell – 7 out of 10 Did well to cope with the positional switch from fly-half to centre and the uncertainty looked to unsettle him a touch, with the performance in the third Test far from his best. However, he held his nerve superbly to kick series-deciding penalties in both the second and third Tests, and you can’t doubt his ability to stand up as a match winner. Getty

28/41 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Got off to a shaky start with a poor showing against the Provincial Barbarians, but his claim that jet lag was behind it was vindicated as he came to the fore in the Test series. Forced his way into the starting line-up for the second Test and offered an extra dimension that produced the victory in Wellington. A very good tour for the Irishman. Getty

29/41 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 What an impact he made over the course of the first four weeks, and he certainly made sure Sonny Bill Williams felt his presence in the first Test as he gave him a ferocious going-over. Unfortunate to miss out in the second Test, but he has justified his surprise selection supremely well. Getty

30/41 Robbie Henshaw – 5 out of 10 He came into the tour as a candidate for the Test side, but was an unfortunate casualty of playing in the midweek side and when he tore his pectoral muscle against the Hurricanes, his tour was sadly over. Getty

31/41 Jonathan Davies – 9 out of 10 The Lions’ Lions as he won the team’s Player of the Series and he was nothing short of exceptional throughout the series, even though he went under the radar. Gave the All Blacks back line a nightmare with his ferocious defending, and his ability to straighten the line brought its rewards for the Lions. Getty

32/41 Jonathan Joseph – 6 out of 10 Unfortunate not to receive more rugby, given he scored against the Highlanders with a well-taken finish, yet he did not feature again on the tour afterwards. Only the Lions will know why. Getty

33/41 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Has struggled with calf injuries on the tour but still scored a try against the Chiefs and did make a good contribution until migraines cut his tour short in Wellington. Getty

34/41 Elliot Daly – 8 out of 10 Seized his chance against the Chiefs to force his way into the Test side and has three Lions Test starts to his name. Delivered on his reputation as a long-range kicker with an exceptional 52m penalty in the third Test, and his running caused the All Blacks plenty of problems. Getty

35/41 Anthony Watson – 8 out of 10 His dazzling footwork flummoxed the All Blacks at times and he was unlucky not to bag a try in the Test series. Caused plenty of problems though and he also deserves credit for his defensive awareness to get himself into the right positions. Getty

36/41 George North – 5 out of 10 This tour will be a disappointment on a personal level for North given so much more was expected of him. He looked a little hesitant in contact early on, but grew into the tour and suffered when he had to play at centre against the Hurricanes before suffering a tour-ending hamstring injury. Getty

37/41 Jack Nowell – 6 out of 10 His best performance came with his double-try salvo against the Chiefs and he did enough to oust Leigh Halfpenny as the replacement back and get himself two Test caps as a result. Perhaps unlucky not to see more rugby. Getty

38/41 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Scored three tries for the midweek side and unlucky not to be in the mix for the Test. Good awareness to snap the ball out of the air to score against the Highlanders, but apart from scoring tries he didn’t contribute enough to force his way into contention. Getty

39/41 Leigh Halfpenny – 6 out of 10 By his standards it was a disappointing tour as he lost his place at full-back and was left out of the Test squad completely for the second and third Tests. However, he retained a 100 per cent kicking record that shouldn’t be knocked. Getty

40/41 Stuart Hogg – 5 out of 10 Wasn’t enjoying the best of tours when he ran head-first into Conor Murray’s elbow and fractured his eye-socket, resulting in him leaving the tour after just two weeks. Getty

41/41 Liam Williams – 8 out of 10 Proved his worth as a full-back and brought his exciting and elusive running to New Zealand. He will be remembered for the fantastic break that triggered one of the all-time great Lions tries, and if he can eradicate the errors that creep into his game, he will be some player. Getty

"My honest opinion is yes. The preparation is extremely important,” Spencer said a day after the thrilling finale. "But as I said earlier, I think we're making very positive steps already, to talk about and rectify that situation.

"I've received incredible cooperation from the board on that, and there are four of us who are ex-Lions there who know about the intensity and preparation.

"What I would say is that gold medals are won on the training pitch a long time before they are won on the match pitch.”

The 69-year-old Spencer, a member of the successful 1971 Lions that remain the only tourists to beat the All Blacks in a series, will be part of the board that judges Gatland’s performance as head coach. The Kiwi has added a drawn series with the reigning world champions to the 2-1 victory claimed in Australia four years ago, and having endured a difficult tour on a personal level, Gatland is likely to receive a glowing report.

The fact that the Lions came to New Zealand to win and leave with a draw will be something of a disappointment, especially given the chance to beat them doesn’t come around very often, but Spencer explained that once the initial frustration of a drawn series cleared, the Lions could still be proud with what they have achieved.

I think he's the best coach in the world, and he's proven that with our guys

"It was a very strange atmosphere in the changing rooms yesterday,” added Spencer. “That we hadn't quite done what we set out to do. But in the cold light of day, the boys are realising what an incredible achievement.

"To come here and not take a step backwards was our objective, and there were times where we could have run away with it, a couple of chances. A lot of people might think it wouldn't have been fair. But in the long run the boys will be happy with their achievements.”

Warren Gatland has repeatedly called for more time to prepare the Lions ( Getty )

When reviewing Gatland’s input, Spencer was effusive. "Set a Kiwi to catch a Kiwi. You have to be a very shrewd coach to come to New Zealand and achieve what the players achieved yesterday.

"I will tell you without doubt I think he's the best head coach in the world.”

Gatland has already thrown his hat in the ring to lead the Lions again in 2021, which would complete the set as head coach given that he was an assistant to Sir Ian McGeechan in South Africa in 2009. Spencer would be happy to consider the current Wales head coach once again given his track record with the Lions, although he did concede that he does not believe he will still be on the Lions board.

"Never say never, I think that a lot will happen in the next four years,” he said. "I think he [Gatland] will be in very big demand all over the world. That's his decision.

"As far as I'm concerned, I think I'll be too old - you guys tell me I'm too old now!

"I don't want to take anything away from Wales, because he's got a job to do there. But I think his achievements on this tour have opened up the future for him.

"I think he's the best coach in the world, and he's proven that with our guys.”

Gatland has already confirmed that he will leave his role with Wales after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, where he will assess his options with a return to New Zealand, another Northern Hemisphere job or a rugby sabbatical all a possible option. However, he started in the wake of Saturday’s finale that he would be interested in leading the Lions to South Africa, though conceded that 2021 remains a long way off.