Warren Gatland named his side that will take on the Chiefs on Tuesday, with the starting XV facing their final chance to force their way into his thoughts ahead of the first Test against the All Blacks.

Every player who featured in the side that beat the Maori All Blacks on Saturday is rested apart from Elliot Daly and Iain Henderson, with the pair looking to cement places in the matchday squad even if it is not in the starting line-up.

Many of the players on show will hope to make up for the defeats by the Blues and the Highlanders, with the Lions yet to win a midweek game on their tour of New Zealand. However, they will also want to push their test claims as much as possible, with time running out to earn a shot at the reigning world champions.

The six players that Gatland called up to the squad over the weekend are all named on the replacements’ bench, with props Tomas Francis and Allen Dell, hooker Kristian Dacey, lock Cory Hill, scrum-half Gareth Davies and fly-half Finn Russell all poised for their first taste of Lions action.

There is also the notable inclusion of Alun Wyn Jones among the replacements, with the veteran lock now fighting for his place in the Test side after Saturday’s impressive showings from Maro Itoje and George Kruis.