Andy Murray withdraws from the Rogers Cup as Rafael Nadal closes in on World No 1 ranking

Murray, Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka will all miss the Masters tournament

The Independent Sport

Andy Murray's difficult start to 2017

  • 1/13 Andy Murray's mixed start to the new season

    After a superb end to 2016, World No 1 Andy Murray has endured something of a mixed start to 2017.

    Getty

  • 2/13 Qatar Open - Runner-up

    Murray's incredible sequence of 28-straight victories was ended by Novak Djokovic in an epic Doha final. Murray won the second set but eventually lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win in 2hr 54min.

    Getty

  • 3/13 Australian Open - 4th Round

    Murray's hopes of winning a first Australian Open title were ended by World No 50 Mischa Zverev: the lowest-ranked player he had lost to at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Aussie Open.

    Getty

  • 4/13 Dubai Open - Champion

    The Scot saw off Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in straight sets to win his first title of the season. But he failed to build on that form.

    AFP/Getty

  • 5/13 Indian Wells - 2nd Round

    Murray was broken four times by the qualifier Vasek Pospisil, with the World No 129's serve-and-volley tactics catching Murray completely unaware.

    Getty

  • 6/13 Miami Open - Withdrew

    Rocked by his defeat to Pospisil, Murray withdrew from the Miami Open because of an injury to his right elbow. "The focus is on getting ready for the clay-court season," he said.

    Getty

  • 7/13 Monte-Carlo Masters - 3rd Round

    The results on clay were not any better than what came before. Murray lost in Monte Carlo on only his second match, to the clay-court specialist Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

    Getty

  • 8/13 Barcelona Open - Semi-finals

    Victories over Feliciano López and revenge against Ramos-Vinolas offered hope that Murray was returning to form. But defeat in the semi-finals followed, to the promising Dominic Thiem.

    AFP/Getty

  • 9/13 Madrid Open - 3rd Round

    "There were a lot of things that weren't particularly good today," Murray remarked after making 55 unforced errors to the 20-year-old Borna Coric. He lost in straight-sets, 6-3 6-3.

    Getty

  • 10/13 Italian Open - 2nd Round

    Murray failed to win a single match at the Italian Open, which he won in 2016. World No 29 Fabio Fognini produced one of the finest performances of his career to win 6-2 6-4.

    Getty

  • 11/13 French Open - Semi-finals

    Murray was unable to repeat his performance in 2016, when he reached the final, but he began to grow into some form in Paris. Beat the likes of Juan Martin del Potro, Karen Khachanov and Kei Nishikori in impressive fashion before eventually running out of gas against Stan Wawrinka, in an epic five-setter.

    Getty

  • 12/13 Queen's Club - 1st Round

    Murray crashed out of Queen's to lucky loser Jordan Thompson; one of his worst results on grass in several years.

    Getty

  • 13/13 Wimbledon - Quarter-finals

    The defending champion and top seed lost to Sam Querrey in five-sets, which leaves his World No 1 ranking under immediate threat for the very first time.

    Getty

Andy Murray’s troubled 2017 shows no signs of improving, as the World No 1 was forced to withdraw from the Rogers Cup because of the hip injury that hampered his Wimbledon campaign.

The 30-year-old’s withdrawal means he could now lose his World No 1 ranking to Rafael Nadal next week. Murray also remains a doubt for the US Open, which begins on August 28.

“I am sad to be missing the tournament in Montreal because I have many great memories from my time in Canada,” Murray said in a statement released by Tennis Canada.

  • Read more

Djokovic set to miss US Open but Murray hopeful of featuring

“I am doing everything I can to return as quickly as possible.”

The Canadian hardcourt event has been hit by a raft of high-profile withdrawals.

Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic has also pulled out, as he continues to recover from the abductor injury he says he suffered in the Wimbledon final against Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will miss the rest of the 2017 season because of a knee injury, meaning he will not defend his title in New York.

rogers-cup.jpg
The Rogers Cup has been hit with a number of withdrawals (Getty)

The 32-year-old announced on his Facebook page that he had has surgery because of the injury, which contributed to his shock first-round Wimbledon loss to the unseeded Daniil Medvedev.

“I love this sport and I will work hard to get back to my top level and play many more years,” said Wawrinka.

stan-wawrinka-s.jpg
Wawrinka will miss the rest of 2017 (Getty)

“After talking with my team and doctor I had to make a difficult decision to undergo a medical intervention on my knee. This was the only solution to make sure I will be able to compete at the top level for many more years.

“This is obviously extremely disappointing, but I am already looking ahead and planning my recovery. I love this sport and I will work hard to get back to my top level and play many more years.”

