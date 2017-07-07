Elliot Daly has sent a message to Warren Gatland that if the British and Irish Lions need a 79th-minute long-range penalty kicked to beat the All Blacks on Saturday, he’s ready and waiting to step up and win the series for the British and Irish Lions.

Daly will cap a remarkable rise this season when he starts his third consecutive Test for the Lions this weekend in what could prove a historic moment for British and Irish rugby. Just three points separated the two sides last weekend as the Lions edged the second Test, and despite a 15-point gap in the opening encounter, the Lions spurned two clear chances to score that would have made the clash much closer than it was on the scoreboard.

The same could well happen on Saturday. With the two sides so evenly matched and the series locked at 1-1, the opportunity may arise for big-hitter Daly to have an effort at goal to win the series if it proves too far for first-choice kicker Owen Farrell.

British and Irish Lions squad vs All Blacks - third Test







15 show all British and Irish Lions squad vs All Blacks - third Test



























1/15 15. Liam Williams One of 12 players to have started every Test, Williams will hope to find some of his form from the first Test. Getty Images

2/15 14. Anthony Watson Scored the first try of the tour for the Lions and has looked a danger on the right wing. Showed no effects of the head-hit by Sonny Bill Williams. Getty Images

3/15 13. Jonathan Davies Played a key role in attack and defence and has now started six straight Tests. Getty Images

4/15 12. Owen Farrell Moved from fly-half to inside centre for the second Test and formed a strong connection with Johnny Sexton. Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly Yet to make his mark in the Test series but a constant danger with the ball in hand and a threat with his long-range left boot. Getty Images

6/15 10. Johnny Sexton Justified his place in the side in the second Test as he got the back line firing. Getty Images

7/15 9. Conor Murray Scored a crucial try in the second Test that levelled the scores and gave the Lions a shot at victory. Getty Images

8/15 1. Mako Vunipola Will want to make up for his yellow card in the second Test but will have to cut out the silly penalties. Getty Images

9/15 2. Jamie George Important run set-up Murray's try in the second Test but also crucial to the Lions' defence. Getty Images

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong A strong carrier as he proved in Wellington and a key component to the Lions scrum. Getty Images

11/15 4. Maro Itoje made a huge impact from the start of the second Test, but will need to keep his discipline when the going gets tough. Getty Images

12/15 5. Alun Wyn Jones A much better showing in the second Test and will become the most capped Lions Test player in the professional era with his ninth straight start. Getty Images

13/15 6. Sam Warburton Captains the Lions for the second consecutive Test and will hope to make up for his third Test heartbreak four years ago. Getty Images

14/15 7. Sean O'Brien Crucial to the Lions' breakdown threat and relieved to hear his citing for a swinging arm in the second Test had been dismissed. Getty Images

15/15 8. Taulupe Faletau A strong carrier for the Lions and has delivered quick ball from the base of the scrum. Getty Images

“I would love that opportunity. It would be amazing,” Daly said on Friday. “I have not visualised it but will dream about it now that you have said it. If that comes my way I will be more than happy to give it a go and back myself in that situation.”

The Wasps back has landed a number of long-range kicks for his club, and has even contributed across the 13 caps he has won for England, having successfully two penalties from his own half while on international duty.

New Zealand vs Lions: Match Preview

For a player who is known for his versatility, his accurate hands and ability to glide across the pitch as speed, why has he kept up his kicking practice for so long?

“Yeah, it’s been one of those things I’ve kind of [done],” he explained. “I’ve never been first-choice kicker but I’ve always wanted to be a first-choice kicker so I’ve always been practicing my whole life really. It’s just one of those things that, if given the opportunity I want to try and take it if I can.”

The plan for Warren Gatland’s side though is to not be within reach of the All Blacks come the end of the game, but to ensure that their attacking superiority, based on the first two tests, gives them a big enough buffer to win a first series against the All Blacks since 1971.

That’s why Daly had an ominous warning for the reigning world champions, that despite the Lions hitting their stripes last weekend to level the series, they are still far from their best performance.

Daly believes the Lions have a lot more to improve on than the All Blacks (Getty)

“I think we have a lot to improve on,” he said. “We probably haven’t put a full performance together – that’s what’s really exciting about this weekend. Our defence was very, very good last weekend, to limit them to no tries, but probably our discipline wasn’t good enough so we’ll probably have to look at that this weekend.

“I can only talk about us really, and think that we’ve got a lot more to come, if we can piece those pieces together this Saturday and put in a full all-round performance.”