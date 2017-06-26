The British and Irish Lions tour turned sour on Monday when Steve Hansen angrily reacted to accusations from Warren Gatland that the All Blacks tried to deliberately injure Conor Murray during the first Test, with the New Zealand head coach claiming his rival has grown “desperate”

Lions coach Gatland faces a pivotal week in which his side must beat New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday in order to keep their hopes of a Test series victory alive. After naming his squad that will face the Hurricanes on Tuesday in the Lions’ final mid-week game, Gatland turned his attentions to what he perceived to be attempts to take scrum-half Murray’s standing leg out as he kicked the ball, risking a potential career-ending injury, according to the Lions head coach.

Footage from the first Test at Eden Park shows the All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino make contact with Murray’s standing leg in the 10th minute last weekend, while the lock Brodie Retallick was twice seen to push Murray over after kicking the ball away in the fifth minute and just before half-time.

Lions tour diary: Lions lose first test match to All Blacks

All Blacks head coach Hansen has not reacted well to the accusations though, and he phoned into New Zealand’s Radio Sport to respond to what he described were “disappointing” comments, before adding that Gatland should know better as a fellow Kiwi.

“It's predictable comments from Gatland, isn't it?” Hansen said. “Two weeks ago we cheated in the scrums and last week it was blocking and now he's saying this. It's really, really disappointing to hear it because what he's implying is we're intentionally going out to injure somebody.

"That's not the case. We've never been like that and as a New Zealander I'd expect him to know the New Zealand psyche that it's not about intentionally trying to hurt anybody, it's about playing hard and fair."

All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions first Test player ratings







30 show all All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions first Test player ratings

























































1/30 Ben Smith – 5 out of 10 Failed to take a high ball early in the game although he offering a useful option in the back line. Took a blow to the head in the 27th minute though and did not return from the HIA. Getty Images

2/30 Israel Dagg – 7 out of 10 Brilliant tackle to stop Elliot Daly form scoring in the opening two minutes. Gave the All Blacks a useful kicking option, though struggled with the high ball and pace coming his way. Delivered the final pass for Codie Taylor to charge over. AFP/Getty Images

3/30 Ryan Crotty – 6 out of 10 Suffered an ankle injury just after the half an hour mark and was forced off as a result, with Anto Lienert-Brown replacing him. Getty Images

4/30 Sonny Bill Williams – 7 out of 10 Given a bashing by old rival Ben Te’o but refused to be second best in their titanic battle. Rarely hit backwards, and while his offloading was not at its most punishing, he still brought an impact that caught out the Lions. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 Rieko Ioane – 8 out of 10 His pace is giving the Lions’ back three plenty of nightmares on this tour. Having already scored for the Blues against them, he added two more tries and justified Steve Hansen’s faith in him. His speed got him over for the first and it was his awareness that bagged the second. Getty Images

6/30 Beauden Barrett – 8 out of 10 100 per cent with the boot, which has not been a common theme to his goal-kicking this season, but it was his calmness under pressure and brilliant hands that really shone through. Shifted to full-back when Ben Smith was forced off and could not be faulted. Getty Images

7/30 Aaron Smith – 8 out of 10 Very lively and his pace at the breakdown caused the Lions all sorts of problems. Aware to make the most of quick penalty that led to Codie Taylor’s opening score. Supported Kieran Read to start the move that brought the second try, and took his leave immediately after to deserved applause. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Moody – 7 out of 10 Didn’t crack under pressure and once again enjoyed a back-and-forth battle with Tadhg Furlong as they did in the Crusaders game. Getty Images

9/30 Owen Franks – 7 out of 10 Sturdy in the scrum but guilty of giving away three points when he needlessly took out Conor Murray. Saw off Mako Vunipola before departing two minutes afterwards. Getty Images

10/30 Codie Taylor – 8 out of 10 Superb pick-up from Dagg’s long pass to beat Daly on the edge and score in the corner, showing the awareness and speed of a back. Brought stability to the scrum and was reliable throwing into the lineout. Getty Images

11/30 Brodie Retallick – 8 out of 10 Powerful running was a key reason why the All Blacks were able to get forward momentum so easily. He repeatedly either broke through tackles or freed his hands to offload in contact. Getty Images

12/30 Sam Whitelock – 7 out of 10 Ran the All Blacks lineout well that only faltered when Maro Itoje was able to pluck the ball on the Lions’ five metre line. Strong supporting lines saw him receive a couple of offloads in space. Getty Images for adidas

13/30 Jerome Kaino – 7 out of 10 Showing no signs of the knee injury that threatened his participation in this series, though Steve Hansen looked to safe him by bringing him off early. Getty Images

14/30 Sam Cane – 8 out of 10 Important turnover when the Lions claimed a loose ball as he controlled the breakdown, either slowing down the Lions’ ball or stealing it completely. Getty Images

15/30 Kieran Read – 9 out of 10 Emphatic return as he made mincemeat of the Lions defensive line in the lead up to the penalty that produced the try. Showed his talent for offloading in the tackle, but stepped too easily by Liam Williams that led to the Lions first-half score. More than made up for it with a genius flick off the turf to Aaron Smith that set-up Ioane for his first try, and given a standing ovation when he was removed in the final minutes. Getty Images

16/30 Liam Williams – 8 out of 10 Justified Warren Gatland’s faith in him with a break from his own 22 that triggered one of the all-time great Lions tries. Looked to run with the ball in hand and excelled with Daly on the left, with the pair linking up again shortly after the break with a move that should have brought a try. Unfortunate error when he failed to catch the ball gifted Ioane his second try. Getty Images

17/30 Anthony Watson – 7 out of 10 Impressive take under pressure in his 22 to call the mark, and did well to sprint back to prevent Aaron Smith’s try from finding touch, before feeding Williams to launch the move that led to the Sean O’Brien try. Had two notable runs, the first seeing him beat four men with good feetwork. Getty Images

18/30 Jonathan Davies – 8 out of 10 Early break exposed the lack of game time that Williams and Crotty have had together and nearly produced a try for Elliot Daly in the corner. Ran smart supporting lines off Daly and Williams that brought success and had one powerful run through the defence right through the defence. AFP/Getty Images

19/30 Ben Te’o – 8 out of 10 Battered Sonny Bill Williams as they renewed their old rugby league rivalry. Wasn’t given as much of a chance to run with the ball, but justified his Test selection. Getty Images

20/30 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Did extremely well to remain in play as he went for the corner in the second minute, but an exceptional tackle from Dagg prevented him from grounding the ball. Showed his speed when he surged away during O’Brien’s try, but out-gassed by Ioane for his second score. Getty Images

21/30 Owen Farrell – 6 out of 10 Missed a conversion that by his standards he would expect to get, though it wasn’t an easy one. Struggled to bring the forward runners into the game around him and the move out to inside centre didn’t help his cause. AFP/Getty Images

22/30 Conor Murray – 7 out of 10 As usual his box-kicking was spot-on that gave Daly and Watson the chance to compete for the ball with success. Uncharacteristically lost control of the ball when the Lions were camped on the All Blacks line. Getty Images

23/30 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 Couldn’t work an advantage in the scrum against Franks, though they largely proved equals for each other. Had to put in his fair share of tackling but carrying could have offered more. Getty Images

24/30 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Reliable at lineout time but will not have enjoyed being shoved backwards in the scrum again before the second try. Getty Images

25/30 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10 Good start in the loose as he made emphatic tackles and a good charge down. Getty Images

26/30 Alun Wyn Jones – 5 out of 10 Terrible start as he looked off the pace. Struggled to get back into the defensive line, and he conceded the penalty that led to Taylor’s try. As the game wore on he started to find his feet, claiming lineout ball and also stealing a loose ball, but will be in danger of losing his place next week. Getty Images

27/30 George Kruis – 6 out of 10 The lineout functioned well bar one steal, and his carrying was good apart from one strip in contact by Cane. AFP/Getty Images

28/30 Peter O’Mahony – 6 out of 10 Put in another physical display but couldn’t get his mischievous work in the lineout functioning. Replaced by tour captain Sam Warburton midway through the second half and could see that switch made permanently in the second Test. Getty Images

29/30 Sean O’Brien – 8 out of 10 Had the simple task of falling over the line to finish one of the all-time great tries, though he should be commended for being in position to take Davies’ offload. Did his utmost best to compete in the breakdown, but the All Blacks proved too quick for him to get his hands on the ball. Getty Images

30/30 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Put in some strong carries and did a fair share of the tackling in what was his best showing since the opening Test. Getty Images

Hansen went on to admit that the Lions had earned respect with their performance in the first Test, and that Gatland’s comments had tainted their display.

“If you look at the Test match, what a great match,” he added. “Both teams earned the respect of each other, a physical contest that at the time no one was complaining about anything off-key, and the fans that watched it loved it, so it’s just really disappointing to hear him say that and take away the gloss off not only the Test match but his own team’s performance as well.

“I guess he might be a bit desperate or something, but I’m not sure.

It's just disappointing after such a great Test match

"He's implying that we're trying to hurt the guy. Rugby is about playing within the laws and in this case we're trying to charge the kick down, and/or tackle him. Both those things are legal. That's what the game is built around. Just because he [Murray] one of their key players it doesn't mean to say that he has the right to go around the park without being charged down or tackled.

"It's just disappointing after such a great Test match, two days later or whatever, he's come out and saying something like that."

Both Gatland and Hansen have the chance to meet with the referee for the second Test, Frenchman Jerome Garces, on Friday ahead of the second Test at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, but Hansen does not expect these accusations to be brought up.

Gatland will seek clarification from officials in order to protect Murray in the remaining Tests ( Getty )

“I wouldn’t expect it to be a topic of conversation with officials because it wasn’t in the game,” Hansen added. “There’s a guy who’s watching for foul play all the time. If he thought it, he would have indicated that to the referee. It wasn't and it never was, and never will be as long as I'm involved with the All Blacks.

"We want to play hard and fair and want teams to do the same to us. Then we will see who has the best skill sets and takes the opportunities in 80 minutes. Then it's start again."