Warren Gatland took plenty of personal joy from the British and Irish Lions’ first victory over the All Blacks since 1993 to hit back at his critics in New Zealand and insist that the personal campaign against him spurred the players on to what could prove to be an historic victory.

The Lions inflicted New Zealand’s first defeat at home in eight years to end their 38-Test unbeaten streak on their own soil with a 24-21 victory at Wellington’s Westpac Stadium, a result that leaves the three-Test series finely poised at one win apiece heading into next weekend’s final match.

For Gatland, the victory is a first ever win over New Zealand, but it is also an answer to the endless media campaign that he has had to endure since his return to his homeland five weeks ago. Gatland was accused of cracking under pressure in the first week of the tour and was also, for the second time, mocked up as a clown on the front page of a local newspaper.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs All Blacks second Test







1/30 Israel Dagg – 6 out of 10 Dropped the first high ball he had to field that was a sign of things to come. Struggled with the conditions and will not have expected to face so much coming his way. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 Waisake Naholo – 5 out of 10 Ran at times like a headless chicken as he followed the defenders rather than the ball. Did well to take an early cross-field kick, but suffered a head injury and didn’t return. Getty Images

3/30 Anton Lienert-Brown – 5 out of 10 Little impact on his return to the side. Had one good run in the second half but did little else of note. Getty Images

4/30 Sonny Bill Williams – 3 out of 10 Rightly sent-off for an intentional shoulder charge to the head of Watson that was meant to hurt him. First All Black to be sent-off since 1967. Getty Images

5/30 Rieko Ioane – 5 out of 10 Wasn’t given the chances to make an impact as he was in Auckland and didn’t come off his wing enough to find work. Getty Images for NZR

6/30 Beauden Barrett – 6 out of 10 Struggled with his goal kicking as he missed three penalties that ultimately cost the All Blacks the game. Passing was accurate and he swept back well when the ball was kicked in behind. Moved to full-back for the second weekend in a row. Getty Images

7/30 Aaron Smith – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t given the easy ride that he had at Eden Park, and the pressure affected his performance. His kicking was slightly off-target. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Moody – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good battle with Tadhg Furlong that left them both equal in the scrum. Didn’t carry as well as his opposite man, though his defending was good. Getty Images

9/30 Codie Taylor – 7 out of 10 Did incredibly well to soldier on after taking a knock midway through the first half and didn’t come off until the final minute. Lineout was much stronger this week and he should take credit for his throwing. Getty Images

10/30 Owen Franks – 7 out of 10 Probably edged his battle with Vunipola but his removal gave the Lions the edge in the pack. Wonder if Steve Hansen’s preference to replace both props at the same time has cost him. Getty Images for NZR

11/30 Brodie Retallick – 6 out of 10 Not as effective as the first Test as the Lions won that physicality battle. Penalised twice by Jerome Garces at the breakdown. Getty Images

12/30 Sam Whitelock – 6 out of 10 Came off second best in the battle of the second rows. Jumped well in the lineout. Getty Images

13/30 Jerome Kaino – 5 out of 10 The unfortunate casualty of Williams’ red card as he was removed to allow Ngani Laumape to fill the gap in the centres. Getty Images

14/30 Sam Cane – 7 out of 10 A presence again at the breakdown and won a penalty within 10 minutes when he got over Watson. Put in a big tackle on Farrell to make sure the centre knew he was watching him, and probably the All Blacks’ best performer. Getty Images

15/30 Kieran Read – 6 out of 10 Should take credit for running the lineout to a 90 per cent success ratio, but he was not as prominent in the loose as last weekend. Getty Images

16/30 Lions: Liam Williams – 7 out of 10 Knocked the first box-kick forwards but posed problems for the All Blacks with his strong chasing off restarts. Smart pass gave Faletau the chance to score the opening try. Getty Images

17/30 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Wore a heavy blow to the head in Sonny Bill Williams’ red-card tackle. Struggled for space as he had to cut-back on the switch twice, one of which saw him penalised when he met Sam Cane. Gaps just aren’t breaking in his favour, though made a good break late in the game. Getty Images

18/30 Jonathan Davies – 7 out of 10 Straightened the line usefully with the final play of the first half that led to a penalty. Kept his head late on to clear the ball immediately when in trouble. Getty Images

19/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Looked much happier with the extra time he was offered at 12. Will have been relieved to see Williams depart early, and grew into the game as it wore on. While Barrett felt the pressure, Farrell missed just one conversion and kicked the match-winning penalty. Getty Images

20/30 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Very quiet as the weather kept the ball away from his wing. Showed good awareness to retreat when All Blacks’ spotted space, but lengthy kick rolled dead to hurt the Lions. Getty Images

21/30 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Overcooked one kick that rolled dead but had a nice one into space that put Ioane under pressure. Began to get his trademark loop going with Farrell that brought some success, though dropped a high ball when he appeared to panic. Getty Images

22/30 Conor Murray – 7 out of 10 Given much more time on the ball though he took his time to come into the game. Took his moment brilliantly though to spot a gap and surge through to score. Getty Images

23/30 Mako Vunipola – 5 out of 10 Singled out for first penalty of the match when he collapsed the scrum, though Barrett’s poor kick let him off the hook. Lost his head when he conceded two penalties in three minutes for dangerous play. Guilty of being penalised four times. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 Jamie George – 8 out of 10 Saw two lineouts go astray but carried well, not least when his surge set Murray up for his try, and put in a huge 80 minute shift that should not be knocked at Test level. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Impactful run early in the match as he took two All Blacks defenders with him in to the 22. Came off equal with Franks in an intriguing scrum battle and replaced by Kyle Sinckler midway through the second half. Getty Images

26/30 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 The Test match animal that the Lions have been waiting for. Phenomenal in defence as he stole the ball and disrupted All Blacks’ possession. Started like a house on fire, and he would have scored a nine had he not started leaking penalties in the second half. Getty Images

27/30 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10 Much better start to the match and rewarded Gatland for his faith in him. Delivered what was expected of him and carried much stronger this week. Looked like the Lion he is famous for in past tours. Getty Images

28/30 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Good offload released Jones in the first half and dogged work at the breakdown slowed All Blacks’ ball that left opposite skipper Read frustrated. Getty Images

29/30 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Helped Sexton and Farrell by defending in-between them and carried brilliant as he took the fight to the All Blacks. Struggled to turn ball over but otherwise faultless. Getty Images

30/30 Taulupe Faletau – 8 out of 10 Popped up when it mattered most to score the first try and did exceptionally well to hold off Dagg and score. Carried well off the base. Getty Images

But after seeing his side secure a last-gasp victory over 14-man New Zealand – due to Sonny Bill Williams’ red card in the 25th minute, Gatland used his post-match press conference to hit back at his critics.

“The last couple of weeks in terms of the criticism and personal attacks has been a little bit tough to take, not so much for myself, more for family members,” Gatland said.

Whoever’s been doing it, keep doing it because it’s not working

“Ironically, the Kiwi public are probably the fairest people you will ever come across. They have no idea how much it has galvanised us a group in terms of the good luck messages we have received from Kiwis, people shaking your hands and saying ‘well done’, ex-All Blacks contacting us saying ‘I hope you do well’ and that some of the personal stuff in the press has been over the top.

“There is a huge proportion of Lions fans and Kiwis wanting us to do well and saying the criticism has been unfair.

“So ironically, it’s actually been a huge positive, so whoever’s been doing it, keep doing it because it’s not working and it’s actually worked for us.”

The game changed when Williams was sent-off by referee Jerome Garces for a shoulder charge to the head of Anthony Watson, with television replays not helping the All Blacks’ centres case as Garces consulted his TMO George Ayoub.

Gatland was fully aware of how significant the loss of the powerful centre was in terms of the result, but he insisted the decision lay with Garces and that it was the player’s fault for putting himself in a position where the referee felt he had no over option than to show a red card.

Sonny Bill Williams was sent off for his shoulder charge on Anthony Watson ( Getty )

“It’s just one of those things. He led with his shoulder and the referee felt he had no choice,” added Gatland. “He has made the decision. It was a significant loss for All Blacks in terms of that he’s a key person and we are aware of that.”

Gatland decided that after the 30-15 first Test defeat, changes were necessary to get the Lions back into the series. They worked, with both Maro Itoje and Sam Warburton having the desired effect in bringing a physical edge back to the Lions’ game, but it was also the retention of Alun Wyn Jones that proved a key factor in the fate of the match as the lock put in a strong performance after his struggles in Auckland.

“I don’t think there was a massive shake-up,” Gatland said of his selection. “We felt we created opportunities in the first Test and we just weren’t putting the ball through our hands. We made a couple of changes and we did that tonight.

“I thought our loose forwards were excellent and the guys that came off the bench did a good job. It was just a tweaking and picking a side that we thought could do a job tonight. We nearly got caught, but we were good enough to come out of that.”

Itoje was one of the stand-out players after being brought in to start (Getty)



The head coach will join his side in heading south to the ski resort of Queenstown where they will prepare for their third Test decider and reflect on what went right and wrong in this victory, though Gatland was able to let his hair down somewhat as he joked at a few extra activities.

“We will see what happens over the next few days, we will have a couple of days off” he said. “We are off to Queenstown for a bit of skiing and some recreation stuff...that was a joke!

“We will have a couple of days off to recover and then start thinking about the final Test in Auckland. I think it’s going to be pretty brutal next weekend.”