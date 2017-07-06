Steve Hansen denied former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick’s claim that “scuffles” have broken out in New Zealand’s training sessions this week, with tensions appearing to be on the rise ahead of this Saturday’s series decider against the British and Irish Lions.

Fitzpatrick claims that he has spoken to players who told him that there have been moments this week when tensions between players boiled over, leading to small arguments between the teammates.

Hansen rejected these claims though, and stressed on Thursday that he has not seen anything of the sort.

1/15 15. Liam Williams One of 12 players to have started every Test, Williams will hope to find some of his form from the first Test. Getty Images

2/15 14. Anthony Watson Scored the first try of the tour for the Lions and has looked a danger on the right wing. Showed no effects of the head-hit by Sonny Bill Williams. Getty Images

3/15 13. Jonathan Davies Played a key role in attack and defence and has now started six straight Tests. Getty Images

4/15 12. Owen Farrell Moved from fly-half to inside centre for the second Test and formed a strong connection with Johnny Sexton. Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly Yet to make his mark in the Test series but a constant danger with the ball in hand and a threat with his long-range left boot. Getty Images

6/15 10. Johnny Sexton Justified his place in the side in the second Test as he got the back line firing. Getty Images

7/15 9. Conor Murray Scored a crucial try in the second Test that levelled the scores and gave the Lions a shot at victory. Getty Images

8/15 1. Mako Vunipola Will want to make up for his yellow card in the second Test but will have to cut out the silly penalties. Getty Images

9/15 2. Jamie George Important run set-up Murray's try in the second Test but also crucial to the Lions' defence. Getty Images

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong A strong carrier as he proved in Wellington and a key component to the Lions scrum. Getty Images

11/15 4. Maro Itoje made a huge impact from the start of the second Test, but will need to keep his discipline when the going gets tough. Getty Images

12/15 5. Alun Wyn Jones A much better showing in the second Test and will become the most capped Lions Test player in the professional era with his ninth straight start. Getty Images

13/15 6. Sam Warburton Captains the Lions for the second consecutive Test and will hope to make up for his third Test heartbreak four years ago. Getty Images

14/15 7. Sean O'Brien Crucial to the Lions' breakdown threat and relieved to hear his citing for a swinging arm in the second Test had been dismissed. Getty Images

15/15 8. Taulupe Faletau A strong carrier for the Lions and has delivered quick ball from the base of the scrum. Getty Images

"Yeah, I read that one,” Hansen said when asked about the reports. “I don't know where it came from. I've read a few things this morning that have just come out of nowhere, and that's one of them. There were no fights at training.”

Fitzpatrick was New Zealand captain the last time that the Lions beat the All Blacks, in the second Test in 1993, but he was able to guide the side to a series-clinching victory in the third Test. Having seen first-hand what it takes in training to beat the Lions, Fitzpatrick claimed that the reports of intra-squad scrapping were not necessarily a bad thing.

Beauden Barrett is upended by Owen Franks and Brodie Retallick in training ( Getty )

"I know what the atmosphere will be like in the camp and all those people in New Zealand that wanted it at 1-1, now expect the All Blacks to win, so that'll raise the tension within the camp," Fitpatrick told Sky Sports this week.

"They won't need to do much this week. I've spoken to a couple of the guys, the tension is quite high. There's been a couple of little scuffles at training, which is a good sign.

"But they are under a little bit of pressure, for the first time in a long while actually."

Hansen’s opposite number, Warren Gatland, did confirm that Thursday’s training session was one of the more “tasty” ones that he has had to take charge of, with the players showing plenty of niggle in contact with a few “verbals” exchanged, although he stressed that is a good sign ahead of the third Test this Saturday.