Steven Hansen has called for a ceasefire in the war of words with British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland after turning his attentions on a local newspaper for their “disappointing” campaign during the tour of New Zealand.

All Blacks head coach Hansen and his old adversary Gatland have been involved in an entertaining back-and-forth throughout the tour that has begun to bubble since the start of last week. The pair appeared to put aside their differences following the first Test as they praised each other’s sides, only to renew their feud this week after Gatland accused the home side of deliberately trying to injure Lions scrum-half Conor Murray.

Hansen responded by calling in to a radio station to reject the accusations and claim that Gatland was growing “desperate”, but on Thursday he called for a halt to the repeated barbs and stressed his respect for his opposite man while criticising the newspaper that mocked the Lions coach up as a clown on its front page this week for the second time.

1/15 15. Liam Williams Williams makes his third consecutive start at full-back after impressing in the first Test. Getty Images

2/15 14. Anthony Watson Watson scored the first try for the Lions on tour and will hope to add to his collection in the second Test. Getty Images

3/15 13. Jonathan Davies Davies penetrated the All Blacks line repeatedly in the first Test and was one of the Lions' better players. Getty Images

4/15 12. Owen Farrell Farrell moves to inside centre, where he has played for England for the last two seasons. Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly Daly continues on the wing and will hope to get his first Test try for the Lions. Getty Images

6/15 10. Johnny Sexton Sexton is one of three new faces in the side after replacing Ben Te'o. Getty Images

7/15 9. Conor Murray The Lions will keep a close eye on Murray after accusing the All Blacks of deliberately targeting him in the first Test. Getty Images

8/15 1. Mako Vunipola Vunipola will want to put in a better performance, particularly in the scrum against Owen Franks. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 2. Jamie George George keeps his place in the front-row and will hope to continue the Lions' strong lineout. AFP/Getty Images

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong Furlong's carrying and scrum stability sees him keep the No 3 shirt. Getty Images

11/15 4. Alun Wyn Jones Jones holds on to his shirt despite a disappointing display in the first Test. Getty Images

12/15 5. Maro Itoje Itoje replaces his Saracens and England teammate George Kruis in the second-row. Getty Images

13/15 6. Sam Warburton Warburton is back to lead the side from blindside flanker after replacing Peter O'Mahony. Getty Images

14/15 7. Sean O'Brien O'Brien continues at openside flanker, having scored one of the great Lions tries last tine out. Getty Images

15/15 8. Taulupe Faletau Faletau keeps hold of the No 8 shirt ahead of CJ Stander. Getty Images

"I think it is really disappointing,” Hansen said on Thursday. “It's one thing to have a bit of banter, and then you guys beef it up to make it bigger than it really is. I have heard you say that I don't like him, and we won't have a beer.

"I have got a lot of respect for him. I think he is a good coach. I have got a lot of respect for the Lions, they are a good team.

"To come out and do that, you are ridiculing somebody that doesn't deserve it. At the end of the day, we are all coaches trying to do what we think is right. Sometimes people don't always agree with what we do, but that's okay, you are allowed to have your opinion.

"But to ridicule someone is not right. It's a bit disappointing, really.”

Perhaps somewhat surprised to hear Hansen speak so positively of him, Gatland was keen to stress that there had been no “hostility” shown from his side of the fence. Instead, he once again stressed how highly he has rated the welcome extended to the Lions from the majority of those they have met, and confirmed that he will take up any offer to meet with Hansen once the series has reached a climax.

“I think I have been pretty mild and tried to be complimentary of the All Blacks,” said Gatland. “Obviously they are the best team in the world. It’s been a great experience for us as a team. The hospitality in New Zealand has been unbelievable. The treatment we have had from the fans wherever we have been has been absolutely brilliant.

“I don’t know if there is any hostility from this side. Hopefully we can have a good game and maybe enjoy a beer together afterwards.”

Of course, the lighter tone struck by Hansen could be due to his side sitting on the cusp of a fifth consecutive series victory over the Lions. Gatland’s side must win this weekend’s second Test in order to keep the series alive by the time it returns to Auckland next week, and he has recalled captain Sam Warburton in order to try and challenge the All Blacks at the breakdown.

Maro Itoje has also been brought into the side to beef up the pack and try and avoid the physical deficit they suffered last weekend, with Peter O’Mahony and George Kruis dropping out of the matchday squad completely, but it is the inclusion of fly-half Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell, who moves to inside centre at the expense of Ben Te’o, that catches the eye as Gatland tries to save the series.

Hansen has been forced into changes himself, with both Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty ruled out with injury through concussion and a hamstring strain respectively. Israel Dagg moves from wing to full-back to cover Smith as Waisake Naholo starts, while Anton Lienert-Brown is named at outside centre in an otherwise unchanged team.