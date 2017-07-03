Brian O’Driscoll, one of the greatest British players to step onto a rugby pitch went through his whole career without ever beating the mighty All Blacks, yet, at 24 years old, Tadhg Furlong is days away from attempting to do just that for a third time in less than a year.

Eight months on from Ireland’s historic victory over New Zealand in Chicago, the first time the men from the Emerald Isle have ever defeated the Kiwis, the Lions repeated the feat for the first time since 1993.

Furlong has impressed in the Lions front row throughout the Test series and is set to start the third, final and decisive Test against New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday looking for only the Lions’ second-ever series win over them.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs All Blacks second Test







30 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs All Blacks second Test

























































1/30 Israel Dagg – 6 out of 10 Dropped the first high ball he had to field that was a sign of things to come. Struggled with the conditions and will not have expected to face so much coming his way. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 Waisake Naholo – 5 out of 10 Ran at times like a headless chicken as he followed the defenders rather than the ball. Did well to take an early cross-field kick, but suffered a head injury and didn’t return. Getty Images

3/30 Anton Lienert-Brown – 5 out of 10 Little impact on his return to the side. Had one good run in the second half but did little else of note. Getty Images

4/30 Sonny Bill Williams – 3 out of 10 Rightly sent-off for an intentional shoulder charge to the head of Watson that was meant to hurt him. First All Black to be sent-off since 1967. Getty Images

5/30 Rieko Ioane – 5 out of 10 Wasn’t given the chances to make an impact as he was in Auckland and didn’t come off his wing enough to find work. Getty Images for NZR

6/30 Beauden Barrett – 6 out of 10 Struggled with his goal kicking as he missed three penalties that ultimately cost the All Blacks the game. Passing was accurate and he swept back well when the ball was kicked in behind. Moved to full-back for the second weekend in a row. Getty Images

7/30 Aaron Smith – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t given the easy ride that he had at Eden Park, and the pressure affected his performance. His kicking was slightly off-target. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Moody – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good battle with Tadhg Furlong that left them both equal in the scrum. Didn’t carry as well as his opposite man, though his defending was good. Getty Images

9/30 Codie Taylor – 7 out of 10 Did incredibly well to soldier on after taking a knock midway through the first half and didn’t come off until the final minute. Lineout was much stronger this week and he should take credit for his throwing. Getty Images

10/30 Owen Franks – 7 out of 10 Probably edged his battle with Vunipola but his removal gave the Lions the edge in the pack. Wonder if Steve Hansen’s preference to replace both props at the same time has cost him. Getty Images for NZR

11/30 Brodie Retallick – 6 out of 10 Not as effective as the first Test as the Lions won that physicality battle. Penalised twice by Jerome Garces at the breakdown. Getty Images

12/30 Sam Whitelock – 6 out of 10 Came off second best in the battle of the second rows. Jumped well in the lineout. Getty Images

13/30 Jerome Kaino – 5 out of 10 The unfortunate casualty of Williams’ red card as he was removed to allow Ngani Laumape to fill the gap in the centres. Getty Images

14/30 Sam Cane – 7 out of 10 A presence again at the breakdown and won a penalty within 10 minutes when he got over Watson. Put in a big tackle on Farrell to make sure the centre knew he was watching him, and probably the All Blacks’ best performer. Getty Images

15/30 Kieran Read – 6 out of 10 Should take credit for running the lineout to a 90 per cent success ratio, but he was not as prominent in the loose as last weekend. Getty Images

16/30 Lions: Liam Williams – 7 out of 10 Knocked the first box-kick forwards but posed problems for the All Blacks with his strong chasing off restarts. Smart pass gave Faletau the chance to score the opening try. Getty Images

17/30 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Wore a heavy blow to the head in Sonny Bill Williams’ red-card tackle. Struggled for space as he had to cut-back on the switch twice, one of which saw him penalised when he met Sam Cane. Gaps just aren’t breaking in his favour, though made a good break late in the game. Getty Images

18/30 Jonathan Davies – 7 out of 10 Straightened the line usefully with the final play of the first half that led to a penalty. Kept his head late on to clear the ball immediately when in trouble. Getty Images

19/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Looked much happier with the extra time he was offered at 12. Will have been relieved to see Williams depart early, and grew into the game as it wore on. While Barrett felt the pressure, Farrell missed just one conversion and kicked the match-winning penalty. Getty Images

20/30 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Very quiet as the weather kept the ball away from his wing. Showed good awareness to retreat when All Blacks’ spotted space, but lengthy kick rolled dead to hurt the Lions. Getty Images

21/30 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Overcooked one kick that rolled dead but had a nice one into space that put Ioane under pressure. Began to get his trademark loop going with Farrell that brought some success, though dropped a high ball when he appeared to panic. Getty Images

22/30 Conor Murray – 7 out of 10 Given much more time on the ball though he took his time to come into the game. Took his moment brilliantly though to spot a gap and surge through to score. Getty Images

23/30 Mako Vunipola – 5 out of 10 Singled out for first penalty of the match when he collapsed the scrum, though Barrett’s poor kick let him off the hook. Lost his head when he conceded two penalties in three minutes for dangerous play. Guilty of being penalised four times. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 Jamie George – 8 out of 10 Saw two lineouts go astray but carried well, not least when his surge set Murray up for his try, and put in a huge 80 minute shift that should not be knocked at Test level. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Impactful run early in the match as he took two All Blacks defenders with him in to the 22. Came off equal with Franks in an intriguing scrum battle and replaced by Kyle Sinckler midway through the second half. Getty Images

26/30 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 The Test match animal that the Lions have been waiting for. Phenomenal in defence as he stole the ball and disrupted All Blacks’ possession. Started like a house on fire, and he would have scored a nine had he not started leaking penalties in the second half. Getty Images

27/30 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10 Much better start to the match and rewarded Gatland for his faith in him. Delivered what was expected of him and carried much stronger this week. Looked like the Lion he is famous for in past tours. Getty Images

28/30 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Good offload released Jones in the first half and dogged work at the breakdown slowed All Blacks’ ball that left opposite skipper Read frustrated. Getty Images

29/30 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Helped Sexton and Farrell by defending in-between them and carried brilliant as he took the fight to the All Blacks. Struggled to turn ball over but otherwise faultless. Getty Images

30/30 Taulupe Faletau – 8 out of 10 Popped up when it mattered most to score the first try and did exceptionally well to hold off Dagg and score. Carried well off the base. Getty Images

Whilst all eyes are on the return to the stadium the All Blacks haven’t lost at since 1994, Furlong is fully aware of how fortunate he is to be playing in sides that have the talent to rival such a formidable team.

“Yeah, I'm incredibly lucky,” the tighthead admitted. “I'd refer back to when we were playing New Zealand in Chicago with Ireland and lads had lost to New Zealand five or six times and I’d never played against them.

“They'd talk about their experiences and what works and what doesn't work. Like, I didn't know what to expect.

“To beat New Zealand in my first game playing them, knowing so many people had gone before, played them five or six times and never beaten them, legends of the game, you feel incredibly lucky in many ways, privileged, and to do it twice, even more so.”

To have the achievements Furlong has at such a tender age is something he isn’t trying to dwell on just yet, though, with Warren Gatland’s squad preparing for the biggest game of their lives.

“You probably don't think about that until the season's over. There's one game left in the season.and it's probably the biggest Test match in any of our squad's lives. You probably leave that to somewhere when you're laying around and not doing much to think about that.”

While the forward pack were lauded for their performance in Wellington against the 14 men of New Zealand, it was the performance in the first Test, and the manner in how they were outshone by their superiors in black which he admits spurred them on.

Lions tour video diary: Dream of winning tour a reality after Lions beat All Blacks

Maro Itoje and Sam Warburton were drafted in and the front row were reminded of their responsibilities but Furlong rejected suggestions that Gatland and his coaches read the riot act to the side after the Eden Park defeat.

“I wouldn't say the riot act was read,” he added. “We were probably challenged as rugby players and as a forward pack, which I think was fair enough to do after the first Test.

“The weather conditions meant that we had to man up in some aspects so I wouldn't say the riot act was read but lads were challenged.

Furlong has been impressive so far for the Lions (Getty Images)

"To be honest, for five minutes it just felt like we were going from scrum to scrum. As a front row with the dog fight there, it was tough going. You're holding on and trying to do this, that and the other - it expends a whole lot of energy. The first 25 minutes, you're just trying to slot in and do your job and not stick out because you're fatigued from the scrum.

“After that, it's a Test match. It's a huge game, a huge occasion and stuff does get a little bit heated at times but I think that's the nature of the game sometimes. There's nothing really intentional that goes on.”

Gatland taunted the All Blacks following the win on Saturday, claiming the Lions had “poked the bear” and questioned where the magical, free-flowing rugby was for which Steve Hansen’s side are famous for.

But is their aura really gone or is Gatland just playing another of his famous mind games?

“It's a tough question to answer. I think you always fear the All Blacks in the way that if you don't get your stuff sorted, if you don't man up and meet them head on head it's a tough day at the office.”