There will be plenty of familiarity for the British and Irish Lions when they run out at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Tuesday night to take on the Otago Highlanders. Both England and Wales have played here in Dunedin in recent years, while starting flanker James Haskell used to call this place home after playing for the Super Rugby side back in the 2012/13 season.

But as soon as the whistle sounds, there will be no room for sentiment. The Lions are looking to create some momentum off the back of the impressive victory over the previously unbeaten Crusaders last Saturday, and a win over the Highlanders, who have pushed the Crusaders hard twice this season already in losing both of their encounters by just three points will really put Warren Gatland’s side on the front foot heading towards the Test series with the All Blacks.

What was most telling about the win over the Crusaders was that the Super Rugby leaders well restricted to just three points, something that happened for just the third time in their history and falls well short of their 37-point average this season.

1/15 Stuart Hogg – 4 out of 10 His first contribution was to slap the ball into touch when the Lions were on the counter, and the second was to leave the field after being knocked unconscious by his own teammate Conor Murray. So far, this hasn’t been his tour. Getty Images

2/15 George North – 7 out of 10 Ran well when he got the ball and came in-field looking for work, but he didn’t chase kicks hard enough as he regularly failed to compete for Murray’s box-kicks. Important tackle in the first half stopped a Crusaders counter and while it conceded three points, it probably saved seven. AFP/Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Davies – 5 out of 10 Couldn’t find North outside him for a first-minute try, and his second crash ball opportunity saw him suffer a head injury that needed an HIA from which he wouldn’t return. AFP/Getty Images

4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 Another strong outing from Te’o and he is quickly putting himself in the frame to start the first Test against the All Blacks. Linked well with Farrell and his defending was reliable, followed Jonathan Sexton through a gap in a break that led to the final three points. Getty Images

5/15 Liam Williams – 7 out of 10 Looked lively out on his wing and made some telling breaks, including the one with Te’o and Sexton that led to Farrell’s fourth penalty effort. Getty Images

6/15 Owen Farrell – 9 out of 10 Looked like the Lions’ general as he controlled play around the park and landed four of his five penalty efforts – though he may tell you different as the one judged to have missed appeared to go over the upright. Brilliant passing released runners outside him, and he also had to wear a few whacks along the way. Getty Images

7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 His box-kicking game was excellent and it meant that the Crusaders were repeatedly back-tracking. Quickened the delivery of ball for Farrell and Sexton, and looked like the extra time off had done him a world of good as he lasted the full 80 minutes without fatiguing. Getty Images

8/15 Mako Vunipola – 8 out of 10 A rock for the Lions and a performance that should bag him the Test jersey for the first game with the All Blacks. Strong running matched with stubborn defending as he tackler anything and everything in a black shirt. Getty Images

9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Felt the full brunt of the Crusaders front-row after the Lions’ pack was folded in half in a first-half scrum. Carried well though and reliable at lineout time as he and Kruis linked well. Getty Images

10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Involved in a to-and-fro battle with Joe Moody that saw each man enjoy success. Carried well as he got the Lions over the gainline, but also made a telling contribution defensively. Getty Images

11/15 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10 Effective with his carrying as he made dent after dent on the Crusaders line. Snapped up the kick-off when Luke Romano was unable to catch the ball cleanly, and led the side excellently. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 George Kruis – 8 out of 10 A very impressive outing as he bossed the lineout, with all but one throw managing to find a Lions hand. Stood out in the first half as he carried well, and may have forced his way into the Test side with this showing. Getty Images

13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10 A real nuisance when it came to disrupting Crusaders ball as he stole an early lineout that led to a penalty, and also spoiled ball in the ruck in the second half. Getty Images

14/15 Sean O’Brien – 8 out of 10 A great lung-busting chase prevented Richie Mo’unga from going the distance after turnover ball, and he also made two notable breaks with the ball in hand. Getty Images

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Not as prominent as his first outing against the Provincial Barbarians, but still made an impact on the Crusaders pack and outshined his opposite number Jordan Taufua. Getty Images

For that reason, Lions defence coach Andy Farrell has plenty to be happy about. But happy isn’t a word regularly associated with the former England international who is now responsible for the Irish defence when he is not with the Lions squad. The line speed with which the Lions shot out to confront the Crusaders made the Lions’ task much easier than it should have been, but Farrell is not satisfied with leaving it there and wants to see an even bigger improvement from the matchday 23 that take on the Highlanders.

“It ain’t about just sprinting off the line, is it?” Farrell said on Monday. “It’s about adapting to the situation. If the opposition get an offload then the system has to change. It’s about numbers on feet and covering space. I thought our decision making of which system to use at the right time was very good on Saturday.

“It’s always nice to win and the manor that we did is great. There are all sorts of stats and records, but it is about Tuesday now. It's just about making sure we are going on the right direction and improving until we get to the Test matches. We enjoyed Saturday and the feeling I get at this moment in time, and what I would feel if I was playing or sat in the stand watching, is one of excitement that I want to get out there and build on it. There is excitement in the group.”

Andy Farrell knows the Lions will be put under the kosh in the three Tests ( Getty )

What there isn’t in the group though is a defensive leader. Confirming that he is still assessing his options with who stands out among the defensive line, Farrell has laid out the challenge to do the job that he did for England at the 2007 Rugby World Cup and that Wales centre Jamie Roberts has often done for Warren Gatland sides in leading the defensive effort when the opposition have the ball.

“I’m still looking for defensive leaders,” Farrell added. “I think everyone should be a leader in defence. If somebody messes up, everyone pays for it. I’m still looking for people to grab hold of the system and take it forward.

“We want that competition, don’t we? That’s why I’m not singling people out. We’ll see who steps up on Tuesday night.”

It will require another stern defensive effort to stop the Highlanders on a pitch that Warren Gatland has confirmed is “very dry” given it sits under the roof of the indoor Forsyth Barr Stadium, something that has helped the Highlanders score over 20 points in all but one of their last 10 rounds of Super Rugby.

The Lions are yet to break the 20-point barrier since arriving in New Zealand, but if they are unable to stop the likes of Malakai Fekitoa and Waisake Naholo, two very talented attacking threats that have featured for the All Blacks since the last Rugby World Cup, it will not be due to Farrell’s failure to prepare.

“I watched the Highlanders against the Crusaders right at the start of the season,” he said. “The pace they play on the back of that attacking kicking game is great to watch.

“We’ve got to be in control of how we want to play the game and be ready for them to hit us at breakneck speed. This is the type of test that we want because that’s exactly what the All Blacks are fantastic at.”

With 15 changes to the starting line-up that defeated the Crusaders, the Lions are beginning to see the light, and if they can secure another shut-out as they did in Christchurch the Farrell might even allow himself to smile. The conditions should also help the Lions banish their try-line jitters, having scored just two tries in three matches, and the silver lining is that even if they fail on both counts, Gatland can recall his big guns for Saturday’s clash with the New Zealand Maori. Things are looking up for the Lions, and who’d have thought that after the loss to the Blues?