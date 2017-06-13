The British and Irish Lions side that suffered defeat by the Highlanders were guilty of “shooting ourselves in the foot”, according to head coach Warren Gatland after letting a nine-point lead disappear into a second loss on the tour of New Zealand.

Gatland was left to rue two late penalties against his side that allowed the Highlanders to score 10 points in the final 20 minutes and secure a famous 23-22 victory over a Lions side that has now conceded six tries in just four matches.

There were positives to take from the performance, not least the fact that the Lions scored three tries with the last of which coming from captain Sam Warburton to put them 22-13 to the good, but the fact that a Highlanders side that was missing nine first-team players through international call-ups and injuries was able to fight its way back into the game should be of grave concern to the Lions head coach.

1/15 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Coped about as well as he could in the first half with the kicks that came his way and put in a big tackle to stop Waisake Naholo on the try line, but guilty of taking his eye off the ball when Sinckler made a great break. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Targeted defensively as the Highlanders repeatedly ran down his channel but did about as well as he could. Supported Webb well but could not out-run the scrambling defence. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 7 out of 10 Overcame a nervy start as Malakai Fekitoa took the fight to him, but finished the Lions’ first try beautifully and also came to the fore defensively. Knocked on the final play of the game that probably didn’t do his performance justice. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 Caught out as he was left to defend two men when Naholo scored. Given the run-around by Fekitoa early but did well to chase the centre and kill off an overlap early in the game. Getty Images

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Poor start as he failed to collect two simple high balls, and was also held up when he came into the field before crashing into the Landers pack. Given a bashing by Naholo, but did well to judge the flight of the ball and collect a Sopaga cross-field kick to score. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 Strong start as his kicking was positive and landed a tricky conversion beautifully after Joseph’s score. Bounced back from a heavy tackle from Li that saw him flick the ball on to Nowell smartly, and unfortunate to be replaced by Owen Farrell when he was lining up a penalty effort. Getty Images

7/15 Rhys Webb – 6 out of 10 Glimpses of his best as he brought his awareness into the game, making one very good break down the blindside before offloading to Nowell. His box kicks remain too long though, and he at times tried to force the pass. Limped from the field short of the 50-minute mark. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 His presence on the field was more noticeable when he was off it as the Lions scrum struggled to cope after his departure. Strong in defence and tried to impose on scrum-half Kayne Hammington. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 5 out of 10 Suffered a cut to his head 25 minutes in that needed seeing to, but returned a few minutes later. Overpowered by his opposite number and also was hit backwards in the collision a few times, though his lineout accuracy proved solid. Getty Images

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 6 out of 10 One lung-busting surge into the opposition half went wasted when Payne knocked on the offload. Held up well in the scrum but cost his side three points with a shoulder charge on Coltman that proved costly. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 5 out of 10 Did well to disrupt a lineout drive that led to a Lions turnover from Warburton, but knocked himself clean out soon after when he got his head on the wrong side trying to stop Waisake Naholo as he scored. Replaced by Alun Wyn Jones in the 26th minute. Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 6 out of 10 He has a knack of trying to force offloads without looking, but his strong carrying saw him repeatedly cross the gainline. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Had to do his fair share of tackling as he wasn’t given too much chance with the ball in hand. Battle with the Highlanders back-row was a close one that probably finished level. Getty Images

14/15 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Did well to disrupt the opposition ball in both the ruck and maul as he twice secured turnovers, and was smart enough to take the ball from the base of the ruck to score his try. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Looked like a man who was playing in his third consecutive match as he was knocked backwards a few times and also caught in possession twice. Mighty in defence, but lacked his usual gusto going forwards. Getty Images

“I think the guys are disappointed,” Gatland said after the match. “We put ourselves in a position at 22-13 to control that game and win it. The unfortunate thing is we probably shot ourselves in the foot haven’t we with some turnovers and some penalties towards the end of the game and have allowed them the opportunity to sneak it from us.

“We are disappointed but there were some big moments, some key moments we need to work from and improve and make sure that we are better next time that we take the field.

Lions video diary Day 13, from Dunedin

“The big lesson about New Zealand sides is they keep playing for 80 minutes and they keep going for the full 80 minutes and that’s probably the big learning some of the players got from tonight.”

The defeat raises questions over the suitability of the players involved to force their way into what is quickly emerging as Gatland’s chosen Test side. Beyond Warburton and CJ Stander, who were playing due to the former’s return from injury and latter’s need to cover the absent Ross Moriarty, most of this side are unlikely to feature in the first Test against the All Blacks.

It would appear to demonstrate a gulf between Gatland’s first and second XVs, though the Kiwi was adamant that despite eight of these players starting in the defeat by the Blues six days ago, they are not proving to be a lower calibre than those that face the Crusaders on Saturday night.

“No I think it was tough on these guys in that there has been a quick turnaround for them in terms of having Wednesday and then travelling Thursday so they haven’t had a lot of time together and this being a Tuesday fixture,” Gatland added.

“There hasn’t been a lot of training time for that group with the guys whereas the Crusaders [side] have had a bit of time together. The thing is every team’s different about the way that they play and I thought we probably learned a little bit tonight in terms of how I thought our kicking game was excellent on Saturday and then the Highlanders’ kicking strategy stressed us a little bit.

Both Tommy Seymour and Jack Nowell struggled to deal with the amount of ball that was kicked to the wing, although the one contest that Seymour did take cleanly produced a fantastic try for the Lions as he leapt through the air to catch Lima Sopoaga’s cross-field kick to sprint 40 metres and score.

Sam Warburton made his return from injury against the Highlanders (Getty)



Warburton was not about to single out anyone on his side fort criticism though, and instead put the blame at the feet of the squad for conceding too many penalties and allowing pressure to be built on them, with the Lions penalised eight times in the second half, twice the number on the first 40 minutes.

“Gats alluded to it, there was a string of four penalties and when you're giving away field position, 40, 50 yards every time it hurts you,” Warburton said. “So I think, if you had to look back, I wouldn't blame it on one instance but there was a string of too many penalties that we gave away.”

The flanker came through another 68 minutes on his return from injury, and looks to be winning the battle to prove his fitness for the first Test against the All Blacks a week on Saturday, having had his progress on this tour set back by an ankle injury that has now seen him play 135 minutes in the last 11 weeks.