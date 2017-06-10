Warren Gatland insisted the British and Irish Lions had silenced their critics with a victory over the previously unbeaten Crusaders after being “hammered” by the media in New Zealand following the defeat by the Blues this week.

Four penalties from Owen Farrell were enough to see off the Super Rugby leaders, who were only able to muster a single kick at goal of their own as they suffered a 12-3 defeat by a much improved Lions side.

With the Crusaders scoring an average of 37 points per game in this year’s Super Rugby season, Gatland was pleased with the defensive effort of his side to limit the Kiwis to just three points, but he was also happy to prove that this tour is far from a write-off and would go a long way to silencing his doubters.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Crusaders







15 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Crusaders



























1/15 Stuart Hogg – 4 out of 10 His first contribution was to slap the ball into touch when the Lions were on the counter, and the second was to leave the field after being knocked unconscious by his own teammate Conor Murray. So far, this hasn’t been his tour. Getty Images

2/15 George North – 7 out of 10 Ran well when he got the ball and came in-field looking for work, but he didn’t chase kicks hard enough as he regularly failed to compete for Murray’s box-kicks. Important tackle in the first half stopped a Crusaders counter and while it conceded three points, it probably saved seven. AFP/Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Davies – 5 out of 10 Couldn’t find North outside him for a first-minute try, and his second crash ball opportunity saw him suffer a head injury that needed an HIA from which he wouldn’t return. AFP/Getty Images

4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 Another strong outing from Te’o and he is quickly putting himself in the frame to start the first Test against the All Blacks. Linked well with Farrell and his defending was reliable, followed Jonathan Sexton through a gap in a break that led to the final three points. Getty Images

5/15 Liam Williams – 7 out of 10 Looked lively out on his wing and made some telling breaks, including the one with Te’o and Sexton that led to Farrell’s fourth penalty effort. Getty Images

6/15 Owen Farrell – 9 out of 10 Looked like the Lions’ general as he controlled play around the park and landed four of his five penalty efforts – though he may tell you different as the one judged to have missed appeared to go over the upright. Brilliant passing released runners outside him, and he also had to wear a few whacks along the way. Getty Images

7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 His box-kicking game was excellent and it meant that the Crusaders were repeatedly back-tracking. Quickened the delivery of ball for Farrell and Sexton, and looked like the extra time off had done him a world of good as he lasted the full 80 minutes without fatiguing. Getty Images

8/15 Mako Vunipola – 8 out of 10 A rock for the Lions and a performance that should bag him the Test jersey for the first game with the All Blacks. Strong running matched with stubborn defending as he tackler anything and everything in a black shirt. Getty Images

9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Felt the full brunt of the Crusaders front-row after the Lions’ pack was folded in half in a first-half scrum. Carried well though and reliable at lineout time as he and Kruis linked well. Getty Images

10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Involved in a to-and-fro battle with Joe Moody that saw each man enjoy success. Carried well as he got the Lions over the gainline, but also made a telling contribution defensively. Getty Images

11/15 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10 Effective with his carrying as he made dent after dent on the Crusaders line. Snapped up the kick-off when Luke Romano was unable to catch the ball cleanly, and led the side excellently. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 George Kruis – 8 out of 10 A very impressive outing as he bossed the lineout, with all but one throw managing to find a Lions hand. Stood out in the first half as he carried well, and may have forced his way into the Test side with this showing. Getty Images

13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10 A real nuisance when it came to disrupting Crusaders ball as he stole an early lineout that led to a penalty, and also spoiled ball in the ruck in the second half. Getty Images

14/15 Sean O’Brien – 8 out of 10 A great lung-busting chase prevented Richie Mo’unga from going the distance after turnover ball, and he also made two notable breaks with the ball in hand. Getty Images

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Not as prominent as his first outing against the Provincial Barbarians, but still made an impact on the Crusaders pack and outshined his opposite number Jordan Taufua. Getty Images

"There are a lot of people who have written us off in the last week saying the tour was over and I even heard someone say it was more embarrassing than 2005,” Gatland told Talksport after the match. “I have been hammered by the New Zealand media as well so it has been a targeted campaign against me personally.

"That is part of coaching at the highest level and we know you have got to be able to handle those sort of things and handle that sort of pressure and sometimes that brings out the best in me as a competitor in sport. The pleasing thing was, as Alun Wyn Jones said yesterday, it is about the 15 doing it, the 23 doing it, for the whole 41 of us so we can take another step forward and start looking forward to the next couple of weeks."

Lions Video Diary: Day 10

He added: It's been a tough week. It's been very tough this week. There's been a lot of criticism and people have written the tour off already after two games. That's been challenging, it's been challenging for all of us. We need to stay strong in the group and keep the faith.

“The goal is the Test matches and to keep improving for that. I hope we didn't disappoint any people tonight with the result.”

Though it was an improved showing, the Lions are still not where Gatland wants them before they meet the All Blacks in a three-Test tour that begins in two weeks’ time. But the win is certainly a step in the right direction, and given that the Crusaders have beaten every other side that they have faced this season, Gatland believes they will continue to get better as the tour develops.

It was a huge psychological victory for the Lions (Getty)

“The most important thing was the result,” he added. “We felt we have improved over the three games. We knew we started off pretty rusty having been in New Zealand only 72 hours. Thought we improved against the Blues, got ourselves in front but unfortunately conceded a try with six or seven minutes to go through a bit of Blues’ magic which happens.

“Tonight was another step up but there is still a lot to work on.

We felt that there were some aspects from Wednesday that we improved in our defence, that off-loading and some of the line speed was excellent. That is just time together. It’s a like a club side coming together in pre-season, getting a couple of games under its belt and you know that more time together the better you’ll get. It has definitely felt like that. This team was outstanding in training on Friday, looked sharp and I knew there would be a performance because they have had time to gel. The result was pretty important for us.”