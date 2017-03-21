Aljaz Bedene eased through to the second round of qualifying for the Miami Open with a straight-sets victory over Italy's Federico Gaio.

Bedene converted one of the four break points he won in the opening set to take it 6-4 before taking advantage of both of his break points in the second to close out a 6-4 6-3 triumph.

The 27-year-old will face Germany's Tobias Kamke in the second round after he beat France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert 3-6 6-3 7-5.

British number three Naomi Broady failed in her bid to qualify after losing to New Zealander Marina Erakovic.

Despite serving six aces to her opponent's two, the 27-year-old lost the first set 7-5.

Erakovic improved her service game in the second set to take that 6-4 and reach the second round of qualifying.

Bristol's Katie Swan could not bag herself the early present of a second-round qualifying appearance four days before her 18th birthday as she lost 6-3 6-3 to Japan's Risa Ozaki.

