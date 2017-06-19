The clock continues to wind down towards the first Test between the British and Irish Lions and the All Blacks, but Warren Gatland’s side will need to overcome one last hurdle in the form of the Chiefs before they can give their full attention to the No 1 side in the world.

The Chiefs are the fourth Super Rugby side that the Lions will face in New Zealand with the match at the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton the sixth game of their 2017 tour, and it could prove to be another tricky affair with Gatland selecting a number of players that look to be out of his thinking for Saturday’s first Test.

The squad went through their usual captain’s run on Monday ahead of the match tomorrow, with Rory Best set to lead the side in the absence of tour skipper Sam Warburton.

However, while the Lions were enjoying one of the quieter days on tour as the schedule begins to settle down the closer we get to the Test series, the British and Irish journalists following the tour were able to get to grips with the Kaituna River over the weekend and try their hand at some white water rafting.

The changeover from Rotorua, where the Lions beat the Maori All Blacks on Saturday, to Hamilton saw plenty of fans get the chance to try their hand at some of the adventurous activities on offer in New Zealand, with rafting, zorbing and summer sledging all on the menu.

The River Rats Raft and Kayak were kind enough to take a group of journalists out on the water, although that good feeling was not quite felt out on the river the moment that the rafts tipped over the edge of a seven-metre waterfall – depending on what side of the raft you were in.

For the Lions squad though, it was another educational evening as they held the Learning with the Lions event at the Waikato Rugby and Fraser Tech Rugby Club, offering rugby fans the chance interact with the tourists before their match against the Chiefs on Tuesday.