Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Dan Carter has admitted he made “a massive error of judgement” after he allegedly failed a drink-driving test in France on Wednesday night.

The former New Zealand fly-half, Carter, posted a statement on his official Facebook page, appearing to confirm reports in France that he had been stopped by police and breathalysed near the Champs Elysses in the centre of Paris.

34-year-old Carter, a three-time World Player of the Year, and who currently plays for French Top 14 club Racing 92, was reported to be around two-times the legal limit, according to French magazine Closer. It’s alleged that Carter did not have his driving licence on him, and his blood alcohol level measured at 0.98 grams of alcohol per litre of blood, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.5 grams.

It’s added that Carter was not arrested, but had to leave his car in the city centre, with the rugby player now facing a court hearing.

Writing on his Facebook page on Thursday night, Carter said: I am sure a lot of you have seen the headlines.

"No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family.

"I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry."

No one was available for comment at Carter’s management agency in Auckland on Friday morning.

The ex-All Black, whose move to France in 2016 ended his illustrious international career, posted a picture on Twitter of himself at the Champions League last-16 first leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Wednesday night, with former New Zealand teammate Ali Williams joining him at the Parc des Princes.

Punishments in France for drink-driving range from an on-the-spot fine up to a two-year prison sentence.