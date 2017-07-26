Ireland international Paddy Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding are to be prosecuted over allegations of rape along with two other men.

Mr Jackson, 25, and Mr Olding, 24, were among four men who were arrested in June 2016 in south Belfast after allegations of sexual abuse were made against them, with the Public Prosecution Service confirming that they will be prosecuted over the accusations.

Both Mr Jackson and Mr Olding have denied the allegations.

A statement released by the PPS read: "Following a careful review of all of the available evidence, in accordance with our Code for Prosecutors, it has been decided that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute four individuals.

"As the criminal proceedings against these individuals have commenced and each has a right to a fair trial, it is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice proceedings."

Stuart Olding (centre) will face a charge of alleged rape (Getty)

Solicitors representing the two Irish rugby players have said that they are confident that they will be cleared of alleged rape. Another man is to be charged with a sexual offence and a fourth man will be charged with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Kevin Winters, solicitor for Ireland fly-half Paddy Jackson, said in a statement: "He rejects the allegations completely and we're very disappointed at the PPS decision to prosecute on these particular facts."

"We say there is no basis for the decision to prosecute and we are confident that our client will be cleared of any charge."

Joe Rice, who is representing Mr Olding, issued a similar statement that read: "I would like to point out that my client has fully co-operated with the investigation and is not on any bail conditions and is of previous good character.

"He should be allowed to uphold his right to the presumption of innocence and rejects any allegation of wrong-doing and is confident his name will be cleared through the courts."

Both the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have agreed to relieve the players of their playing commitments while the legal process is active so that they can address the case fully.