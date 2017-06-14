Sam Warburton is winning his race to fit for the first Test against the All Blacks after coming through the defeat by the Highlanders this week, with the British and Irish Lions ready to unleash their Test side on the Maori All Blacks in a bid to get their tour back on track.

The squad flew to Rotorua on Thursday licking their wounds from the 23-22 defeat in Dunedin that condemned Warren Gatland’s side to the second defeat in six days, following the loss to the Blues last week.

The rate of attrition has also increased significantly with Stuart Hogg being sent home after breaking his eye socket and damaging his cheekbone in an injury that could have left him blind if he had played on. Courtney Lawes also suffered a scary head injury in a collision with Highlanders wing Waisake Naholo, while there have been concerns over Ross Moriarty, Jonathan Davies and Warburton.

1/15 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Coped about as well as he could in the first half with the kicks that came his way and put in a big tackle to stop Waisake Naholo on the try line, but guilty of taking his eye off the ball when Sinckler made a great break. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Targeted defensively as the Highlanders repeatedly ran down his channel but did about as well as he could. Supported Webb well but could not out-run the scrambling defence. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 7 out of 10 Overcame a nervy start as Malakai Fekitoa took the fight to him, but finished the Lions’ first try beautifully and also came to the fore defensively. Knocked on the final play of the game that probably didn’t do his performance justice. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 Caught out as he was left to defend two men when Naholo scored. Given the run-around by Fekitoa early but did well to chase the centre and kill off an overlap early in the game. Getty Images

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Poor start as he failed to collect two simple high balls, and was also held up when he came into the field before crashing into the Landers pack. Given a bashing by Naholo, but did well to judge the flight of the ball and collect a Sopaga cross-field kick to score. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 Strong start as his kicking was positive and landed a tricky conversion beautifully after Joseph’s score. Bounced back from a heavy tackle from Li that saw him flick the ball on to Nowell smartly, and unfortunate to be replaced by Owen Farrell when he was lining up a penalty effort. Getty Images

7/15 Rhys Webb – 6 out of 10 Glimpses of his best as he brought his awareness into the game, making one very good break down the blindside before offloading to Nowell. His box kicks remain too long though, and he at times tried to force the pass. Limped from the field short of the 50-minute mark. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 His presence on the field was more noticeable when he was off it as the Lions scrum struggled to cope after his departure. Strong in defence and tried to impose on scrum-half Kayne Hammington. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 5 out of 10 Suffered a cut to his head 25 minutes in that needed seeing to, but returned a few minutes later. Overpowered by his opposite number and also was hit backwards in the collision a few times, though his lineout accuracy proved solid. Getty Images

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 6 out of 10 One lung-busting surge into the opposition half went wasted when Payne knocked on the offload. Held up well in the scrum but cost his side three points with a shoulder charge on Coltman that proved costly. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 5 out of 10 Did well to disrupt a lineout drive that led to a Lions turnover from Warburton, but knocked himself clean out soon after when he got his head on the wrong side trying to stop Waisake Naholo as he scored. Replaced by Alun Wyn Jones in the 26th minute. Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 6 out of 10 He has a knack of trying to force offloads without looking, but his strong carrying saw him repeatedly cross the gainline. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Had to do his fair share of tackling as he wasn’t given too much chance with the ball in hand. Battle with the Highlanders back-row was a close one that probably finished level. Getty Images

14/15 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Did well to disrupt the opposition ball in both the ruck and maul as he twice secured turnovers, and was smart enough to take the ball from the base of the ruck to score his try. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Looked like a man who was playing in his third consecutive match as he was knocked backwards a few times and also caught in possession twice. Mighty in defence, but lacked his usual gusto going forwards. Getty Images

But the captain came through 68 minutes at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Tuesday night, and assistant coach Neil Jenkins confirmed that the Welshman looks on course to be ready in time for the first Test against the All Blacks on 24 June.

“Certainly better from Warby [Warburton], and it was nice for him to get a run-out last night,” Jenkins said on Wednesday. “There were quite a few turnovers and carried quite a few balls.

“For Sam it's just about keeping getting game time if he can. I don't know what the outcome will be on the weekend, but it was a big improvement from him, and the more game time he plays the better he's going to be.

“Sam's a top-end player, a quality, world-class seven, but again it's the same as anything, you need to be playing to keep getting yourself back up to the levels that you need to. Warby would be the first to be admitting that, there's no doubting that, but he had a much, much better game last night and he'll keep improving, there's no doubt.”

Jenkins went on to confirm that this weekend’s side that is selected to take on the New Zealand Maori – the team that beat the Lions 12 years ago – will feature the majority of the Test side that start against the All Blacks next weekend, barring one or two changes.

The irony comes in that the All Blacks will also play this week in their warm-up match against Samoa, and Steve Hansen is also likely to name a strong squad in order to take full advantage of their one and only warm-up match.

“From the All Blacks’ point of view, they want a hit out before they play us on Saturday so I’d like to think they will be pretty strong,” Jenkins added.

Neil Jenkins confirmed the side on Saturday will be close to full strength ( Getty )

“There might be one or two changes. The reality is that whatever side we pick on Saturday, it will be strong. It won't be far off what will be playing a week on Saturday. There are couple of players here and there, but the team will be strong.

“It's getting closer and the team have to play. It will be quite interesting on the weekend from both the All Blacks point of view and ours.”

The good news for the Lions is that both Moriarty and Davies are nearing a return, the former having not been seen since the opening match of the tour and the latter suffering a head injury in last weekend’s victory over the Crusaders.

“Both are obviously back in training, Jonathan is still going through protocols but hopefully he'll be back in full training tomorrow and we'll see from there.

“Ross has been back in training doing a little bit of running.”

Lawes meanwhile will need to go through similar protocols to Davies to ensure he has not suffered a serious concussion, which rules him out of this weekend's match at a minimum and, given he suffered a serious blow to the head, is unlikely to play in next Tuesday's match against the Chiefs.