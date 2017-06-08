Alun Wyn Jones will captain the British and Irish Lions against the unbeaten Crusaders in the absence of Sam Warburton as Warren Gatland gives the final four members of his squad yet to play on the tour of New Zealand each their first start.

Sean O’Brien is fit to start at openside flanker despite coming into the tour with a hamstring complaint, while in the back line Conor Murray makes his first appearance at scrum-half. Wales pair Jonathan Davies and George North also start at outside centre and wing respectively, with Gatland choosing a side that looks like it resemble something close to his squad that will start the first Test.

The front-row is made up of Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Tadhg Furlong, with Jones partnering George Kruis at lock, while O’Brien is joined by Irish colleague Peter O’Mahony and Taulupe Faletau in the back-row.

Lions Tour Video Diary: Day 8

Murray partners Owen Farrell at half-back while Davies starts in the centre alongside Ben Te’o, who impressed in the 13-7 win over the Provincial Barbarians last Saturday, while North is joined in the back three by full-back Stuart Hogg and wing Liam Williams – the latter coming into the side despite being sin-binned in the loss to the Blues.

The Lions face the daunting prospect of trying to get back to winning ways following the 22-16 defeat by the Blues on Wednesday against a side that has won every match that they have played this season, with the unbeaten Crusaders winning 14 from 14 in this year’s Super Rugby competition.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs the Blues







14 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs the Blues

























1/14 Leigh Halfpenny – 6 out of 10 Super-reliable with the boot as he punished the Blues’ ill-discipline. Given a few chances to run with the ball in hand, and looked to come in to the line when on the attack, but beaten too easily for the match-winning try. Getty Images

2/14 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Out-gassed by the impressive Rieko Ioane for the opening try and wasn’t at his best. Caught out multiple times by Ioane, and his Test chances will have suffered as a result. Getty Images

3/14 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Unlucky not to score but his teammates cost him as they managed to spoil an overlap early in the match, which proved to be a match-defining moment. Suffered a recurrence of the calf injury that kept him out of the opener and replaced by Liam Williams shortly after half-time. Getty Images

4/14 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 The Ireland centre ran well and put in some delicate kicks to turn the defence. Linked the back line well with his passing, but his impact wasn’t too noticeable. Getty Images

5/14 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Showed his versatility to move to outside centre, but wasn’t given enough chances to run with the ball in hand. Used his kicking to get the Lions out of trouble. Getty Images

6/14 Dan Biggar – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t able to get the back line firing and chose not to kick possession, which meant that the Blues weren’t really under pressure too often. Suffered an injury when he was tackled by Ofa Tu’ungafasi and replaced by Jonathan Sexton before the break. PA

7/14 Rhys Webb – 7 out of 10 Brought pace and speed to the half-back role and looked a cut above Greig Laidlaw’s performance last weekend. One of the Lions’ better players and also kicked smartly. PA

8/14 Ken Owens – 7 out of 10 Strong in the scrum and very solid in a well-functioning lineout that only faulted moments before he was replaced by Rory Best. Seemed to lead the team well, and at least he can claim that the side were winning when he left the field. Getty Images

9/14 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Had Ofa Tu’ungafasi on toast in the scrum and won a number of penalties for his side. Replaced by Kyle Sinckler when the front-row was switched short by the hour. EPA

10/14 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Ran the lineout superbly until it suffered a meltdown at the crucial moment in the final minute that saw the game slip away. Looks like a Test second-row, although he will want to have more of an imposing presence on the opposition. Getty Images

11/14 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Really impressive start to the match and made a telling tackle that displayed all of his physicality in a bone-crunching hit on Stephen Perofeta. Performed well in the lineout and formed a strong partnership with Itoje. Getty Images

12/14 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 A very good break in the first half went without reward, and he did his fair share of defending before being replaced by Peter O’Mahony in the 54th minute. Did a good job of disrupting the Blues’ riving maul too. Getty Images

13/14 Justin Tipuric – 6 out of 10 Needed to be more prominent in defence as the Blues were able to impose at the breakdown. Nice offload to Webb brought a good chance in the first half. Getty

14/14 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 A strong first outing at No 8 and needs to be put in the back-row somewhere for the Tests. His try was relatively simple as he benefitted from the pack forming a strong driving maul, but carried well throughout. Getty

"The aim was always to start everyone in the first three matches and this selection ensures that we achieve this,” said Gatland.

"This is an experienced team with nine of the starting 15 players having featured in 2013.

"Our squad is working hard and we are seeing improvement in their performances both at training and in the games.”

The defeat at Eden Park did not appear to dampen Gatland’s spirits too much as he praised the improved performance, though the Kiwi did accept that his side’s ill-discipline cost them the victory that looked to be on the cards until the 74th minute try by Ihaia West that clinched a famous win for the Auckland side.

"Last night's results against the Blues was disappointing and we know we can't afford to give away so many penalties,” Gatland added.

"We are looking forward to the clash against the Crusaders and we expect a tough game against the most successful team in Super Rugby history.”

Lions team to face the Crusaders:

Stuart Hogg; George North, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te’o, Liam Williams; Owen Farrell, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong; Alun Wyn Jones, George Kruis; Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath. Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Jonathan Sexton, Anthony Watson.