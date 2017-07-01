  1. Sport
British and Irish Lions vs All Blacks: Five things we learned from the tourists' second Test victory

Tries from Toby Faletau and Conor Murray helped drive the Lions to a 24-21 victory in Wellington

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs All Blacks second Test

  • 1/30 Israel Dagg – 6 out of 10

    Dropped the first high ball he had to field that was a sign of things to come. Struggled with the conditions and will not have expected to face so much coming his way.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/30 Waisake Naholo – 5 out of 10

    Ran at times like a headless chicken as he followed the defenders rather than the ball. Did well to take an early cross-field kick, but suffered a head injury and didn’t return.

    Getty Images

  • 3/30 Anton Lienert-Brown – 5 out of 10

    Little impact on his return to the side. Had one good run in the second half but did little else of note.

    Getty Images

  • 4/30 Sonny Bill Williams – 3 out of 10

    Rightly sent-off for an intentional shoulder charge to the head of Watson that was meant to hurt him. First All Black to be sent-off since 1967.

    Getty Images

  • 5/30 Rieko Ioane – 5 out of 10

    Wasn’t given the chances to make an impact as he was in Auckland and didn’t come off his wing enough to find work.

    Getty Images for NZR

  • 6/30 Beauden Barrett – 6 out of 10

    Struggled with his goal kicking as he missed three penalties that ultimately cost the All Blacks the game. Passing was accurate and he swept back well when the ball was kicked in behind. Moved to full-back for the second weekend in a row.

    Getty Images

  • 7/30 Aaron Smith – 6 out of 10

    Wasn’t given the easy ride that he had at Eden Park, and the pressure affected his performance. His kicking was slightly off-target.

    Getty Images

  • 8/30 Joe Moody – 7 out of 10

    Enjoyed a good battle with Tadhg Furlong that left them both equal in the scrum. Didn’t carry as well as his opposite man, though his defending was good.

    Getty Images

  • 9/30 Codie Taylor – 7 out of 10

    Did incredibly well to soldier on after taking a knock midway through the first half and didn’t come off until the final minute. Lineout was much stronger this week and he should take credit for his throwing.

    Getty Images

  • 10/30 Owen Franks – 7 out of 10

    Probably edged his battle with Vunipola but his removal gave the Lions the edge in the pack. Wonder if Steve Hansen’s preference to replace both props at the same time has cost him.

    Getty Images for NZR

  • 11/30 Brodie Retallick – 6 out of 10

    Not as effective as the first Test as the Lions won that physicality battle. Penalised twice by Jerome Garces at the breakdown.

    Getty Images

  • 12/30 Sam Whitelock – 6 out of 10

    Came off second best in the battle of the second rows. Jumped well in the lineout.

    Getty Images

  • 13/30 Jerome Kaino – 5 out of 10

    The unfortunate casualty of Williams’ red card as he was removed to allow Ngani Laumape to fill the gap in the centres.

    Getty Images

  • 14/30 Sam Cane – 7 out of 10

    A presence again at the breakdown and won a penalty within 10 minutes when he got over Watson. Put in a big tackle on Farrell to make sure the centre knew he was watching him, and probably the All Blacks’ best performer.

    Getty Images

  • 15/30 Kieran Read – 6 out of 10

    Should take credit for running the lineout to a 90 per cent success ratio, but he was not as prominent in the loose as last weekend.

    Getty Images

  • 16/30 Lions: Liam Williams – 7 out of 10

    Knocked the first box-kick forwards but posed problems for the All Blacks with his strong chasing off restarts. Smart pass gave Faletau the chance to score the opening try.

    Getty Images

  • 17/30 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10

    Wore a heavy blow to the head in Sonny Bill Williams’ red-card tackle. Struggled for space as he had to cut-back on the switch twice, one of which saw him penalised when he met Sam Cane. Gaps just aren’t breaking in his favour, though made a good break late in the game.

    Getty Images

  • 18/30 Jonathan Davies – 7 out of 10

    Straightened the line usefully with the final play of the first half that led to a penalty. Kept his head late on to clear the ball immediately when in trouble.

    Getty Images

  • 19/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10

    Looked much happier with the extra time he was offered at 12. Will have been relieved to see Williams depart early, and grew into the game as it wore on. While Barrett felt the pressure, Farrell missed just one conversion and kicked the match-winning penalty.

    Getty Images

  • 20/30 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10

    Very quiet as the weather kept the ball away from his wing. Showed good awareness to retreat when All Blacks’ spotted space, but lengthy kick rolled dead to hurt the Lions.

    Getty Images

  • 21/30 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10

    Overcooked one kick that rolled dead but had a nice one into space that put Ioane under pressure. Began to get his trademark loop going with Farrell that brought some success, though dropped a high ball when he appeared to panic.

    Getty Images

  • 22/30 Conor Murray – 7 out of 10

    Given much more time on the ball though he took his time to come into the game. Took his moment brilliantly though to spot a gap and surge through to score.

    Getty Images

  • 23/30 Mako Vunipola – 5 out of 10

    Singled out for first penalty of the match when he collapsed the scrum, though Barrett’s poor kick let him off the hook. Lost his head when he conceded two penalties in three minutes for dangerous play. Guilty of being penalised four times.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 24/30 Jamie George – 8 out of 10

    Saw two lineouts go astray but carried well, not least when his surge set Murray up for his try, and put in a huge 80 minute shift that should not be knocked at Test level.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 25/30 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10

    Impactful run early in the match as he took two All Blacks defenders with him in to the 22. Came off equal with Franks in an intriguing scrum battle and replaced by Kyle Sinckler midway through the second half.

    Getty Images

  • 26/30 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10

    The Test match animal that the Lions have been waiting for. Phenomenal in defence as he stole the ball and disrupted All Blacks’ possession. Started like a house on fire, and he would have scored a nine had he not started leaking penalties in the second half.

    Getty Images

  • 27/30 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10

    Much better start to the match and rewarded Gatland for his faith in him. Delivered what was expected of him and carried much stronger this week. Looked like the Lion he is famous for in past tours.

    Getty Images

  • 28/30 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10

    Good offload released Jones in the first half and dogged work at the breakdown slowed All Blacks’ ball that left opposite skipper Read frustrated.

    Getty Images

  • 29/30 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10

    Helped Sexton and Farrell by defending in-between them and carried brilliant as he took the fight to the All Blacks. Struggled to turn ball over but otherwise faultless.

    Getty Images

  • 30/30 Taulupe Faletau – 8 out of 10

    Popped up when it mattered most to score the first try and did exceptionally well to hold off Dagg and score. Carried well off the base.

    Getty Images

Toby Faletau crashes over for the Lions' first try

The British and Irish Lions beat New Zealand 24-21 to win the second Test in Wellington and keep their hopes of a series victory alive.

It was a scrappy and ill-disciplined match at the Westpac Stadium, that saw Sonny Bill Williams become the first All Black since 1967 to be sent off after shoulder charging Anthony Watson.

Despite the hosts’ disadvantage, Steve Hansen’s side still managed to take the Lions to the edge.

Tries from Toby Faletau and Conor Murray eventually secured victory for visitors to draw the series level.

Here’s five things we learned:

If now now, then when?

Everything was in the Lions’ favour on Saturday. They could not have wished for better circumstances to finally beat the All Blacks. The weather stopped New Zealand playing their usual magical rugby and the rain pounded down in Wellington as the Lions played 60 minutes against 14 men following Sonny Bill’s dismissal. And as if that wasn’t enough, the world’s best player in the shape of Beauden Barrett couldn’t kick to goal.

lions.jpg
The Lions have drawn the series level (Getty)

For a long time it looked like the Lions wouldn’t take advantage of all of this but then two tries from Faletau and Murray drove through the heart of the All Blacks and history was made. Although the visitors looked far from the real deal, they dug deep to flash with brilliance and passion to eventually break down a stubborn New Zealand side. All eyes now to Auckland.

Referee Garces makes a point

In the country where it is said nothing is ever given against the All Blacks, referee Jerome Garces handed New Zealand their first red card since 1967. Sonny Bill’s shoulder charge to the head of Watson left the Lion crumpled on the ground and the dual-coder marching off the field.

sonny-bill-williams.jpg
Sonny Bill Williams is sent off for his shoulder charge (Getty)

So much has been made of the refereeing on this tour with Gatland calling for the protection on his players and Garces certainly looked to take that on board in his decision. His TMO and assistants were seemingly encouraging him to keep looking at the replays to avoid awarding the red card but Garces was sure. And he was correct, too.

Itoje roars up front

Gatland called the decision to pick Alun Wyn Jones over Maro Itoje in the first Test as a “toss of the coin decision” but he paired the two for the second Test and was more than rewarded. Itoje’s name rang all around Wellington after a stunning, crippling turnover in the first half.

maro-itoje.jpg
Maro Itoje attempts to break free of a tackle (Getty)

His performance inspired those around him, as Jones looked fired up and powerful in the lineout while Sam Warburton proved why he is the Northern Hemisphere breakdown king. The All Blacks battered the Lions in the first Test up front and Gatland responded. And looking at Itoje, so did his players.

Lions kicking game plays key role

One of the surprises of Gatland’s selection was the omission of Ben Te’o so he could pair Owen Farrell with Johnny Sexton. Initially it was thought he did it for the extra playmaker but as the rain fell in Wellington it became apparent that the reason was because of the weather and how Gatland wanted to put pressure on the likes of Israel Dagg under the high ball.

israel-dagg.jpg
Israel Dagg was put under pressure from the high ball (Getty)

And that’s exactly what happened. Liam Williams twice prompted knock-ons from the All Blacks, once from a bomb of his own and then again from a restart. Once Williams was sent off, they tried to force their kicking a bit more, going for territory rather than height, which didn’t prove as fruitful as their initial plan. But the inclusion of two fly-halves appeared to be justified.

Ill-discipline nearly kills it for the Lions

It was an ugly and scrappy affair at the Westpac Stadium – one that was littered with numerous penalties, dropped balls and sloppy tackles. As such, the Lions struggled to find their rhythm against the hosts – even after Sonny Bill had been sent to the stands.

The visitors notably gave away four penalties in the first 13 minutes of the second half, against a side with 14 men. It showcased a lack of composure and maturity from Gatland’s men who struggled to assert themselves against a numerically inferior side. Although Barrett missed a number of his kicks throughout the match, the Lions kept on handing him opportunities to further extend the All Blacks’ lead.

mako-vunipola.jpg
Mako Vunipola is shown yellow (Getty)

Mako Vunipola’s yellow card on the 55-minute mark was deserving and summed up the Lions’ ill-discipline as a whole. Were it not for their late fightback, there’s no doubt that the visitors would have been the architects of their own downfall.

