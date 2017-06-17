The British and Irish Lions put in their best display yet on their tour of New Zealand as they dispatched the Maori All Blacks 32-10, scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half as they hit their stride ahead of the Test series with the All Blacks.

The Lions scored two tries, the first coming by the whistle of referee Jaco Peyper following repeated scrum infringements, and the latter through England second-row Maro Itoje as he powered his way over from close range.

Full-back Leigh halfpenny was at his very best from the kicking tee as he scored 20 points with the boot, and Warren Gatland was left pleased with his side’s preparation ahead of the first Test with the All Blacks next weekend.

The Maori All Blacks took the lead when Liam Messam scored an early first-half try, but once the Lions bounced back they never looked like losing this one.

