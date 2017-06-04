Sam Warburton has said that the British and Irish Lions will dedicate all of their remaining fixtures on the tour of New Zealand to the victims of the London terror attacks after learning of the shocking events in London on Sunday morning [Saturday night BST].

The Lions squad and staff sent their best wishes to those affected by the London terror attacks after attending a Maori welcoming ceremony at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in Northlands.

The scenes across London, which have left at least six people dead after three terrorists targeted locations across the English capital, also led to at least 20 other casualties.

Lions Video Diary: Day Four

With the British and Irish Lions currently touring New Zealand, many of the squad were concerned to learn about the events unfolding back home, and once their Maori welcome on the sacred grounds concluded, the full extent of the attacks were revealed to the players and coaching team.

Tour manager John Spencer quickly addressed the media to confirm that they had been informed about the harrowing events, and to send their thoughts and wishes to those back in the United Kingdom that had been caught up in the terror attack, while team captain Sam Warburton quickly sent a message to support anyone who had been impacted by the events.

Lions vs New Zealand Provincial Barbarians player ratings







15 show all Lions vs New Zealand Provincial Barbarians player ratings



























1/15 Stuart Hogg - 5 out of 10 Butchered a try-scoring opportunity when his poor pass forced Watson to sprawl just to catch the ball, and also should have got over the line following good work from Te’o. Failed to collect the ball when chipped through by Inga Finau in defence.

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Finished his try well, dancing his way past Laulala to touch down and score what proved to be the match-winning try. Otherwise he was fairly anonymous.

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Apart from being held up with the final play of the first half, he did little of note and was outshined by his centre partner.

4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 Looked the most lively Lion out there as he made two surging breaks in the first half, the second of which should have sent Hogg over. Continued to work hard after breaks and made another telling run into the Barabarians 22, and he also did a shift in defence with a crucial ball-rip in the closing minutes.

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Starved of the ball which gave him little to do. One good kick-chase forced a knock-on, but that’s about it.

6/15 Jonathan Sexton – 5 out of 10 Did not cover himself in glory at all as his passing was wayward and kicked straight into touch on the full from an attacking scrum. Missed his first effort at goal, and was receiving treatment when the next shot at goal came around, meaning Greig Laidlaw had to take it. His withdrawal and the introduction of Owen Farrell changed the game.

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Lacked the direction needed to guide a pack that has barely played together and he was too slow to take the ball from the breakdown. Looked unsure of his options whenever he took the ball to the line, that meant he at times needed to take the ball into contact unnecessarily.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Didn’t enjoy the scrum advantage that you would have expected from the big Harlequins prop, and his high work-rate at the start of the game tailed off slightly as the barbarians fought fire with fire. Replaced in a full front-row switch in the 50th minute.

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Solid at the lineout as the Lions were at least able to battle on that front, but he was off the pace in the loose.

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good start to the match, and while he was carrying well, it was his slight of touch that impressed with neat offloads and long passes to the back line standing out. He left the field after a silly decision to tap-and-go from a penalty that resulted in conceding one, but the fact that that proved to be his final contribution should not take away from a good outing.

11/15 Alun Wyn Jones - 7 out of 10 Wore a big hit from replacement hooker Andrew Makalio but recovered well and dished out his own punishment when Sevu Reece ran down his channel. One of the more reliable players and showed his experience at the death to see out the match.

12/15 Iain Henderson - 6 out of 10 Failed to collect the kick-off that resulted in seven minutes of pressure without the Lions escaping their half. Carried well though that freed up his teammates, but didn’t have the impact that he would have wanted.

13/15 Ross Moriarty - 7 out of 10 Two big tackles and one strong run saw him bounce off two defenders before surging into the opposition 22. One of the Lions’ more prominent runners and put in a few powerful tackles, while it was his insurgence in the Barbarians 22 that set-up the Lions’ try.

14/15 Sam Warburton - 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous in the first half, both as a leader and as an openside flanker. He looked shattered at the start of the second half, which is no surprise given he has not played for two months. He was replaced by Justin Tipuric shy of the hour mark.

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Two good runs in the first half got the Lions onto the front foot, and he also showed strength to stay on his feet before hitting the deck when the support arrived. Looked to take on some responsibility when it wasn’t all going the Lions’ way, and he further cemented his place in the Test line-up with a simply brilliant try-saving tackle on Reece Suva.

“We just wanted to wish all those involved all the best wishes from the Lions players and management and just that our thoughts are always with the people back home in Britain and Ireland, so our thoughts and sympathies go out to the families of the people involved in that incident,” Warburton said.

"In future performances and wins, we'll dedicate to those who have been involved and I guess we can play a small part in trying to cheer a majority of the nation up by trying to be successful over here.

"We'll commit our performances and all our efforts to those involved recently in London."

Spencer added: “We’ve only just heard that there’s been a tragedy in London today. We don’t know any detail about it but we understand that there have been tragedies, and I just want to send our best wishes to people back home, but also to say that anyone who has been injured there, you and your families are certainly in our thoughts and prayers, and we will be thinking about you.

“As I say, we don’t know the details but we’re very anxious to make that known back home.”

The Lions have now travelled back to Auckland to prepare for their next match against the Blues, having gotten their tour off to a winning start in Saturday’s 13-7 victory over the New Zealand Barbarians.