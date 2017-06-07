Warren Gatland does not expect the All Blacks to be much better than the Blues side that beat the British and Irish Lions 22-16 at Eden Park on Wednesday, and admitted he was not too disappointed despite losing their second warm-up match on the tour of New Zealand.

After being pushed close by the Provincial Barbarians at the weekend, the Lions were undone by a moment of magic from Steven Luatua and Sonny Bill Williams to send Ihaia West over to secure a famous victory in front of more than 40,000 fans.

Gatland refused to panic after the match, having also lost a midweek game in 2013 – although that loss came in a game that comes between the first and second Test against the Brumbies – and took the positives out of the improved performance to stress that his side will be able to compete with the All Blacks as they will not a great deal of difference between the national side and the five Super Rugby teams that the Lions will face.

1/14 Leigh Halfpenny – 6 out of 10 Super-reliable with the boot as he punished the Blues’ ill-discipline. Given a few chances to run with the ball in hand, and looked to come in to the line when on the attack, but beaten too easily for the match-winning try. Getty Images

2/14 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Out-gassed by the impressive Rieko Ioane for the opening try and wasn’t at his best. Caught out multiple times by Ioane, and his Test chances will have suffered as a result. Getty Images

3/14 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Unlucky not to score but his teammates cost him as they managed to spoil an overlap early in the match, which proved to be a match-defining moment. Suffered a recurrence of the calf injury that kept him out of the opener and replaced by Liam Williams shortly after half-time. Getty Images

4/14 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 The Ireland centre ran well and put in some delicate kicks to turn the defence. Linked the back line well with his passing, but his impact wasn’t too noticeable. Getty Images

5/14 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Showed his versatility to move to outside centre, but wasn’t given enough chances to run with the ball in hand. Used his kicking to get the Lions out of trouble. Getty Images

6/14 Dan Biggar – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t able to get the back line firing and chose not to kick possession, which meant that the Blues weren’t really under pressure too often. Suffered an injury when he was tackled by Ofa Tu’ungafasi and replaced by Jonathan Sexton before the break. PA

7/14 Rhys Webb – 7 out of 10 Brought pace and speed to the half-back role and looked a cut above Greig Laidlaw’s performance last weekend. One of the Lions’ better players and also kicked smartly. PA

8/14 Ken Owens – 7 out of 10 Strong in the scrum and very solid in a well-functioning lineout that only faulted moments before he was replaced by Rory Best. Seemed to lead the team well, and at least he can claim that the side were winning when he left the field. Getty Images

9/14 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Had Ofa Tu’ungafasi on toast in the scrum and won a number of penalties for his side. Replaced by Kyle Sinckler when the front-row was switched short by the hour. EPA

10/14 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Ran the lineout superbly until it suffered a meltdown at the crucial moment in the final minute that saw the game slip away. Looks like a Test second-row, although he will want to have more of an imposing presence on the opposition. Getty Images

11/14 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Really impressive start to the match and made a telling tackle that displayed all of his physicality in a bone-crunching hit on Stephen Perofeta. Performed well in the lineout and formed a strong partnership with Itoje. Getty Images

12/14 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 A very good break in the first half went without reward, and he did his fair share of defending before being replaced by Peter O’Mahony in the 54th minute. Did a good job of disrupting the Blues’ riving maul too. Getty Images

13/14 Justin Tipuric – 6 out of 10 Needed to be more prominent in defence as the Blues were able to impose at the breakdown. Nice offload to Webb brought a good chance in the first half. Getty

14/14 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 A strong first outing at No 8 and needs to be put in the back-row somewhere for the Tests. His try was relatively simple as he benefitted from the pack forming a strong driving maul, but carried well throughout. Getty

“There is so much strength in depth in this country I don’t think there is going to be a lot of difference between some of the Super Rugby sides and the All Blacks,” Gatland said. “These guys have been together for seven months and the All Blacks are coming together cold.

“We have played a lot better tonight. We have put ourselves in a position to win the game. You can take a lot of positives from that and you can take a lot of things in your control that you can change and improve. Saturday is going to be another tough encounter but those players will have been together and gelled for that little bit longer and so I expect to see an improvement from tonight’s performance again on Saturday.”

The Lions lost Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb and Jared Payne to injury in the defeat, although Gatland confirmed that all three are small setbacks and not expected to keep them out for the long run, and the head coach believes that these tougher warm-up matches will only help with their preparation ahead of the three Test series against the All Blacks.

“Generally we did that really well, I thought our line speed defensively coped with that,” he added. “It was a moment of magic which you do get from New Zealand teams.

Ihaia West celebrates as he scores the match-winning try ( Getty )

“I am happy that there is an improvement. I am disappointed that we lost the game obviously. But the thing about playing these quality sides – we talk about the Test match series and the preparation and go back to 2013 when we won the first game against the Barbarians and we won 70 and we won the next game against Western Force by 60 and it wasn’t great preparation for the Test matches.”

One player who featured predominantly in taking down the Lions proved to be Williams, with the inside centre scoring the Blues’ second try and setting up the match-winner six minutes from time.

That is only going to continue so we have to be a little bit better in stopping the offloading game."

Williams is now likely to play the Lions again in three weeks’ time after putting himself in the frame to take the All Blacks No 12 shirt, which will give Gatland plenty of food for thought. Williams’ ability to offload in the tackle was on full display in Auckland, and if the Lions are going to have any chance of beating New Zealand, they will need to find a way to contain him and his ability to pass to teammates at all times.

“They have started off well and got themselves in front and we got ourselves back into the game and got in front, Gatland added. “Obviously the try on half-time was disappointing and to get ourselves in front and concede a try – let’s taking nothing away from the try Ihaia West scored and the offloading of New Zealand teams and that is only going to continue so we have to be a little bit better in stopping the offloading game.”