Andy Murray’s troubled 2017 shows no signs of improving, as the World No 1 was forced to withdraw from the Rogers Cup because of the hip injury that hampered his Wimbledon campaign.

The 30-year-old’s withdrawal means he could now lose his World No 1 ranking to Rafael Nadal next week. Murray also remains a doubt for the US Open, which begins on August 28.

“I am sad to be missing the tournament in Montreal because I have many great memories from my time in Canada,” Murray said in a statement released by Tennis Canada.

“I am doing everything I can to return as quickly as possible.”

The Canadian hardcourt event has been hit by a raft of high-profile withdrawals.

Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic has also pulled out, as he continues to recover from the abductor injury he says he suffered in the Wimbledon final against Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will miss the rest of the 2017 season because of a knee injury, meaning he will not defend his title in New York.

The Rogers Cup has been hit with a number of withdrawals ( Getty )

The 32-year-old announced on his Facebook page that he had has surgery because of the injury, which contributed to his shock first-round Wimbledon loss to the unseeded Daniil Medvedev.

“I love this sport and I will work hard to get back to my top level and play many more years,” said Wawrinka.

Wawrinka will miss the rest of 2017 ( Getty )

“After talking with my team and doctor I had to make a difficult decision to undergo a medical intervention on my knee. This was the only solution to make sure I will be able to compete at the top level for many more years.

“This is obviously extremely disappointing, but I am already looking ahead and planning my recovery. I love this sport and I will work hard to get back to my top level and play many more years.”